U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,455.48
    +6.50 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,798.00
    +33.18 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,047.70
    -4.54 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,250.23
    -8.81 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.99
    +0.69 (+0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,746.90
    -2.90 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.37
    -0.31 (-1.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1722
    -0.0025 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4600
    +0.0500 (+3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3673
    -0.0048 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.7580
    +0.4570 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,522.64
    -2,204.93 (-4.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,058.04
    -45.02 (-4.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,051.48
    -26.87 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,248.81
    +609.41 (+2.06%)
     

Clearway Energy Operating LLC, a Subsidiary of Clearway Energy, Inc., Announces Pricing of Offering of $350 Million “Green Bond”

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Clearway Energy, Inc
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearway Energy Operating LLC (“Clearway Operating”), a subsidiary of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CWEN, CWEN.A) (“Clearway Energy”), has priced its offering of $350 million in aggregate principal amount of 3.750% senior notes due 2032 (the “New Notes”) at a price to the public of 100% of their face value. The New Notes will be senior unsecured obligations of Clearway Operating and will be guaranteed by Clearway Energy LLC, Clearway Operating’s parent company, and by each of Clearway Operating’s wholly owned current and future subsidiaries that guarantees indebtedness under its credit agreement.

The New Notes will mature on January 15, 2032. The offering is expected to close on October 1, 2021, subject to customary conditions.

Clearway Operating intends to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds from the offering of the New Notes to finance or refinance, in part or in full, new and existing projects and assets meeting certain renewable energy generation eligibility criteria. Specifically, Clearway Operating intends to use the net proceeds of the offering, together with existing corporate liquidity, (i) to repurchase any and all of the $350 million outstanding aggregate principal amount of its 5.000% senior notes due 2026 (the “2026 Notes”) and (ii) to pay fees and expenses incurred in connection with the repurchase of the 2026 Notes.

The New Notes and related guarantees are being offered only to qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or outside the United States to persons other than “U.S. persons” in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The New Notes and related guarantees have not been registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This notice is issued pursuant to Rule 135c of the Securities Act, and does not constitute an offer to sell any security, including the New Notes, nor a solicitation for an offer to purchase any security, including the New Notes or the 2026 Notes, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Clearway Energy, Inc.

Clearway Energy, Inc. is one of the largest renewable energy owners in the US with over 4,700 net MW of installed wind and solar generation projects. Clearway Energy’s over 8,000 net MW of assets also includes approximately 2,500 net MW of environmentally-sound, highly efficient natural gas generation facilities as well as a portfolio of district energy systems. Through this environmentally-sound diversified and primarily contracted portfolio, Clearway Energy endeavors to provide its investors with stable and growing dividend income. Clearway Energy’s Class C and Class A common stock are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols CWEN and CWEN.A, respectively. Clearway Energy, Inc. is sponsored by its controlling investor Global Infrastructure Partners III (GIP), an independent infrastructure fund manager that invests in infrastructure and businesses in both OECD and select emerging market countries, through GIP’s portfolio company, Clearway Energy Group.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and typically can be identified by the use of words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “should,” “anticipate,” “forecast,” “plan,” “outlook,” “believe” and similar terms.

Although Clearway Energy believes that the expectations are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct, and actual results may vary materially. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated above include, among others, impacts related to COVID-19 or any other pandemic, impacts of recent weather events on the Company, its operations, its facilities and its financial results, any potential disposition of Clearway Energy’s Thermal platform, risks and uncertainties related to the capital markets generally, whether Clearway Energy will consummate the offering, the anticipated terms of the New Notes and the anticipated use of proceeds, including the results of the repurchase of the 2026 Notes.

Clearway Energy undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. The foregoing review of factors that could cause Clearway Energy’s actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in the forward-looking statements included in this news release should be considered in connection with information regarding risks and uncertainties that may affect Clearway Energy’s future results included in Clearway Energy’s filings, or the filings of Clearway Energy LLC, with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. In addition, Clearway Energy makes available free of charge at www.clearwayenergy.com, copies of materials it files with, or furnishes to, the Securities and Exchange Commission.


CONTACT: Investors: Akil Marsh, 609-608-1500 investor.relations@clearwayenergy.com Media: media@clearwayenergy.com


Recommended Stories

  • Potential ripple effects of China’s credit risk 

    Kathy Jones, Chief Fixed Income Strategist at Charles Schwab, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the U.S. economy, outlook on the Fed taper, and the China credit risk.

  • Why GameStop Dropped, but 2 New Meme Stocks Popped Friday

    The Reddit crowd doesn't seem to have given up on GameStop (NYSE: GME) yet, but it seems to be paying more attention to other names it thinks it can drive into a short squeeze. In Friday trading, GameStop dipped, but electric vehicle start-up Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) and independent oil and natural gas company Camber Energy (NYSEMKT: CEI) are soaring, with chatter on the latter two names picking up on Reddit. GameStop had dropped 2.9%.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped This Morning

    It's the last of those three chip uses -- mining cryptocurrency -- that seems to be weighing on the stock. The People's Bank of China, you see, just announced that it is banning all cryptocurrency transactions in the country, and in particular, banning Bitcoin and Tether from circulating in China. The move seems likely to weigh on Nvidia's business, but I wouldn't be too concerned for Nvidia stock despite the drop.

  • Hedge Funds are Selling Tesla (TSLA) and Buying These 10 EV Stocks Instead

    In this article, we discuss the 10 EV stocks hedge funds are buying instead of Tesla. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Hedge Funds are Selling Tesla and Buying These 5 EV Stocks Instead. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), the California-based electric vehicle (EV) firm led by billionaire Elon […]

  • Bill Gates is hanging on to these stocks for steady income — you can too

    Is it time to copy the fourth-richest person in the world?

  • Why Naked Brands Stock Surged Higher Today

    The online retailer of intimate apparel and swimsuits may have found a merger/acquisition candidate.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold According to Bill Gates

    In this article we will take a look at the 10 stocks to buy and hold according to Bill Gates. You can skip our detailed analysis of Gates’ history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold According to Bill Gates. Co-founder of the leading tech giant […]

  • Verizon's (NYSE:VZ) Price is Lagging the Market Prospects and Dividend Strengths

    After 3 years, Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) stock is back on the starting line. While it might be frustrating for the investors, periods of sideways price movement have been reoccurring throughout its history. Yet, with a high 4.8% yield and some new developments, the stock might be undervalued at the moment. This article will examine this possibility through a discounted cash flow (DCF) method.

  • Move over, Cathie Wood: 3 picks from Goldman Sachs' new ETF that could smash Ark

    Is it time to sell ARKK and pour it into Goldman's competing tech ETF?

  • Why Aehr Test Systems Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) were skyrocketing this morning after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2022 results late yesterday. The company's bookings hit a new record, and management raised its revenue guidance for the full year as a result of the strong quarter. Aehr Test Systems reported net revenue of $5.6 million in the quarter, a 181% jump year over year.

  • Dow Jones Struggles As Pelosi Hints At Spending Bill Changes; Tesla CEO Elon Musk Touts Chips

    The Dow Jones struggled. Nancy Pelosi hinted at spending bill changes and Tesla CEO Elon Musk made bullish noises on chips. Snap stock surged.

  • 10 Large-Cap Stocks to Buy According to Anand Parekh’s Alyeska Investment Group

    In this article, we discuss 10 large-cap stocks to buy according to Anand Parekh’s Alyeska Investment Group. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Parekh’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Large-Cap Stocks to Buy According to Anand Parekh’s Alyeska Investment Group. In 2008, Anand Parekh founded […]

  • Nike falls amid supply chain hurdle warning

    Yahoo Finance's Reggie Wade breaks down Nike's slump despite an earnings beat.

  • Miner cashes out 1,366 BTC seconds before China bans Bitcoin

    A Bitcoin miner withdrew 1,366 BTC just seconds before China officially announced it would ban cryptocurrency, Coin Rivet can reveal. Data shows someone was able to cash out $58m in crypto assets moments before Beijing issued its notice.

  • The most accurate stock market predictor was released this week. The next 10 years don’t look good

    A Federal Reserve report showed Americans have a high allocation to equities, which is a contrarian indicator suggesting weak returns are ahead.

  • 3 Top Stocks Under $10 a Share

    Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) hasn't been a particularly great performer of late. Zynga is now calling for a Q3 adjusted EBITDA of only $150 million and a net loss of $110 million, which suggests that its casual video gaming business is contracting rather than expanding. It's arguable that investors have overreacted to that premise though, driving Zynga shares well below where they should be.

  • Why Carnival Stock Is Rising as the Market Sinks

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL)(NYSE: CUK) were riding a wave of enthusiasm 4% higher in morning trading Friday, even as the overall market was down. The cruise ship operator released a third-quarter business update that showed bookings for 2022 cruises were running ahead of pre-pandemic levels. The cruise industry was arguably the hardest hit by the pandemic because even when the rest of the economy was allowed to reopen, cruise operators were forced to remain in port.

  • Snap Inc.: The Winning Streak Continues

    Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) traded at a new 52-week high today of $80.93. This new high was reached on below-average trading volume as 9.1 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 13.2 million shares. Over the past year, Snap Inc. has traded in a range of $24.02 to $80.93 and is now at $80.89, 237% above that low. Snap, which refers to itself as a camera company, has one of the most popular social networking apps, Snapchat, in developed regions such as North Ameri

  • Clearwater Analytics jumps in trading debut

    Sandeep Sahai, Clearwater Analytics CEO, joins Yahoo Finance from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange for the company's trading debut.

  • Why Altice USA Fell More Than 12% Today

    The one business that's produced any growth for cable companies may be nearing a peak stemming from market saturation.