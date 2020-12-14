U.S. markets close in 2 hours 28 minutes

Cledara, the SaaS purchase and management platform, raises $3.4M funding

Steve O'Hear
·2 min read

Cledara, the SaaS purchase and management platform that helps bring greater viability and control over a company's sprawling software subscriptions, has raised $3.4 million in additional funding.

The round is led by Nauta Capital, with participation from existing investor Anthemis. It comes off the back of the startup growing revenues by 20x in 2020 -- including 7x since August, although Cledara isn't breaking out specific numbers.

Founded in July 2018 by Cristina Vila after she experienced the SaaS management problem first-hand while working at London fintech Dopay, Cledara has developed software to let companies track and manage their SaaS usage and spending, including analytics to help understand if it is money well-spent. Vila has since been joined by co-founder and COO Brad van Leeuwen, who was previously an executive at banking platform Railsbank, which is also a Cledara customer.

Another Cledara feature is unlimited virtual debit cards to empower employees and outside teams to purchase appropriate SaaS offerings independently. This includes the option for management to approve every purchase before it happens and access real-time updates on what everyone is buying. Part of Cledara’s revenue comes from interchange fees via said card spend, along with employing a SaaS model itself with paid subscriptions.

Cledara picks up pre-seed funding to help companies manage their SaaS spending

Counting over 100 customers overall, other businesses using Cledara include Florence.co.uk, Unmind.com and Butternut Box. To that end, Cledara claims its customers reduce software spend by up to 30%, while saving “hours” of manual admin work each month on things like chasing SaaS invoices, bookkeeping and “complying with GDPR and outsourcing regulations for regulated fintech”.

Image Credits: Cledara

The product is available in over 20 countries across Europe, including the U.K., France, Ireland, Germany and Spain. Meanwhile, Cledara says it will use the new investment to accelerate product growth and for further international expansion, including plans to enter the U.S.

“The continued acceleration of growth means we really need to grow the team: we've had to slow down customer on-boarding in the past month because of bottlenecks,” says van Leeuwen. “We will be growing the team 4x before mid next year across all parts of the business -- support, success, product, engineering, compliance, marketing and sales. This round brings us the funding to do that, and more”.

More than half of those new hires are likely to be in Barcelona, after Cledara opened a Spain office four months ago to ensure it can continue to access talent outside of the U.K. post-Brexit.

  • Pfizer CEO says in talks with U.S. on more COVID-19 shots

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Pfizer's chief executive Albert Bourla said on Monday that the drugmaker has not yet signed an agreement with the United States on providing 100 million more coronavirus vaccine doses in 2021. Bourla told CNN in an interview that Pfizer is still negotiating with the U.S. on whether it will be able to deliver the vaccine in the second or third quarter of the year. "The U.S. government wants them in the second quarter so are working very collaboratively with them to make sure that we can find ways to produce more or allocate the doses in the second quarter," Bourla told CNN.

  • A Tidal Wave of Cash Is About to Hit the Markets

    If there’s one thing Wall Street hates, it’s uncertainty. And between the COVID-19 pandemic and the presidential election, there was plenty of uncertainty to go around. So, it’s no surprise that many investors ran to the sidelines. Source: Shutterstock It should also come as no surprise that there’s never been so much cash sitting on the sidelines — nearly $5 trillion, as a matter of fact. This is significantly above the record $3.8 trillion in cash set back in January 2009 during the financial crisis! Consumers also kept their wallets closed. Typically, Americans keep 7%-8% of their income in savings. This year, though, that rate surged over 33%. According to the FDIC, more than $2 trillion has been stockpiled into individual bank accounts.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips That money came from selling stocks and the massive government stimulus that was pumped into the economy. As you may recall, the U.S. government passed a $2.2 trillion stimulus package in March. Part of that package included a $1,200 check for American taxpayers with an adjusted gross income of $75,000 or under on their 2019 tax returns. Interestingly, folks who earned between $35,000 and $75,000 increased their investing activity in the stock market by a whopping 90%. In addition, to keep the economy going, the Federal Reserve just about threw in the kitchen sink. Back in March, the Fed announced that it would not cap its quantitative easing program at $700 billion. The Fed also committed to purchase as many Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities “in the amounts needed” to help stabilize the U.S. economy. And it would purchase agency commercial mortgage-backed securities. Thanks to this unlimited quantitative easing, the Dow and S&P 500 will continue to yield more than the 10-year Treasury, which is hanging a little below 1%. In comparison, the Dow and S&P 500 currently yield about 2.5% and 1.9%, respectively. And now, with a lot of the uncertainty shaken out of the market, cash is pouring in from the sidelines. That has driven the stock market higher. The three major indices have hit record highs, with the Dow finally breaking its 30,000 milestone. In addition, stocks tend to move higher when the money supply is high. It’s never been this high before, so there is significant upside ahead in 2021 — and significant potential for big profits. It’s for this reason that I am sitting down with my InvestorPlace colleague Louis Navellier for a special Early Warning Summit 2021 event on Thursday, December 17 at 7 p.m. ET. Exactly one year ago, we introduced Power Portfolio 2020 with a single goal in mind — to provide our members with a robust, diversified stock portfolio that would do well in many different economic conditions. I am proud to say we did just that. In fact, as I mentioned yesterday, we closed the portfolio with massive gains of 35%, which blew away the Dow’s 6% return in the same timeframe. Louis and I see several factors that could lead to even bigger gains in 2021, like the cash on the sidelines that we discussed today. We’ll discuss our expectations in full detail in the upcoming Early Warning Summit. And in the meantime, I’ll be back in touch again tomorrow with another trend that could lead to big market gains next year. I’m talking about clean energy and infrastructure. I can’t wait to speak with you in more detail next week, so please don’t hesitate to reserve your spot for our special Early Warning Summit event today. You can do so now by clicking here. On the date of publication, Matthew McCall did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Matthew McCall left Wall Street to actually help investors — by getting them into the world’s biggest, most revolutionary trends BEFORE anyone else. Click here to see what Matt has up his sleeve now.  More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner Radical New Battery Could Dismantle Oil Markets The post A Tidal Wave of Cash Is About to Hit the Markets appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Beware these 15 worst states for taxes on your retirement

    Seniors need to watch out for property taxes, sales taxes and taxes on Social Security.

  • AstraZeneca Stock Plunges On $39 Billion Alexion Pharmaceuticals Takeover

    AstraZeneca stock fell Monday after the pharmaceutical giant announced its $39 billion plan to acquire rare-diseases biotech company Alexion Pharmaceuticals. The deal is worth $175 a share.

  • These Semiconductor Stocks Called Top Picks For 2021

    The uptrend in the semiconductor cycle is just getting started, according to investment bank Evercore ISI. It named seven semiconductor stocks as top picks for 2021, including Nvidia stock.

  • The government suspended required minimum distributions — but should you still take one before year’s end?

    The government suspended required minimum distributions this year but some Americans may still want to take those withdrawals.

  • Retirement rule changes 2020: What you need to know about 401(k) plans and IRAs as the year ends amid COVID-19

    Amid COVID-19, Congress enacted changes to help people tap into retirement accounts to stay afloat. Some apply to 2020 only. Others will last longer.

  • What Is A Dividend? Plus The 5 Best Dividend Stocks Now

    What is a dividend and which companies have the best-yielding dividends? Read on for a primer on how best to approach this method of investing.

  • Tesla Needs To Increase Production Now, Elon Musk Says In Leaked Email

    Elon Musk is calling on his company to step on the gas to get production moving faster.What Happened: In an email obtained by EV news site Electrek, the Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO says that the current demand for its products exceeds production capacities, calling it a "high-class problem.""To ensure that we have the best possible outcome and earn the trust of the customers and investors who have placed their faith and hard-earned money with us, we need to increase production for the remainder of this quarter as much as possible," says the email to employees.He further adds that he would only send this kind of email "if it really mattered."Why It Matters: This is the second time Musk has addressed the company's employees this month. On Dec. 1, he talked in an email about the importance of spending carefully, despite the stock reaching new highs.The Tesla founder said that investors have faith in the company's future profits, adding that if "at any point, they conclude that's not going to happen, our stock will immediately get crushed like a souffle under a sledgehammer!"He noted that profitability is "very low" at around 1% for the past year.Tesla aims to deliver a record 500,000 vehicles as part of its end-of-year goals.Price Action: Tesla shares closed at $609.99, down 2.72%, on Friday. It traded 0.39% lower, at $607.64, in the post-market session.Image: Photo shared on Elon Musk's Twitter pageSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * As Oracle Becomes Latest Company To Move To Texas, Governor Says He's Been Talking With 'CEOs Across Country' * Buyers Of Tesla Shorts Still Waiting For Delivery After 5 Months: Financial Times(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Is Virgin Galactic Stock A Buy After Big Flight Test Fizzles?

    Virgin Galactic's December test flight failed to reach space but Wall Street is still bullish. So is the stock a good buy now?

  • China fines Alibaba, Tencent's e-book subsidiary over anti-trust violations

    The Chinese government is moving to curb the power of some of China's most influential internet companies. The country's top market regulator announced Monday that it is fining Alibaba and China Literature, Tencent's e-book spinoff, for failing to report their past acquisition deals for clearance. The cases involve Alibaba's equity investments in major Chinese mall operator Intown and China Literature's acquisition of film studio New Classics Media.

  • Billionaire David Shaw Bets Big on These 3 Healthcare Stocks

    The last few months have seen high volatility and a rising market trend, as one of the biggest sources of uncertainty – namely, the election campaign – has worked itself out. The current political climate is viewed as favorable for healthcare investment – tax increases and further regulations on drug price, anticipated before the elections, when prognosticators expected the Democrats to ride a ‘blue wave’ to an across-the-board victory, are now seen as unlikely under a government with close partisan divisions. In light of the new conditions, Goldman Sachs strategist David Kostin has upgraded his stance on the healthcare sector from underweight to overweight.Kostin is recommending healthcare stocks as the value-end of a diversified portfolio strategy. He points out that the sector is up  6% in the past month, but adds that it is still priced at bargain levels, saying, “Healthcare is the best opportunity from a value perspective. They're the cheapest they've been, so that's an area of focus.”But how are investors supposed to distinguish between the long-term healthcare winners and those set to come up short? One strategy is to follow the activity of the pros.Enter David Shaw, who is widely known for his impressive stock picking abilities. Shaw’s name is familiar to followers of quantitative trading. He helped develop the techniques in the late 80s, and his early mastery of quant helped him grow his firm, D. E. Shaw, into an $82 billion giant of the hedge industry. While most of D.E. Shaw’s day-to-day operations are now managed by the Executive Committee, Shaw still remains involved in higher-level strategic decisions.Bearing this in mind, we decided to look at D. E. Shaw's recent activity for inspiration. Running three healthcare stocks the fund picked up during Q3 through TipRanks’ database, we found out that the analyst community is also on board, as each sports a “Strong Buy” consensus rating.  Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)First up is Vertex Pharmaceuticals, a Boston-based company that got its start creating medications for patients with cystic fibrosis, a serious, and usually fatal, genetic lung disease. Vertex currently has four approved CF treatments on the market, along with an active research pipeline focusing on drugs to treat rare genetic disorders. Vertex’s strategy is to develop medications that will treat or ameliorate the underlying genetic mutation of such diseases, rather than suppress symptoms. The company has treatments under development for a varied range of conditions, including sickle cell disease, beta thalassemia, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy.The Company had a strong financial performance in Q3, generating $1.54 billion, up 62% year-over-year. The EPS came in at $2.64, beating the forecast by 10.5%. But not everything has gone as planned. The company announced in October that it would discontinue work on the Phase 2 study of VX-814, the prime drug in its pulmonary research pipeline, due to safety concerns. The move pushed the shares down 20%, and they still have not recovered.Things make an interesting background to Shaw’s recent purchases. The fund bought 203,308 shares of VRTX in Q3. At current prices, this is worth $46.8 million. It’s important to remember that Shaw made these purchases before the VX-814 news broke.Covering Vertex for Piper Sandler is 5-star analyst Edward Tenthoff, who writes of the stock, “While VX-814 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD) discontinuation was disappointing, we think sell-off in VRTX shares was overdone. Follow-on VX-864 has initiated Phase II study, with distinct structure, that may alleviate VX-814's scaffold mediated liver toxicity with data expected in 1H:21. Additionally, Phase II study of VX-147 in FSGS is enrolling with data expected in 2021."To this end, Tenthoff rates VRTX an Overweight (i.e. Buy). He sets a $307 price target that implies a 33% upside potential for the next 12 months. (To watch Tenthoff’s track record, click here)Overall, it appears that Wall Street agrees with Tenthoff. VRTX shares have a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating, based on 14 Buys and 4 Holds. The stock’s $287.50 average price target suggests it has room for 24% growth in the year ahead. (See VRTX stock analysis on TipRanks)Cigna Corporation (CI)Cigna is one of the biggest names in the healthcare insurance industry. Subsidiaries of the Connecticut-based company provide a range of medical, dental, disability and other related insurance products, and the company is a major provider of both Medicare and Medicaid plans. Cigna boasted over $153 billion total revenue for calendar year 2019.The company is on track, this year, to exceed the 2019 revenues. The Q1 top line came in at $38 billion, and revenues have grown since then. For the third quarter, the result came in at $41 billion, while EPS came in at $4.41. EPS has come in above expectations for 7 quarters in a row. The results show the quality of a major medical insurer at a time of global health crises.Among the fans is David Shaw. 782,737 shares were bought up by D. E. Shaw in Q3, with the total position now landing at 804,425 shares. The position is valued at $168 million.Deutsche Bank analyst George Hill covers Cigna, and he is also impressed by what he sees. Of the company’s current position, he writes, “Cigna saw a quarterly uptick in medical utilization—a trend the company believes will persist into the back-half of the year and into FY21, likely resulting in more normalized MLR trends.""We continue to see Cigna as one of the most attractive growth stories in the MCO space trading at a compelling valuation, though we concede that investor pessimism regarding the commercial insurance space could prevent the shares multiple from expanding in the near to medium term," the analyst concluded. In line with these comments, Hill rates CI shares as a Buy along with a $280 price target. This figure indicates confidence in 34% upside growth for 2021. (To watch Hill’s track record, click here)Overall, the 14 recent reviews on Cigna break down to 13 Buys and 1 Hold, making the analyst consensus rating a Strong Buy. The stock is selling for $209.35, and the $255.57 average price target suggests a 22% upside from that level. (See CI stock analysis on TipRanks)Syneos Health (SYNH)Last but not least is Syneos, a contract research organization that bills itself as offering biopharmaceutical solutions. Syneos’ services include bioanalytics, clinical development, commercialization, diagnostics, and medical devices. The company serves a global customer base, helping research companies conduct late-stage clinical trials. Syneos offers the multidimensional expertise that focused biopharms won’t necessarily have.The value of the niche can be seen from the revenues and earnings -- Syneos regularly tops $1 billion in revenue per quarter; the recent Q3 result was $1.1 billion. EPS has been climbing since the first quarter, when the corona crisis hit the economy, and the third quarter earnings, at 93 cents per share, beat the forecast by 17%. The year-over-year EPS growth was stronger, at 20%.Quant expert Shaw is clearly impressed by SYNH, enough to buy an additional 164,135 shares, nearly doubling his holding in the stock. Shaw’s current stock ownership in Syneos is worth $21.9 million.Reviewing Syneos for JPMorgan, 5-star analyst Tycho Peterson says, “We expect the company to outgrow industry peers aided by a diversified global footprint and therapeutic expertise in high-growth segments within clinical development including CNS, oncology, and complex diseases over the next several years. As such, we see room for upside from current levels as SYNH continues to generate revenue and earnings growth above industry averages.”Peterson backs his comments with an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating, and an $85 price target that suggests the stock has room to grow 30% over the next year. (To watch Peterson’s track record, click here)All in all, Syneos gets a Strong Buy rating from the analyst consensus. The rating is supported by 6 Buys and 1 Hold. The average price target, of $78.57, implies an upside potential of 20% from the current trading price of $65.65. (See SYNH stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for healthcare stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Blackrock and Fidelity Are Betting Big On This $130 Trillion Mega-Trend

    There’s a megatrend emerging in capital markets right now that will change the course of investing for years to come

  • Deutsche becomes last bank to leave Wall Street

    Wall Street is set to lose its last bank after Deutsche Bank revealed plans to move its Manhattan office. The German lender is set to relocate from 60 Wall Street to a cheaper building at Columbus Circle, near Central Park. The bank is also considering moving some of its 4,600 New York-based staff to other cities across the US. The announcement is the latest example of the finance sector embracing flexible working. However, it also signals the end of Wall Street as a banking hub given Deutsche was the last major bank to retain an office in Manhattan's financial district. The past two decades have seen an exodus of banks from the eight-block-long street, with financial firms tempted by other areas such as Midtown that are better connected for commuters and closer to private equity clients. "Once it's all by 'wire', the difference between Brooklyn and Florida is not all that great as we're discovering," said Lawrence White, a professor at New York University's Stern School of Business. Banks had been liberated by technology, allowing them to put more emphasis on transport connections or the cost of office space, he added. "Essentially, as telecommunications have gotten better, as the face-to-face [contact] has become not quite so important, we've seen this dispersion of financial firms."

  • PayPal vs. Venmo vs. Zelle: Is There Actually a Difference, and Which One Is Best?

    PayPal vs. Venmo vs. Zelle: In a time when I’m trying to simplify, both digitally and physically, I’m almost embarrassed to admit that I use all three. If I’m shopping, I send funds via PayPal. Paying the...

  • Cramer Weighs In On United Airlines, NVIDIA, JD, Fastly And More

    On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he would hold onto Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE: TYG), while cautioning that he doesn't know what is in it because it is a holding company.Instead of Nano Dimension Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: NNDM), Cramer would buy HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ). He thinks 3D print is a crowded field.Cramer would put United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) on hold because he expects a couple of bad quarters. He wouldn't chase the stock.NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is incredibly well run, he said and would hold onto the stock.Fastly Inc (NYSE: FSLY) had a decent but not great quarter, said Cramer. It turned out too much of it was TikTok, which the company needs to get back, he said.JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) had a great quarter so Cramer is starting to warm up to the stock. He also thinks U.S. relations with China are going to improve.Instead of VIATRIS ORD (NASDAQ: VTRS), Cramer would buy Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY). See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * 'Halftime Report' Traders See Upsides In Caterpillar, General Motors And Honeywell * Scott Nations: Watch For Bullish Copper Data In The Week Ahead(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Snowflake Shares Extend Slump Ahead of Lockup Expiration

    (Bloomberg) -- Snowflake Inc. shares slumped ahead of a lockup expiration on Tuesday that will give company insiders their first chance to cash out since the initial public offering three months ago.Shares of the cloud-computing company have nearly tripled since Sept. 15 with investors becoming enamored with its triple-digit revenue growth and potential to expand market share. That’s made Snowflake the best performing U.S. company to debut this year, excluding IPOs that raised less than $1 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The stock has fallen in three of the last four trading days since closing at a record $390 on Dec. 8 and more declines could be in the offing if insiders are tempted to cash in.Snowflake’s gains have raised concerns that after adding more than $60 billion in market value, its valuation is getting overheated. On Friday, Deutsche Bank downgraded its rating to hold from buy, warning that a further rally is probably limited as investors seek to lock in gains at the end of the year. Snowflake fell as much as 5.6% on Monday to $334.12. The stock is now down 13% from a record high.“Any profit taking around the lockup expiry could be exaggerated by tight liquidity typical in late December and early January,” analyst Patrick Colville wrote in a research note.Snowflake’s lockup expiration comes just three months after its debut, half the length that is typical following an IPO. Of the 22 analysts covering the San Mateo, California-based company, less than half recommend buying the stock. A Snowflake representative declined to comment.(Updates shares in third paragraph and the chart.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Apple probes supplier after workers at Wistron plant in India rampage

    Apple Inc said on Monday it is investigating whether a Taiwan contractor, Wistron Corp, flouted supplier guidelines at an iPhone manufacturing facility in India, after some workers ransacked the plant in a protest over unpaid wages. "We have teams on the ground and have immediately launched a detailed investigation at Wistron's Narasapura facility," Apple said in an email, adding it was dedicated to ensuring everyone in its supply chain was treated with dignity and respect.

  • 4 tax strategies to get the best value from real estate over the long term

    Experienced real-estate investors know that finding (and purchasing) the right property is only the first step in a long process for buying an asset that appreciates in value and produces income. Once you’ve secured that dream investment, you’ve got to manage it, improve it and, just as importantly, come up with a big-picture tax strategy to protect your profits from Uncle Sam. For tax purposes, there are three different kinds of income: earned income, passive income, and investment income.

  • JPMorgan Offers ‘You Only Live Once’ Trade to Bet on Ark ETFs

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. is offering tech bulls a supercharged bet on some of the year’s top-performing exchange-traded funds. Like most Wall Street concoctions, this one comes with strings attached.The New York-based bank has sold $589,000 of structured products tied to exchange-traded funds from Ark Investment Management, the firm responsible for three of the hottest ETFs in the 2020 rally.According to a prospectus, the notes offer something that’s typically only available through custom derivatives: A package of three ETFs leveraged 1.5 times over a period of six years.With their outsize holdings in shares of Tesla Inc., the Ark products have benefited from swelling investor mania for all things tech, with the Innovation product growing assets to $16 billion this year. But just one bad performer could imperil returns from this newfangled note.“Basically this is a sophisticated client’s YOLO call option,” said Kris Sidial, a former structured-products trader now at hedge fund Ambrus Group, referring to the expression You Only Live Once. “You are striking when the market is at all time highs.”A spokesperson for JPMorgan didn’t return a request for comment.Wall Street is no stranger to packaging up stocks into bond-like instruments and selling them to investors eager for innovative ways to play equity markets. Banks sold hundreds of millions of dollars of Fang-linked notes in years past, capitalizing on insatiable demand for the sector. Overall, banks sell billions of dollars each year of structured notes, which combine debt with derivatives.The Ark notes are linked to the Innovation ETF, the Genomic Revolution fund and the Next Generation Internet product. The securities come at a risky juncture for both the tech sector and for Ark, which faces a battle for control that could threaten its success. Ark chief Cathie Wood is resisting a move from Resolute Investment Managers to purchase a controlling stake in her company.And as lockdowns lift, investors have started rotating out of some tech names and into more beaten-down sectors such as banks and energy. Investors therefore have to keep an eye on the note’s terms: The JPMorgan securities track the returns of the lowest-performing of three ARK funds, meaning one dud could ruin the trade. And while investors in the notes are protected against the first 20% drop in any of the funds, they start losing their principal after that.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.