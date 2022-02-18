U.S. markets open in 1 hour 57 minutes

Clene Nanomedicine to Present Data from Phase 2 Multiple Sclerosis Programs at ACTRIMS Forum 2022

Clene Nanomedicine, Inc.
·2 min read
SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) along with its subsidiaries “Clene” and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on revolutionizing the treatment of neurodegenerative disease, today announced that it will present updated blinded data from its VISIONARY-MS study and results from its REPAIR-MS trial in the stable relapsing MS population at the Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ACTRIMS) Forum 2022, taking place from Feb. 24-26, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Fl.

Details on the posters are shown below.

Abstract Number: 777
Poster Number: P113
Poster Session: PS1. Poster Session 1
Title: VISIONARY-MS Update to a Phase 2 Clinical Trial of CNM-Au8, Catalytically Active Gold Nanocrystals Suspension, for the Treatment of Chronic Optic Neuropathy
Presenter: Robert Glanzman, M.D., FAAN, Chief Medical Officer of Clene

Abstract Number: 775
Poster Number: P100
Poster Session: PS1. Poster Session 1
Title: Improvement of Brain Energy Metabolism in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis Patients - Results from Phase 2 REPAIR-MS Clinical Trial With CNM-Au8
Presenter: Robert Glanzman, M.D., FAAN, Chief Medical Officer of Clene

The posters will be available on demand via the conference portal and on the Events and Presentations section of the Clene website beginning at 7:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.

About Clene
Clene is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on revolutionizing the treatment of neurodegenerative disease by targeting energetic failure, an underlying cause of many neurological diseases. The company is based in Salt Lake City, Utah, with R&D and manufacturing operations in Maryland. For more information, please visit www.clene.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Media Contact
Maggie Beller
Russo Partners, LLC
Maggie.Beller@RussoPartnersLLC.com
+1-646-942-5631

Investor Contact
John Woolford
Managing Director, Westwicke
clene@westwicke.com
+1-443-213-0506


