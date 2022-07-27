U.S. markets open in 1 hour 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,953.75
    +30.50 (+0.78%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,865.00
    +133.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,269.50
    +157.00 (+1.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,814.60
    +8.80 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.15
    +1.17 (+1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,719.70
    +2.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    18.75
    +0.22 (+1.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0164
    +0.0043 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.35
    +0.99 (+4.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2073
    +0.0041 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6850
    -0.2220 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,315.97
    +226.87 (+1.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.71
    +5.60 (+1.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,348.06
    +41.78 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,715.75
    +60.54 (+0.22%)
     

Clermont Meridian Trading Announces the Promotion of Hu Long-Wei to Director of Legal Affairs

Clermont Meridian Trading
·2 min read

TORONTO, ONTARIO, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clermont Meridian Trading today announced that Hu Long-Wei has been promoted to serve as Director of Legal Affairs by its Board of Directors for Clermont Meridian Trading.

Hu Long-Wei has been with Clermont Meridian Trading for the past six years, progressing into roles of increasing responsibility. Most recently, he served as Senior Legal Officer, assisting with the overall legal framework and leadership of the company’s legal team.

Chen Yen, Chief Executive Officer of Clermont Meridian Trading, said of the promotion, “Over the last six years, I have had the privilege to watch Hu at work and witness his rapid growth. Hu’s leadership skills have been fundamental to our acquisition and growth strategy. Hu is well known for his unrelenting work ethic, pragmatic approach, and ability to assemble his team to negotiate and close specific legal situations. Appointing Hu as Chief Legal Officer was an easy decision to make, and we look forward to his continued success.”

The promotion recognizes Hu Long-Wei’s proven legal abilities coupled with his desire to manage a growing team of legal professionals. As Clermont Meridian Trading continues in its phase of rapid growth, Long-Wei will lead the effort to drive the development and enhancement of the legal department to support revenue growth, client success, and global expansion.

Clermont Meridian Trading has seen significant growth in recent years due to the company’s cost-effectiveness, global positioning, and ability to provide stable risk-adjusted returns, even in today’s volatile markets.

Clermont Meridian Trading is a fully independent financial services company established in 2009. As an independent financial services company, Clermont Meridian Trading is committed to providing our clients with honest financial guidance.

Media & PR Contact

Mr. Timothy Preston, Head of Analytical Research

timothy.preston@cmtcapital.com, +1-647-495-8011

15F 141 Adelaide Street West, Toronto,
M5H 3L5, Ontario, Canada

SOURCE: CLERMONT MERIDIAN TRADING


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for the massive free cash flow — with inflation running hot at 9.1%, you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters. Especially now.

  • Crescent Point Announces Q2 2022 Results

    Crescent Point Energy Corp. ("Crescent Point" or the "Company") (TSX: CPG) (NYSE: CPG) is pleased to announce its operating and financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

  • Bristol Myers Q2 Earnings Top Street Forecasts On Solid Eliquis and Opdivo Sales

    Solid cancer and blood clot treatment sales, as well as a smaller-than-forecast decline for Revlimid, helped deliver a top and bottom line beat for drugmaker Bristol Myers.

  • Shopify Posts Earnings Miss. But It’s the Guidance That’s Sinking the Stock.

    The company is expecting operating losses will 'materially increase' in the third quarter from the second quarter.

  • Microsoft stock falls on earnings and revenue miss

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley breaks down Microsoft's fourth-quarter earnings results, which were a miss on both the top and bottom line.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 10% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to own find great dividend stocks? Of course you would! Using the TipRanks platfor

  • We’re probably in the early stages of a new bull market. Nervous? Start with these 5 ‘moat’ stocks

    The odds are good that June 16 marked the stock market’s low, and we are in the early stages of a new bull market. Inflation is rolling over. Supply chains are repairing. There is enough terror in the market to suggest we are near the bottom.

  • A $9.4 Trillion Results Day Looms in a Test for Stock Market

    (Bloomberg) -- For analysts, the last Thursday of July is always one of the busiest dates in the calendar. This year, it’s likely to be even more of a stretch.Most Read from BloombergStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefCoinbase Faces SEC Probe on Crypto Listings; Shares TumbleBiden Will Speak With Xi on Thursday as US-China Ties WorsenMajor Philippine Earthquake Kills 4, Triggers LandslidesFirm

  • ‘We get hundreds of thousands of dollars in royalties’: My late father left his investments to me and my sister, but gave me more than 50%. My sister wants half. What should I do?

    When she was in her 20’s, my sister and her husband accumulated a lot of credit-card debt, which my parents paid off (twice). In consideration of the fact that my sister paid off the credit-card debt, my parents set up the company so that I had a slight majority of the shares.

  • GE earnings: Analyst explains ‘the real attraction in the stock’

    John Eade, Argus Research President and Director of Portfolio Strategies, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss General Electric earnings and the company's turnaround story.

  • Down More Than 50%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Market watchers are widely predicting that this week’s Q2 GDP print will show a contraction – which make two quarters in a row, the definition of a recession. Consumer sentiment reports have shown that John Q. Public agrees with this assessment, and has for the last couple of months, and markets bear that out. Even after a recent rally, stocks remain down 17% year-to-date on the S&P 500 and a deeper 25% on the NASDAQ. The market turndown, however, brought plenty of stocks into discount trading t

  • Here’s Why You Should Consider Buying Apple (AAPL) Shares

    Wedgewood Partners, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the first half of 2022, a portfolio net return of -17.2% was recorded by the fund, underperforming the S&P 500 Index which delivered a -16.1% return for the same period. Go over the […]

  • Rio Tinto slashes dividend as profits take a hit; shares tumble

    Rio Tinto reported a 29% drop in first-half profit and more than halved its dividend on Wednesday, as weaker iron ore prices due to cooling demand from top consumer China, higher costs and labour shortages hurt the global miner. It is still the company's second-highest interim payout ever, following on from the record payout dispensed last year when Rio's profits benefited from a surge in commodity prices. Since then, iron ore prices have come under pressure due to persistent demand worries from top steel producer China, with the country's zero-COVID policy curtailing economic activity and weighing on ferrous markets.

  • Strategist: 'Soul-crushing' sell-offs 'may be delayed until late summer'

    By summer end, Mr. Market could be back to taking souls. For a few more weeks, though, conditions are in place for July's rally to be extended, one top Wall Street strategist proclaimed.

  • Why QuantumScape, Lordstown, and Faraday Future Stocks Sank Today

    The stocks of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE), and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ: FFIE) are all dropping today after an SEC filing from Faraday Future. QuantumScape was down 5.9%. Lordstown was down 4.9%.

  • Jim Cramer Likes These 7 Beaten-Down Semiconductor Stocks

    In this article, we will look at the 7 beaten-down semiconductor stocks that Jim Cramer likes. If you want to explore similar beaten-down semiconductor stocks that are on Jim Cramer’s radar, you can also read Jim Cramer Likes These 3 Beaten-Down Semiconductor Stocks. Analysts and investors are treading carefully as they are exploring growth areas […]

  • If You'd Invested $3,000 in Apple in 2007, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) went public in 1980 at $22 per share. Let's turn the clock forward to 2007, 10 years after Steve Jobs returned to the company as its CEO. If you had invested $3,000 in Apple on Jan. 9, 2007 -- the day Jobs announced the iPhone -- your investment would be worth over $139,000 today.

  • Alphabet earnings miss estimates, ad revenue beats, stock pops

    Google parent company Alphabet reported earnings that missed Wall Street expectations after the closing bell on Tuesday.

  • Facebook Parent Meta Poised to Report First-Ever Revenue Drop

    The social-media giant’s average-daily-user numbers could show their largest-ever retreat in its quarterly earnings report.

  • Is Upstart Holdings Stock a Buy Now?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) was one of the hottest tech stocks last year. Upstart goes a step further by gathering additional data -- including a customer's educational history, area of study, GPA, standardized test scores, and work history -- to create a more comprehensive lending profile. Upstart processes that data with its cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) platform, then partners with banks, credit unions, and auto dealerships to provide personal loans.