Clermont Meridian Trading Announces the Promotion of Hu Long-Wei to Director of Legal Affairs

TORONTO, ONTARIO, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clermont Meridian Trading today announced that Hu Long-Wei has been promoted to serve as Director of Legal Affairs by its Board of Directors for Clermont Meridian Trading.

Hu Long-Wei has been with Clermont Meridian Trading for the past six years, progressing into roles of increasing responsibility. Most recently, he served as Senior Legal Officer, assisting with the overall legal framework and leadership of the company’s legal team.

Chen Yen, Chief Executive Officer of Clermont Meridian Trading, said of the promotion, “Over the last six years, I have had the privilege to watch Hu at work and witness his rapid growth. Hu’s leadership skills have been fundamental to our acquisition and growth strategy. Hu is well known for his unrelenting work ethic, pragmatic approach, and ability to assemble his team to negotiate and close specific legal situations. Appointing Hu as Chief Legal Officer was an easy decision to make, and we look forward to his continued success.”

The promotion recognizes Hu Long-Wei’s proven legal abilities coupled with his desire to manage a growing team of legal professionals. As Clermont Meridian Trading continues in its phase of rapid growth, Long-Wei will lead the effort to drive the development and enhancement of the legal department to support revenue growth, client success, and global expansion.

Clermont Meridian Trading has seen significant growth in recent years due to the company’s cost-effectiveness, global positioning, and ability to provide stable risk-adjusted returns, even in today’s volatile markets.

Clermont Meridian Trading is a fully independent financial services company established in 2009. As an independent financial services company, Clermont Meridian Trading is committed to providing our clients with honest financial guidance.

Media & PR Contact

Mr. Timothy Preston, Head of Analytical Research

timothy.preston@cmtcapital.com, +1-647-495-8011

Story continues

15F 141 Adelaide Street West, Toronto,

M5H 3L5, Ontario, Canada

SOURCE: CLERMONT MERIDIAN TRADING



