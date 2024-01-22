Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.'s (NYSE:CLF) latest 4.3% decline adds to one-year losses, institutional investors may consider drastic measures

Key Insights

Significantly high institutional ownership implies Cleveland-Cliffs' stock price is sensitive to their trading actions

The top 25 shareholders own 45% of the company

Analyst forecasts along with ownership data serve to give a strong idea about prospects for a business

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 67% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And so it follows that institutional investors was the group most impacted after the company's market cap fell to US$9.0b last week after a 4.3% drop in the share price. Needless to say, the recent loss which further adds to the one-year loss to shareholders of 14% might not go down well especially with this category of shareholders. Often called “market movers", institutions wield significant power in influencing the price dynamics of any stock. As a result, if the downtrend continues, institutions may face pressures to sell Cleveland-Cliffs, which might have negative implications on individual investors.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Cleveland-Cliffs, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Cleveland-Cliffs?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Cleveland-Cliffs already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Cleveland-Cliffs, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Cleveland-Cliffs. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is currently the largest shareholder, with 10.0% of shares outstanding. BlackRock, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 9.9% of common stock, and State Street Global Advisors, Inc. holds about 4.4% of the company stock. Additionally, the company's CEO C. Goncalves directly holds 1.0% of the total shares outstanding.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Cleveland-Cliffs

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can see that insiders own shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.. The insiders have a meaningful stake worth US$154m. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 32% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Cleveland-Cliffs you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

