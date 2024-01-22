Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,850.43
    +10.62 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,001.81
    +138.01 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,360.29
    +49.32 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,983.38
    +38.99 (+2.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.01
    +1.60 (+2.18%)
     

  • Gold

    2,021.80
    -7.50 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    22.18
    -0.53 (-2.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0886
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0940
    -0.0520 (-1.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2709
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.0820
    -0.0460 (-0.03%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    40,000.26
    -1,676.76 (-4.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,487.71
    +25.78 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    36,546.95
    +583.68 (+1.62%)
     

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Posing Attractive Entry Point

Laura McCandless
·1 min read

The shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) are already down 12.1% since the start of the year. The equity has only closed higher three days this January, though checking off a fourth today if gains hold. At last glance, CLF was up 1.2% at $17.94, and potentially poised for a rebound.

According to Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White, the recent pullback has CLF within one standard deviation of its 260-day moving average for the second time in the last three years. The stock was 14.6% higher one month later after the last signal. The equity has pulled back to its 80-day moving average for the seventh time in the last three years as well, with the stock closing higher one month later after three of those instances, averaging a 6.4% return.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) of 10.8 ranks firmly in "oversold" territory, which is typically indicative of a short-term bounce. Plus, short interest represents 5.9% of the stock's available float.

CLF Jan22 new
CLF Jan22 new
Advertisement