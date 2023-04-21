Cleveland Fed’s Mester: More work to do on gender pay gap

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said Thursday that there’s still more work to do when it comes to equal pay for women and closing that gender gap would boost economic growth.

“The gender pay gap is smaller than it was in the sixties, but there's still more work to do,” Mester said in an exclusive interview on Yahoo Finance LIVE. “If we could do things to get women into the labor force, it would definitely help productivity and therefore the longer run growth of the economy.”

Mester, citing research from the Cleveland Fed, said there are a number of ways female participation in the work force suffers relative to men, citing the high cost of childcare for women who are still more responsible for that care then men, the tax treatment of married people versus singles and the allocation of social security benefits.

The research from Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland economist Lara Loewenstein states that “women married to men typically earn less than their spouses and generally provide more of the care for their young children. These sociological facts in concert with the high marginal tax rates imposed on women by how the United States taxes married couples, how Social Security benefits are designed, and the expense of childcare create incentives for women not to work.”

Mester says some of the pay gap can be attributed to the fact that women have different types of work in different sectors relative to men, which also relates to their childcare responsibilities and the difficulties of finding that care. Women make up 75% of the healthcare and education sectors, which have seen some of lowest nominal wage increases, according to Bank of America.

“I’m always a fan of people having the opportunity to get educated or to take training," Mester said. "That's been found over time to help close that gender gap, but we need to do more. There's a number of things that everyone, every firm can do to make sure that we are giving women equal opportunity to men to be a productive member of the labor force.”

Story continues

Post-pandemic inflation could unravel some of the social progress helping to close this gap with women who are at risk of real wage losses. Since women spend three times more time than men on unpaid caregiving, rising childcare costs could keep them or push them out of the workforce, according to Bank of America.

“With inflation causing financial stress for many employees, companies which offer benefits such as paid parental leave, childcare, and flexible work can help “inflation-proof” employees’ wallets, defray costs and attract and retain employees,” Dimple Gosai, BofA’s head of ESG research, wrote in a research note.

For the gender gap to reach full parity, according to research from Bank of America, it will take another 132 years at the current rate of progress.

The Ellevest Women's Financial Health Index, which considers 12 indicators such as the pay gap, inflation, and employment rates, shows that the landscape for women was worse last year than in any point during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Women are disproportionately harmed by child care not being available and not being available at an affordable price,” said Mester. “We want to have everyone who wants a job to be able to enter the labor force and really produce to their potential.”

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance