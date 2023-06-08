Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CLVR) Business And Shares Still Trailing The Industry

You may think that with a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.7x Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) is definitely a stock worth checking out, seeing as almost half of all the Pharmaceuticals companies in the United States have P/S ratios greater than 2.9x and even P/S above 19x aren't out of the ordinary. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/S.

See our latest analysis for Clever Leaves Holdings

What Does Clever Leaves Holdings' Recent Performance Look Like?

For instance, Clever Leaves Holdings' receding revenue in recent times would have to be some food for thought. One possibility is that the P/S is low because investors think the company won't do enough to avoid underperforming the broader industry in the near future. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

We don't have analyst forecasts, but you can see how recent trends are setting up the company for the future by checking out our free report on Clever Leaves Holdings' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The Low P/S Ratio?

Clever Leaves Holdings' P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very poor growth or even falling revenue, and importantly, perform much worse than the industry.

In reviewing the last year of financials, we were disheartened to see the company's revenues fell to the tune of 1.2%. However, a few very strong years before that means that it was still able to grow revenue by an impressive 56% in total over the last three years. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the revenue growth recently has been more than adequate for the company.

Comparing the recent medium-term revenue trends against the industry's one-year growth forecast of 24% shows it's noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we can see why Clever Leaves Holdings is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on to something they believe will continue to trail the wider industry.

The Key Takeaway

It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

Our examination of Clever Leaves Holdings confirms that the company's revenue trends over the past three-year years are a key factor in its low price-to-sales ratio, as we suspected, given they fall short of current industry expectations. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/S as they concede future revenue probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. If recent medium-term revenue trends continue, it's hard to see the share price experience a reversal of fortunes anytime soon.

Having said that, be aware Clever Leaves Holdings is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those make us uncomfortable.

If strong companies turning a profit tickle your fancy, then you'll want to check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a low P/E (but have proven they can grow earnings).

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here