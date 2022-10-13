U.S. markets close in 3 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,639.15
    +62.12 (+1.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,854.54
    +643.69 (+2.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,534.58
    +117.48 (+1.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,703.22
    +15.46 (+0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.89
    +1.62 (+1.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,671.50
    -6.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    18.76
    -0.17 (-0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9782
    +0.0073 (+0.75%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9600
    +0.0580 (+1.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1337
    +0.0238 (+2.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.1350
    +0.2740 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,112.42
    +13.32 (+0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    431.22
    -1.32 (-0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,850.27
    +24.12 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,237.42
    -159.41 (-0.60%)
     

Click Fraud Detection Firm Polygraph Explains How Removing Ad Keywords Can Eliminate Fake Clicks

Polygraph
·3 min read

Removing high risk ad keywords from your campaigns prevents bots from being able to click on your ads

BERLIN, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polygraph, a cybersecurity firm helping advertisers prevent click fraud, explains how removing ad keywords from campaigns can eliminate the risk of fake clicks.

Click fraud is a scam which steals billions of dollars from advertisers every year. Criminals create websites, and monetize the content using adverts. To inflate earnings, and cheat the companies paying for the adverts, bots are used to generate thousands of fake clicks on the ads each day. For every ad click, the advertisers pay fees to the ad networks, and this money is then shared with the scammers.

Most click fraud targets high value ad keywords to maximize earnings for the scammers.

According to Trey Vanes, chief marketing officer at Polygraph, advertisers can block click fraud by removing high risk ad keywords from marketing campaigns.

“Click fraud isn’t random,” said Vanes. “The scammers ensure high value ads are displayed on their websites before generating fake clicks. They do this by redirecting their bots to search results for keywords which are known to trigger expensive ads. These search keywords are pre-selected by the scammers, and are hard-coded into their click fraud system. This means if your ad keywords are on their list, you’re going to get thousands of fake clicks every month.”

“Let’s say one of your ad keywords is ‘low cost laptop’,” continued Vanes, “and your ads are being shown on publisher websites. If criminals add ‘low cost laptop’ to the list of ad keywords they’re targeting, that means when their bots go to their scam websites, they’ll see search results for ‘low cost laptop’ and click on your advert. These clicks are worthless and eat away at your ad budget.”

Vanes says it’s a mistake to assume the advertising networks will protect your ads from bot clicks. “We’re finding more and more evidence that a major advertising network is doing little to no click fraud detection, either in real-time or retrospectively. What this means is you need to take action to protect yourself from click fraud. One of the ways to do this is to remove high risk ad keywords from your campaigns. This ensures bots won’t see your ads, as you’re no longer using keywords which are being targeted for fake clicks.

“Polygraph makes it easy to see which of your ad keywords are being targeted by criminals, and we also show you which scam websites are generating fake clicks on your ads. By removing at risk ad keywords and blocking click fraud websites, you can get your click fraud risk down to zero,” said Vanes.

For more information, please visit https://polygraph.net

About Polygraph

Established in Berlin, Germany in 2021, Polygraph monitors the activities of click fraud gangs, including how they operate, who they target, the techniques they use, and how to detect their fraud. We go far beyond bot detection to ensure your ad budget is not stolen by cyber-criminals.

Contact Details:

114A Friedrichstrasse Berlin, BE 10117 Germany

Trey Vanes, Polygraph
+49 (030) 2204 4851


Recommended Stories

  • A Man Who Falsely Claimed Vandals Targeted His House Because Of His Trump Flag Has Pleaded Guilty To Fraud

    Denis Molla pleaded guilty to wire fraud for filing fraudulent insurance claims and accepting over $17,000 from GoFundMe donations.View Entire Post ›

  • Reversibility on Ethereum: The Benefits and Pitfalls

    The equivalent of “chargebacks” on Ethereum would be controversial but would ultimately help the blockchain to become more useful.

  • First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Falls to $18.1K After CPI Data

    The latest price moves in bitcoin (BTC) and crypto markets in context for Oct. 13, 2022. First Mover is CoinDesk’s daily newsletter that contextualizes the latest actions in the crypto markets.

  • Siemens signs deal to supply equipment for gigafactories JV

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Siemens has signed a deal a with a joint venture of Stellantis, Mercedes Benz and TotalEnergies to supply equipment and technology for electric vehicle battery plants, the German engineering company said on Thursday. The joint venture - Automotive Cells Company - has a plan worth more than 7 billion euros ($6.79 billion) to build the three gigafactories with a capacity of 40 gigawatt hours (GWh) each by 2030, to support the growing production of electrified vehicles. Gigafactories is a generic term referring to facilities that produce batteries for electric vehicles on a large scale.

  • Dice Therapeutics Touches Record High As Psoriasis Pill Promises To Lead Its Class

    Dice stock skyrocketed Tuesday after the biotech company unveiled promising early-stage test results for a psoriasis pill.

  • Dow up over 450 points as stocks erase post-CPI plunge

    Stocks rose sharply in volatile trade late Thursday morning, erasing a steep plunge seen after a rise in the core reading of the consumer price index sparked an across-the-board tumble. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 466 points, or 1.6%, after a drop of nearly 550 points, or 1.8%, in early activity. The S&P 500 rose 1.4% as it erased a loss of 2.39%, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.1% after dropping as much as 3.15%. If gains hold, the Dow would see its biggest comeback in percentage

  • UPDATE 3-Westinghouse to be sold in $7.9-bln deal as interest in nuclear power grows

    Cameco Corp and Brookfield Renewable Partners said on Tuesday they would acquire nuclear power plant equipment maker Westinghouse Electric in a $7.9-billion deal including debt, amid renewed interest in nuclear energy. The deal for one of the most storied names in the American power industry at an equity value of $4.5 billion comes at a time when nuclear power is seeing an uptick in interest amid an energy crisis in Europe and soaring crude oil and natural gas prices. Nuclear power is also key for countries to meet global net-zero carbon emission goals and could be on the cusp of a boom seen after the 1970s oil crisis.

  • Sushi, Lido Finance Drop 10% as Top DeFi Tokens Plunge

    Over the past 24 hours, tokens underpinning popular DeFi protocols like SushiSwap and Lido Finance have taken a battering.

  • Mortgage rates have climbed above 7%. Here are 5 ways to get a far lower rate

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. The national average for 15-year fixed-rate mortgage loans has also increased to 6.33%, up from 6.09%. First, shortening your loan might help you save money as 15-year mortgage rates continue to be less than 30-year mortgage rates.

  • Supreme Court Voices Concern Over California Humane-Pork Law

    (Bloomberg) -- US Supreme Court justices worried aloud about the implications of a new California humane-pork law, asking whether it might open the way for other states to try to impose their moral values beyond their borders.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketUkraine Latest: Biden Sees Putin as Both Ra

  • Threat Against Gas Plant in Norway Rattles Tense European Markets

    Bomb scare forces a temporary evacuation and a spike in prices, amid a sense of high alert over energy infrastructure in Europe.

  • Philips stock slumps 8% after issuing profit warning

    Dutch healthcare tech company Phillips’ shares dropped 8% to its lowest level since 2012 after issuing its second profit warning this year, forewarning that supply chain problems will impact sales and third-quarter profits.

  • CPI Inflation Data Hot: Dow Jones Dives, Roars Back As Treasury Yields Slash Gains

    September's CPI inflation rate fell less than expected. Core inflation is at a 40-year high. The Dow Jones dived, but turned up. Yields soared but were off highs.

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why Realty Income Corporation (O) is a Trending Stock

    Realty Income Corp. (O) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • BlackRock Tops Earnings Estimates, but Assets Tumble. The Stock Is Falling.

    The world's largest asset manager posts better-than-expected earnings in the third quarter but assets tumble 16%.

  • Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

    Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) closed at $4.05, marking a -1.46% move from the previous day.

  • Why Some Quality Chip Companies Now Look Very Oversold

    Based on how many chip stocks have been trading lately, one would think that every chip supplier and equipment maker is poised to see its sales implode due to weak PC/smartphone demand and/or new China export controls. A look at Advanced Micro Devices' Q3 sales warning makes it pretty clear that some chip end-markets remain much stronger than others. Likewise, though I haven't been a big fan of memory stocks due to how much plunging DRAM and NAND flash prices are weighing on industry profitability, Micron's earnings call commentary wasn't entirely bad when it came to end-market demand.

  • Buyout Giants Draw More Than 200 Investors to a Key ESG Effort

    (Bloomberg) -- A year after California Public Employees’ Retirement System and Carlyle Group Inc. started an effort to collect sustainability data on private equity, 215 investors have joined as they seek to determine how it will shape returns moving forward.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpUS Core Inflation Seen Returning to 40-Year High as Rents RiseA First Look at the Ritz-Carlton Supery

  • Stocks Higher, Inflation Data, TSMC, Applied Materials And Delta Earnings In Focus - Five Things To Know

    Stock futures higher as inflation test looms; CPI data likely mixed, but trending slowly downward; Taiwan semi posts robust earnings, muted outlook; Applied Materials cuts profit forecast on U.S.-China export rules and Delta Air lines earnings in focus amid solid travel demand.