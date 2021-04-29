U.S. markets close in 1 hour 48 minutes

Click Studios asks customers to stop tweeting about its Passwordstate data breach

Zack Whittaker
·2 min read

Australian security software house Click Studios has told customers not to post emails sent by the company about its data breach, which allowed malicious hackers to push a malicious update to its flagship enterprise password manager Passwordstate to steal customer passwords.

Last week, the company told customers to "commence resetting all passwords" stored in its flagship password manager after the hackers pushed the malicious update to customers over a 28-hour window between April 20-22. The malicious update was designed to contact the attacker’s servers to retrieve malware designed to steal and send the password manager’s contents back to the attackers.

In an email to customers, Click Studios did not say how the attackers compromised the password manager's update feature, but included a link to a security fix.

But news of the breach only became public after after Danish cybersecurity firm CSIS Group published a blog post with details of the attack hours after Click Studios emailed its customers.

Click Studios claims Passwordstate is used by “more than 29,000 customers,” including in the Fortune 500, government, banking, defense and aerospace, and most major industries.

In an update on its website, Click Studios said in a Wednesday advisory that customers are "requested not to post Click Studios correspondence on Social Media." The email adds: "It is expected that the bad actor is actively monitoring Social Media, looking for information they can use to their advantage, for related attacks."

"It is expected the bad actor is actively monitoring social media for information on the compromise and exploit. It is important customers do not post information on Social Media that can be used by the bad actor. This has happened with phishing emails being sent that replicate Click Studios email content," the company said.

Besides a handful of advisories published by the company since the breach was discovered, the company has refused to comment or respond to questions.

It's also not clear if the company has disclosed the breach to U.S. and EU authorities where the company has customers, but where data breach notification rules obligate companies to disclose incidents timely. Companies can be fined up to 4% of their annual global revenue for falling foul of Europe's GDPR rules.

Click Studios chief executive Mark Sandford has not responded to repeated requests for comment by TechCrunch. Instead, TechCrunch received the same canned autoresponse from the company's support email saying that the company's staff are "focused only on assisting customers technically."

TechCrunch emailed Sandford again on Thursday for comment on the latest advisory, but did not hear back.

Passwordstate users warned to ‘reset all passwords’ after attackers plant malicious update

