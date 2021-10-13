U.S. markets open in 55 minutes

Clickatell Announces Chat Commerce Platform with New Payment Capabilities

·4 min read

Brands can now deliver immediate value to consumers through chat

Visit Clickatell at Money 20/20 Las Vegas, booth #1740 to demo new chat payment capabilities

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Clickatell, a leader in mobile communications and chat commerce, announced it will unveil new payment capabilities via its Chat Commerce Platform at Money 20/20 Las Vegas, Oct. 24-27. Clickatell helps businesses easily deploy payments in chat channels with low to no execution risk associated with regulatory considerations, payment ecosystem of payer and payees, and consumer adoption on the most popular chat channels.

Clickatell&#x002019;s Chat Commerce Platform equips brands with the functionality to connect, interact, and transact with their customers in chat.
Clickatell’s Chat Commerce Platform equips brands with the functionality to connect, interact, and transact with their customers in chat.

Clickatell's enterprise grade Chat Commerce Platform improves brands' customer experience and drives revenue.

In its report "Add Digital Payments as Part of Communications Platform as a Service Offering," Gartner® recognized Clickatell as a "Who's Who in CPaaS Payments and How They Are Going About It" section and stated, "Currently there are a limited number of CPaaS providers that provide the payment capability." Additionally, Gartner's report predicts "by 2025, around 50% of CPaaS vendors will enable the functionality as part of their communications modules and offerings."1 Starting in 2011, Clickatell already recognized the need for chat commerce and moved to the model that combines communication and commerce. Currently, Clickatell processes 1.5 million transactions daily.

"With billions of consumers actively chatting on chat apps, we believe Chat Commerce is the future of digital commerce enabling brands to connect, interact, and transact where their customers are," said Pieter de Villiers, CEO and co-founder at Clickatell. "Paying a utility bill should not take 15 minutes of your life every month. Imagine a utility company sending a simple notification in chat to customers for the amount due giving them the option to tap and pay the bill right there from within the notification itself. And, if the customer has a query, we enable brands to leverage a bot or live agents then and there in the same channel. Consumers no longer have to scramble to find a number to call or fire off an email into the abyss."

Clickatell's enterprise grade Chat Commerce Platform improves brands' customer experience and drives revenue by personalizing communications, delivering higher customer satisfaction and retention, increasing sales, improving business efficiencies, and reducing operating costs. It provides low/no code tools for brands to connect, interact, and transact with their customers:

  1. Connect enables messaging and notifications, such as a bank sending a customer a credit card transaction verification alert, which is much less intrusive or inefficient than a robocall or an email;

  2. Interact provides back-end system integration and orchestration complete with a chat bot and agent desk enabling a bank, for example, to communicate with customers interactively to check balances or pay bills versus calling an 1800 number on the back of a card; and

  3. Transact supports API payments and digital transactions capabilities through Clickatell's new Chat 2 Pay. Chat 2 Pay enables businesses to securely accept payments in chat messaging by sending consumers a payment link via SMS or WhatsApp. In its design of Chat 2 Pay, Clickatell efficiently has orchestrated the complex relationship between messaging, payments, and the order management system (OMS) of their customers, and in the process mitigates the risk of businesses managing payment card details.

For more information about Clickatell's Chat Commerce Platform visit here and view the Chat 2 Pay product page here.

1 Gartner, "Add Digital Payments as Part of Communications Platform as a Service Offering", Lisa Unden-Farboud, Daniel O'Connell, Brian Doherty, Dayna Ford, 27 August 2021

Gartner Disclaimer:
GARTNER is a registered trademark and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Clickatell
We create a better world through technology, making commerce in chat accessible for everyone, everywhere. Consumers can now connect with brands to find goods and services, make purchases, track orders, and resolve issues with a simple text or chat. No need for cash, phone calls, in-person interactions, or apps. Founded in 2000 with now over 10,000 customers, Clickatell is powering the digital commerce transformation through Chat Commerce. Clickatell is headquartered in Silicon Valley, CA and has offices in Canada, South Africa, and Nigeria (www.clickatell.com).

Media Contacts

Clickatell powers consumers and companies to engage through chat to easily make purchases, track orders, and resolve issues. (PRNewsfoto/Clickatell)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clickatell-announces-chat-commerce-platform-with-new-payment-capabilities-301399082.html

SOURCE Clickatell

