Clickatell and Visa's Cybersource Deliver "Chat 2 Pay" Contactless Checkout In Store and In Chat to Businesses Worldwide

·3 min read

New partnership accelerates the move towards contactless digital engagements for ecommerce

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /CNW/ -- Clickatell, a leader in mobile communications and chat commerce, and Visa's global payment and fraud management platform, Cybersource, today announced a partnership to make it easier for businesses to deliver chat commerce and contact-free checkouts with Clickatell's newly announced Chat 2 Pay solution. Chat 2 Pay is a simple and comprehensive way for businesses to offer payments and transactions to consumers in chat.

Clickatell powers consumers and companies to engage through chat to easily make purchases, track orders, and resolve issues.
Clickatell powers consumers and companies to engage through chat to easily make purchases, track orders, and resolve issues.

Together, Clickatell and Cybersource will enable greater chat commerce and consumer convenience.

This partnership will allow Cybersource to deploy Chat 2 Pay with a pay-by-link capability that allows businesses to provide consumers the convenience of effortless, contact-free payments via text messaging and chat channels on mobile phones, including widely used chat apps.

"Partnering with Clickatell allows us to expand our ability to offer new contactless, interactive technology to our ecosystem," said Carleigh Jaques, senior vice president and general manager, Cybersource. "Chat 2 Pay complements our own capabilities and makes it easier for our clients to serve their customers in the places where they are already messaging and chatting, quickly and securely."

"This partnership brings together Cybersource's focus on convenient, secure payments with Clickatell's mission to spread chat commerce to the masses, enabling consumers to interact and transact from their favorite chat apps," said Pieter de Villiers, CEO and co-founder, Clickatell. "Billions of consumers are on chat, and commerce and payments will increasingly follow. Together, Clickatell and Cybersource will enable greater chat commerce and consumer convenience. We're very excited to partner closely with Cybersource in this endeavor."

Clickatell's new Chat 2 Pay solution creates greater freedom and convenience in the payment process. Now, consumers can ask a retailer to send a payment request, make the payment, and receive acknowledgement, all from chat channels on a mobile device. Chat 2 Pay additionally meets the needs of sellers and shoppers who expect the convenience of their already trusted and favorite chat apps to converse and transact with businesses.

In today's environment, consumers are increasingly looking for contactless digital engagement options and longer term, these solutions also meet the desire for greater consumer convenience and payment choices. The contactless payment market is expected to reach $52 billion by 2027, up from $12 billion in 2019, and in the United States there are more than 370 million tap-to-pay-enabled Visa cards1.

Cybersource and Clickatell are bringing Chat 2 Pay to merchants and partners in 190 countries. For more information about Chat 2 Pay, please visit Clickatell's product page here.

About Clickatell
We create a better world through technology, making commerce in chat accessible for everyone, everywhere. Consumers can now connect with brands to find goods and services, make purchases, track orders, and resolve issues with a simple text or chat. No need for cash, phone calls, in-person interactions, or apps. Founded in 2000 with now over 10,000 customers, Clickatell is powering the digital commerce transformation through Chat Commerce. Clickatell is headquartered in Silicon Valley, CA and has offices in Canada, South Africa, and Nigeria (www.clickatell.com).

Media Contacts

1 Visa Data 2021

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clickatell-and-visas-cybersource-deliver-chat-2-pay-contactless-checkout-in-store-and-in-chat-to-businesses-worldwide-301376203.html

SOURCE Clickatell

