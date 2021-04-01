U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,019.87
    +46.98 (+1.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,153.21
    +171.66 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,480.11
    +233.23 (+1.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,253.90
    +33.38 (+1.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.24
    +2.08 (+3.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,730.30
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.05
    +0.10 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1783
    +0.0051 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6790
    -0.0670 (-3.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3837
    +0.0055 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5700
    -0.1250 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,205.18
    +106.45 (+0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,208.42
    +5.25 (+0.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,737.30
    +23.67 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,388.87
    +210.07 (+0.72%)
     

ClickStream Extends Option to Purchase 149,012,000 Shares of Winners Inc. Common Stock

·2 min read
BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2021 /ClickStream Corp., (OTC PINK:CLIS) a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries announces an agreement to extend its option to acquire 149,012,000 shares of Winners, Inc. common stock (OTC "WNRS") from Winners CEO Tom Terwilliger to April 30th, 2021.

ABOUT CLICKSTREAM CORPORATION

ClickStream is a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries. The company is currently marketing and developing WinQuik™ and HeyPal™ respectively. For more information, please visit website at https://clickstream.technology/ or Twitter at https://twitter.com/ClickstreamC or Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/clickstreamcorp/.

WinQuik™, is a free-to-play synchronized mobile app and digital gaming platform. The platform is designed to enable WinQuik™ users to have fun, interact and compete in order to win real money and prizes. For more information please visit Website at http://www.winquik.com/ or Twitter at https://twitter.com/winquikapp or Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/winquiktrivia/.

HeyPal™, by way of ClickStream subsidiary Nebula Software Corp., is a language learning app that focuses on "language exchanging" between users around the world. For more information about HeyPal™, please visit Website at https://www.heypalapp.com/ Instagram at https://instagram.com/heypalapp/ or Twitter at https://twitter.com/HeypalA.

Nifter™, by way of ClickStream subsidiary Rebel Blockchain Inc., is a music NFT marketplace that allows artists to create, sell and discover unique music and sound NFTs on the Nifter™ marketplace. For more information about Nifter™, please visit Website at https://Nifter.io.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT:

Frank Magliochetti
CEO
info@clickstream.technology

SOURCE: ClickStream Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/638624/ClickStream-Extends-Option-to-Purchase-149012000-Shares-of-Winners-Inc-Common-Stock

Recommended Stories

  • Greensill administrator unable to verify invoices underpinning loans to Gupta: FT

    Greensill's administrator, Grant Thornton, has received denials from companies listed as debtors to the steel group stating that they had never done business with Gupta, the FT report added. Insolvent finance firm Greensill collapsed last month, days after losing investor funding and insurance coverage for its supply chain financing business. Liberty is part of the GFG Alliance, a conglomerate owned by the Gupta family and one of the biggest customers of Greensill Capital.

  • SPAC Called 5G Edge Wants to Go Public Under Ticker ‘ARK’

    (Bloomberg) -- Blank-check companies appear to be getting creative to stick out in a market now hundreds deep.One special purpose acquisition company, the New York-based 5G Edge Acquisition Corp., filed the paperwork to go public earlier this week seeking to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol “ARK”, strikingly similar to Cathie Wood’s popular ARK ETF tickers.The company didn’t respond to a telephone call requesting comment.Ticker confusion among investors is not new in the stock market. It’s existed for decades. But the recent rush into the market by inexperienced retail investors chasing quick gains has created some particularly memorable episodes of ticker confusion during the pandemic.For instance, Signal Advance Inc., a tiny medical device company, surged more than 5,000% in the three trading days after Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk tweeted “Use Signal,” apparently referring to the encrypted messaging service. In another one, the popularity of Zoom Video Communications Inc. has resulted in brief surges in the shares of Zoom Technologies Inc., after traders confused its ticker symbol “ZOOM” with that of the video-conferencing company. Zoom Technologies, a Beijing-based maker of mobile phone components, later changed its ticker to “ZTNO”.Read more: Musk Helps Spur Device Maker’s 5,100% Rally on Ticker MixupWood’s Ark Investment Management pushed back when SPAC Ark Global Acquisition Corp., which has no affiliation to Wood nor her firm, began trading.Cathie Wood’s representatives didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.5G Edge touts its management team’s experience in technology, media and telecommunications businesses and may seek out potential businesses to merge with in that sector, including those in software, fixed and wireless communications but not exclusive to 5G-related businesses, the filing said. The company did not immediately respond to a telephone call requesting comment.Some $717 million flowed into the $23 billion flagship Ark Innovation ETF, which trades under the ticker “ARKK” on Wednesday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. It and another Ark ETF added around $1 billion in a single day this week.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Brevan Howard Runs $50 Billion Unit Like BlackRock’s Aladdin

    (Bloomberg) -- Brevan Howard is making money for its billionaire co-founder Alan Howard and other partners through more than just hedge fund fees.The investment firm best known for running macro trading strategies has persuaded the likes of SoftBank Group Corp., hedge fund Penso Advisors and 15 others to use its high-tech operational infrastructure that once only served as the trading backbone for Brevan Howard’s more than $40 billion in assets.The Brevan Howard platform, which was spun off in 2018, is similar to the pioneering Aladdin software that BlackRock Inc developed. The unit, called Coremont LLP, has grown to service more than $50 billion in assets for mainly alternative money managers trading everything from stocks and bonds to cryptocurrencies, Jev Mehmet, its chief executive officer, said in an interview.“What was built is scalable, so we thought there was definitely mileage in extending the platform to the wider investment community,” he said, adding that he expects to double assets and clients in three years.From offering bespoke investment strategies and prized research to letting external clients use the plumbing that drives trading, hedge funds have been laboring to ease pressure on revenues as investors demand a better deal from an industry notorious for charging high fees.For Brevan Howard, the additional revenue -- a few basis points of every $100 that goes through Coremont -- is a vital source of fees after it saw a vast majority of its hedge fund assets flee since the peak in 2013. Assets have only now started to rebound from a low of about $6 billion two years ago after the firm posted one of its best-ever gains last year.When Mehmet formalized the idea in 2017 of externalizing the platform and persuaded Howard to spin off the service, he found it wasn’t a tough sell.Back then, Brevan Howard was under pressure from years of mediocre returns. Clients were fleeing. Howard had been forced to cut fees and fire dozens of staff. The firm, after reversing its decision to focus on its main fund, had started giving its star traders their own money pool to run.“I identified that our platform, driven by our proprietary analytics, was our crown jewel and Alan did not take much persuading at all about the merits of going forward with this,” Mehmet said.Aladdin’s SuccessBlackRock’s Aladdin, which services trillions of dollars for institutions to manage their portfolios and understand risk exposures, has shown how lucrative the business can be. Developed as a tool to help BlackRock measure its own financial risk, the firm now sells the software to rival asset managers and other institutions.Aladdin has become a prized product at the world’s largest asset manager. In 2020, BlackRock earned more than $1 billion in technology services revenue, a category that includes sales of Aladdin software.Brevan Howard is among the latest entrants into a small but growing list of asset managers trying to monetize their in-house expertise built over decades of trading experience. Quantitative hedge fund Winton Group spun off a data unit that collects, cleans and enriches complex datasets in 2017 as a separate service, while Amundi SA announced the creation of a new business line, Amundi Technology, earlier this month.“This is indeed a good way to scale up business and diversify revenue,” said Bloomberg Intelligence senior analyst Sarah Jane Mahmud. “At the moment, it seems to be quite a concentrated industry but is becoming more competitive.”Coremont took Cove Capital as its first client when founder Louis Basger started the macro hedge fund firm. Basger eventually joined Brevan Howard last year. Landseer Asset Management, an equity long-short money manager recently spun out of hedge fund CQS, is also a client, while SoftBank uses the platform for its investments in equities and equity derivatives.Rising PressureOthers are signing up. Coremont had added eight new clients over the Covid lockdown period, taking the total number to 17. Headcount has doubled to more than 200 people and the firm is in advanced conversations with traditional asset managers, sovereign wealth funds and sell side institutions to turn them into clients, Mehmet said.Coremont’s revenue for the year ending March 31, 2020 was 27.4 million pounds ($37.6 million), up from 23.9 million pounds a year earlier, according to a filing with the U.K.’s Companies House.Its growth comes as Brevan Howard, now under the leadership of its chief executive Aron Landy, has started to grow assets again. The firm managed $13.7 billion at the end of February, according to an investor document seen by Bloomberg. Landy is spearheading a project to move the firm away from being a founder-led hedge fund toward a broader financial-services operation.For its part, Coremont is busy building its infrastructure. It offers portfolio management technologies, risk management and analytics; executes and processes trades; and helps funds handle regulatory reporting and investor relations.The firm is building out its cryptocurrency offerings in collaboration with Elwood Asset Management, an affiliate firm. It’s also working with SIG Technologies, a quant trading platform spun off from Brevan Howard, to allow clients research, back-test and automate execution.Coremont’s success coincides with rising pressure on fees and mounting costs for the hedge fund industry. That has in turn led money managers to outsource their non-core functions to external firms.“The industry right now, because of cost pressures, is more disposed to outsourcing than it has been at any point in my career,” Mehmet said.(Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News, also sells financial risk software.)(Updates with industry background and quote from 12th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tech lifts S&P 500, Nasdaq; indexes post gains for quarter

    The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose on Wednesday, boosted by gains in technology shares, and the three major Wall Street indexes registered their fourth straight quarterly rise as investors positioned themselves for President Joe Biden's massive infrastructure plan. Bets on a strong economic rebound supported Wall Street during the quarter even as jitters cropped up over GameStop and a retail trading frenzy, a spike in Treasury yields and a U.S. hedge fund going bust. On Wednesday, the benchmark S&P 500 reached an intra-day record high but stopped short of hitting 4,000 and pared gains late in the day.

  • How Masayoshi Son’s ‘Money Guy’ Lex Greensill Went From Hero to Zero

    (Bloomberg) -- In February 2020, SoftBank Group Corp.’s Masayoshi Son visited Indonesia, offering to invest billions of dollars toward the development of a new capital city. Lex Greensill, at the time a favorite of Son’s, was part of the entourage.SoftBank had invested $1.5 billion in Greensill’s eponymous finance company, but in a meeting with Indonesian president Joko Widodo, Son introduced Greensill as the “money guy,” according to local TV footage.One year later, the money guy has become a money pit. Greensill Capital collapsed in March in one of the most spectacular financial blow-ups of recent years, sending shock waves through a Swiss banking giant, two of Japan’s largest firms and a British tycoon’s industrial empire.Son has had to write down his investment, making it among the worst in the history of his Vision Fund, alongside the implosion of WeWork Cos., another SoftBank portfolio company. That’s unlikely to prevent SoftBank from posting its strongest quarter on record, including a profit of more than $30 billion at the Vision Fund, thanks to the IPO of South Korean e-commerce firm Coupang Inc. and a soaring valuation of Chinese ride-hailing startup Didi Chuxing Technology Co., according to people with knowledge of the matter. Still, the episode underscores the risks of Son’s strategy of taking big equity stakes in startups and then encouraging those portfolio companies to collaborate with each other.Spokespersons for SoftBank Group in Tokyo and Greensill Capital in London declined to comment.Son’s relationship with Greensill began haphazardly: A junior executive at the Vision Fund reached out seeking an introduction, people with knowledge of the matter said. By May 2019, SoftBank had invested $800 million in Greensill. It put in an additional $655 million that October.Soon the two were talking regularly, even though SoftBank had investments in more than 80 startups and Greensill was far from the biggest, according to people close to the executives. Son touted Greensill at SoftBank events as an example of the cooperation he expected from his portfolio companies, the people said.Greensill got the same star treatment as former WeWork Chief Executive Officer Adam Neumann before him and, more recently, Ritesh Agarwal, head of India’s Oyo Hotels, which has since had to retrench. A presentation at a 2019 SoftBank shareholders meeting featured photos of the three men, identifying them as artificial intelligence entrepreneurs in “the biggest revolution in human history.”Greensill, in turn, basked in the attention, boasting about his conversations with the SoftBank founder, executives at his company said.“One of the great things about joining the SoftBank Vision Fund family hasn’t just been the network, the capital and the advice, it’s actually been having Masa as a partner and a mentor,” Greensill was quoted as saying on a now-deleted Vision Fund web page. “He has worked with us, and particularly with me, to think about our core business and how we can actually take that core business and tackle other inequalities and other challenges that exist in the global market.”Greensill was a key part of what Son dubbed his “Cluster of No. 1’s” strategy, taking non-controlling stakes in the world’s leading tech companies and encouraging them to cooperate. In theory, startups would tap WeWork’s network of co-working spaces or use Uber Technologies Inc. drivers for deliveries. Greensill’s role was to offer struggling SoftBank startups easy access to financing without having to pledge onerous collateral.A former Morgan Stanley banker, Greensill, 44, founded his firm in 2011, focusing on extending short-term loans secured against invoices. But some of the financing provided to SoftBank companies was based on predicted future sales, not on actual invoices, people with knowledge of the practice said.The loans, securitized and turned into bond-like instruments known as notes, were presented to some investors as backed by transactions, according to marketing documents and people familiar with the matter. Investors thought they were getting short-term debt, the people said.Many of the loans were made through supply-chain funds at Credit Suisse Group AG that attracted $10 billion from investors. Among the borrowers were SoftBank portfolio companies Oyo, mobile software firm Fair Financial Corp. and modular construction startup Katerra Inc.SoftBank was also an investor in the Credit Suisse funds, leading to conflict-of-interest accusations against the Japanese firm. That sparked an internal review at the Swiss bank, and SoftBank pulled $700 million out of the funds.“Having a company within Vision Fund that makes it easy for startups to get liquidity may not be a good idea,” Kirk Boodry, an analyst at Redex Research in Tokyo, told Bloomberg News. “Easy money can confuse things because the feedback gets muddled, and you don’t know if you are doing things right.” He called the Greensill loans an example of negative synergies.“At the end, whatever positive synergies they get are probably going to be irrelevant,” he said. “But the negative one will come back to haunt them.”It was in search of such synergies that Son had offered to invest in Indonesia’s new capital on the island of Borneo and a new city Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is building on Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast. It was Son’s dream that portfolio companies such as Katerra, Oyo, ride-haling startups Ola and Grab and facial-recognition firm SenseTime Group, would win contracts. Greensill would help provide financing.Greensill’s name kept cropping up in Vision Fund meetings and presentations, according to people familiar with the matter. When managing partners challenged investment ideas presented by deal teams, the questions would often focus on liquidity, a common problem for startups. Those discussions often led to Greensill, the people said.But by March 2020, a month after the trip to Indonesia, the relationship between Son and Greensill began to sour. The pandemic was squeezing supply chains, and investors pulled billions of dollars from the Credit Suisse funds, Greensill’s largest source of funding.Greensill turned to Son for capital, saying he might have to call in the financing he had provided to SoftBank portfolio companies, according to people with knowledge of the conversations. Suddenly, the weekly phone calls came to an end.Colin Fan, the former Deutsche Bank AG executive who managed the investment for the Vision Fund, stopped attending Greensill board meetings at the Savoy Hotel across the street from its London office.Fan needed to focus on other investments, according to a person familiar with the matter, and a spokesperson for the Vision Fund said other SoftBank representatives remained active and shared their concerns with Greensill management. But the two fund executives who continued to attend Greensill board meetings as observers mostly took notes and didn’t ask many questions, according to two people familiar with the matter.That was the case even as Greensill’s troubles escalated and one of its insurers, an Australian unit of Tokio Marine Holdings Inc., told the firm it wouldn’t renew coverage on notes sold to investors including Credit Suisse.In December 2020, with Greensill increasingly desperate for cash, SoftBank invested an additional $400 million in the finance company, in exchange for canceling Katerra’s debt, so Greensill could redeem notes in the Credit Suisse funds. It also put $200 million more into the construction company.“After WeWork, SoftBank promised not to throw good money after the bad, but here we are again,” said Boodry, the analyst. “They knew there were problems with Greensill, and they still put more money in. It’s almost like they take the failure of these companies personally.”SoftBank owned about 25% of Greensill at the end of last year, according to people familiar with the matter. It is now seeking $1.15 billion as a creditor of Greensill, which filed for insolvency in the U.K. on March 8.Fan, who also managed Vision Fund investments in Alibaba Local Services, Flexport Inc. and Fair, stepped away from his role as a managing partner at the Vision Fund in January to become a senior adviser. The company didn’t give a reason.Meanwhile, Credit Suisse is examining the role of executive board members including CEO Thomas Gottstein as part of its probe into dealings with the defunct lender. And, in Germany, regulators have asked prosecutors to examine how Greensill’s Bremen-based bank booked assets tied to British industrialist Sanjeev Gupta. Greensill has said it sought the advice of law firms before classifying its assets and has complied with requests from German regulators.As for Indonesia, Son has yet to follow through on his promise to invest in the new capital. He has backed the merger of e-commerce provider Tokopedia, a SoftBank portfolio company, with another Indonesian startup, ride-hailing giant Gojek, potentially booking a healthy profit.(Corrects and updates paragraph on Colin Fan’s portfolio companies.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Archegos fallout wipes over $9 billion from market value of Credit Suisse, Nomura

    Investors on Wednesday tallied the fallout from Archegos Capital’s dramatic meltdown, with Nomura and Credit Suisse shares losing a collective $9 billion while heightened scrutiny of the hedge fund industry loomed. The downfall of Archegos, a family office run by former Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang, has rocked a handful of stocks that have been linked to the fund's massive margin call while weighing on shares of banks that did business with the New York-based fund. Investors said it could also increase scrutiny of family offices while making money managers more wary of holding stocks that have experienced large, unexplained moves like many of the shares linked with Archegos' margin call did.

  • Goldman Close to Offering Bitcoin to Wealth Management Clients

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is close to offering investment vehicles for Bitcoin and other digital assets to clients of its private wealth management unit.″We are working closely with teams across the firm to explore ways to offer thoughtful and appropriate access to the ecosystem for private wealth clients, and that is something we expect to offer in the near-term,” Mary Rich, who was recently named global head of digital assets for the unit, said in an interview with CNBC.Wall Street banks have largely shied away from cryptocurrencies. While Bitcoin is now more than 11 years old, there are very few things it can actually buy, and volatility is a major risk. Three years ago, Goldman hired a crypto trader to help lead digital-asset markets, with a goal of familiarizing people in the company as well as clients with cryptocurrencies, but the firm has more recently played down the idea of Bitcoin as an asset class.Bitcoin’s rally over the past few months has intrigued wealthy investors in a new way. During the cryptocurrency’s 2017 surge, they largely remained on the sidelines. Many compared the cryptocurrency to tulip mania. Warren Buffett called Bitcoin a “mirage” and JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said it was a “fraud” (although he later expressed regret for that remark).This time, they are coming on board, along with a broad swath of retail investors. Data compiled by JPMorgan showed that retail investors have purchased over 187,000 Bitcoins this quarter as of mid-March, compared with roughly 205,000 last quarter. Institutions have bought about 173,000 of the world’s largest cryptocurrency over that period, down from nearly 307,000 in the final three months of 2020.And big banks are floating the idea that clients could use Bitcoin to diversify their portfolios. JPMorgan strategists have recently touted cryptocurrency as a way to hedge against significant fluctuations in traditional asset classes. And Bank of New York Mellon Corp. BNY Mellon has announced plans to hold, transfer and issue the digital currency for its clients.In a memo to staff on Wednesday announcing Rich’s appointment, Goldman said that Rich “will leverage the firm’s capabilities to ensure we can best meet client interest across digital asset classes and technologies,” it said. “As a firm, we believe in the possibility of blockchain technologies, and it is imperative that we continue.”Goldman plans to begin offering investments in digital assets in the second quarter, and is looking at eventually offering a “full spectrum” of such investments “whether that’s through the physical Bitcoin, derivatives or traditional investment vehicles,” Rich told CNBC.(Adds details about Bitcoin’s mainstream acceptance starting in the fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Fed Group Lays Out Path For Securitized Issuers to Ditch Libor

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve-backed group guiding the implementation of the Secured Overnight Financing Rate has given securitized debt issuers a map that could speed up a transition away from Libor.While other corners of the bond market have already made progress in retiring the London interbank offered rate as a benchmark it sells debt against, structured credit has lagged far behind. This week the Alternative Reference Rates Committee (ARRC) gave the market a way to close the gap by publishing a white paper outlining a specific approach for using the 30-day average of SOFR.Freddie Mac has utilized the SOFR alternative-benchmark in multifamily apartment securitizations while JPMorgan Chase & Co. has used it for a handful of AAA tranches in its series of prime residential mortgage-backed bonds starting in October though vast portions of the structured finance markets have stuck with Libor. ARRC’s recommendations can be used for calculating payments on asset-backed securities as well as residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities.ARRC suggested the monthly interest rate would reset in advance of each interest accrual period as opposed to the end of each period to better align with how underlying consumer loans, residential and commercial mortgages reset. The paper doesn’t address Libor transition issues for collateralized loan obligations.Loans underpinning ABS and MBS “reset in advance, regardless of the interest rate used, in order for borrowers to know in advance what they will owe on the related payment date, thus permitting the related borrowers to manage household budgets or monthly cash flows,” the committee wrote. The group “recognized the importance of this timing for borrowers. Resetting the ABS ‘in arrears’ would introduce basis risk where the underlying assets reset in advance.”While the retirement of Libor was given an extension to mid-2023, ARRC has insisted that cessation of Libor products should start as soon as possible.“The ARRC has adamantly stressed that now is the time for market participants to stop issuing new Libor-based products, including securitized products,” said Tom Wipf, ARRC chairman and vice chairman of institutional securities at Morgan Stanley, in a statement.Open QuestionsAlthough ARRC has work underway to develop a forward-looking term rate based on SOFR (known as term SOFR), the authors said “there is no guarantee when or if the ARRC will recommend the use of term SOFR, whether for securitized products or otherwise. It is also not certain whether any recommendation would apply to all securitized products, and may be limited to use in legacy securitized products solely in connection with a transition from Libor.”Read more: Libor Transition Goes On Even With SOFR Term Rate UncertainTherefore, it’s important not to wait until those forward-looking rates become available, ARRC said. Hence, 30-day average SOFR could be used.Freddie Mac employed the SOFR benchmark on some of its multifamily CMBS starting in December 2019. The stockholder-owned corporation chartered by Congress in 1970 to create a continuous flow of funds to mortgage lenders, has issued 25 floating-rate CMBS containing SOFR bond classes with a total outstanding balance of over $23 billion through Jan. 31, according to ARRC data.While the initial four transactions referenced a calendar month average of SOFR set in advance, all SOFR bond classes and underlying SOFR loans thereafter have incorporated the published 30-day average SOFR, also set in advance, ARRC said.“Though this paper sets forth one option for how ABS, MBS, and CMBS products could use 30-day average SOFR, market participants may select appropriate adjustments to the methodologies,” ARRC said in the paper.Relative Value: RMBS, CMBSCanyon Partners has found relative value in select smaller, more esoteric securitizations, George Jikovski, a partner and portfolio manager at the firm, said in an interview this weekExamples include fix-and-flip and mortgage-insurance credit risk transfer deals (private-label deals, not Fannie/Freddie CRT transactions). In this sector, BBB rated risk is clearing around 250 basis points to 275 basis points over Libor, Jikovski saidCanyon has also added Freddie-K C tranches recently from the GSE’s multifamily CMBS series of deals, and has generally preferred floating-rate over fixed-rate securitiesQuotable“The robust performance in online consumer lending that persisted throughout 2020 has picked up substantial steam in 2021,” according to a recent analysis of online lending from dv01, a data company that tracks loans underlying securitized debt. “Aided by two rounds of fiscal stimulus, performance received a massive boost courtesy of a second government stimulus at the beginning of the year and has continued through March 2021. Impairments continue to decline, modified borrowers are returning to full payments, and prepayments and total payment rates are surging past previous highs.”What’s NextABS deals in the queue for next week include Ford (prime revolving auto loans), GM Financial (prime auto loans), Finch Investment Group (tax liens), Kubota Credit Corporation (equipment) and Purchasing Power (consumer installments).For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Foxconn’s Profit Misses Estimates as Pivot to Cars Accelerates

    (Bloomberg) -- Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. warned that component shortages could persist till 2022 and affect under a tenth of its shipments, amplifying concerns that a global chip crunch could extend well beyond this year.The assembler of most of the world’s iPhones follows fellow electronics giants that have in recent months suggested a global shortage of semiconductors could be more severe than anticipated, disrupting production of everything from cars to phones. Hon Hai made its projection, which didn’t specify the extent of the hit to its revenue, after reporting quarterly profit that disappointed investors. Its shares slid as much as 3.9% Wednesday.Samsung this month became the largest technology giant to voice concerns about chip shortages spreading beyond the automaking industry, the first to get hit because car companies underestimated a post-Covid surge in global orders. Continental AG, Renesas Electronics Corp. and Innolux Corp. have in recent weeks warned of longer-than-expected deficits thanks to unprecedented Covid-era demand for everything from vehicles to game consoles and mobile devices.Chairman Young Liu said that shortages appear to be growing worse and could last into next year. While Hon Hai is Apple Inc.’s most important production partner, he didn’t specify how or whether the iPhone maker would be affected. But he said that, based on what he’d read, the deficit may extend into 2022.“The impact of shortages in the first two months of the quarter have not been too obvious, because our customers are major companies,” Liu said on a conference call. “Still we are seeing some gradual changes and are monitoring the situation cautiously. Our expectations are that there won’t be a big impact, under 10%.”See How a Chip Shortage Snarled Everything From Phones to CarsHon Hai, known as Foxconn Technology Group, said net income for the quarter ended December declined 3.7% to NT$46 billion ($1.6 billion), slightly below the NT$50.2 billion average of analyst estimates.Earnings in the previous three months had been driven mainly by new smartphones from Apple, and as demand for home computing equipment remained elevated. But the Taiwanese assembler is casting around for new growth drivers a year into the pandemic and it’s identified electric vehicles as a key emerging industry, joining a rush of technology firms seeking a foothold in auto manufacturing ahead of Apple’s own smart vehicle efforts.Revenue in the three months ended December rose 15% to NT$2 trillion, reflecting contributions from the iPhone 12 series, whose launch last year had been delayed due to Covid-19, previously disclosed figures showed. Sales of all business lines likely grew in the first quarter, the company said in a presentation earlier this month, when it revealed record monthly sales for February.Read more: Samsung Warns of Severe Chip Crunch While Delaying Key PhoneWhat Bloomberg Intelligence SaysHon Hai’s sales growth in 2021 may still accelerate to about 7% from 0.3% in 2020, in our opinion, despite its shipments still being delayed by component shortages for the next six months. The sales increase will be driven by strong iPhone and Macbook demand and continuing work-from-home and remote-learning trends.-- Charles Shum and Simon Chan, analystsClick here for the researchIn recent months, Foxconn has entered into partnerships with an array of carmakers including Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., Byton Ltd. and Fisker Inc. to boost its automotive capabilities. Two light vehicles based on the Foxconn platform will be unveiled in the fourth quarter, while an electric bus may be launched around the same time, Liu said in February.Its MIH Alliance for vehicles counted more than 1,300 partners as of March 29, the company said Tuesday. Over the next two months, it may announce new tie-ups for batteries, while seeking new partners for areas like electronic controls and integrated circuits, Liu said.Read more: IPhone Maker Foxconn to Help Launch Electric Cars This YearAnnual shipments of Hon Hai’s EVs may reach 1.1 million units, or around 10% of global share, by 2025, Morgan Stanley estimated this month. Its auto businesses could generate $35 billion in revenue by that year, according to analysts including Sharon Shih, who lifted their price target for the stock by 29% to NT$168. Shares of Hon Hai have gained more than 80% in the past year, reaching a 40-month high last week.(Updates with share slide in the second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Netflix Analysts See Regained Mojo After Rocky Start to 2021

    (Bloomberg) -- Netflix Inc. started out the second quarter on the front foot, posting its best gain in three weeks as Wall Street sees the stock as poised for a turnaround.The streaming giant had a lackluster start to the year with its first quarterly decline since September 2019. But analysts are increasingly bullish on Netflix’s dominant market position and improved finances that give it room to resume buybacks and avoid taking on more debt. Such fundamentals are seen lifting the shares even as streaming competition is stronger than ever.Piper Sandler assumed coverage on the stock Thursday with an overweight rating, writing that its consistent subscriber gains, modest price increases, and original content all create an opportunity for long-term gains.Such advantages are seen as supporting the stock despite competition from new services like Discovery+ or ViacomCBS’s Paramount+, as well as the rapid growth at Disney+.Piper is not alone in its optimism. Of the firms tracked by Bloomberg, more than 70% have a bullish view on Netflix, compared to 11% with a negative rating. The average price target points to upside of about 13% from current levels, and its consensus rating -- a proxy for its ratio of buy, hold, and sell ratings -- is 4.20 out of five.The stock rose 3.4% on Thursday, its biggest gain since March 11. Netflix shares fell 3.5% over the first quarter, underperforming the 7.8% advance in the S&P 500 Communication Services Sector.Exceeding the 200 million mark and accounting for more than 45% of the market share for streaming subscribers, Netflix’s user base is seen as a singular advantage that can withstand competition.Earlier this week, Lightshed Partners analyst Richard Greenfield wrote that the debuts of new services have been met with failed predictions that competition would “kill” Netflix. In reality, “as each service has launched, it has accelerated the consumer transition from linear TV to streaming TV rather than cannibalizing each other,” he said.As streaming has grown, Netflix remains synonymous with on-demand entertainment, to the point that new services like Paramount+ “will be fighting to be the fourth, fifth or sixth streaming service” people use, according to Loop Capital Markets, which prefers Netflix over its competitors.Password CrackdownThat Netflix viewers won’t jump ship to a rival is a key assumption as the company takes steps to crack down on password sharing among accounts. While there are concerns this could result in elevated “churn” -- users canceling subscriptions -- that risk is seen as offset by the revenue growth that would come if non-paying viewers sign up.Citi calculated that password sharing costs U.S. companies about $25 billion a year, and that Netflix accounts for about 25% of that lost revenue. Bloomberg Intelligence recently estimated that reducing password sharing could increase Netflix’s revenue by 10%.Netflix is scheduled to report first-quarter results on April 20, and Wall Street expects revenue of $7.13 billion, which would represent year-over-year growth of nearly 24%.“There are several reasons we’re enthusiastic about the stock, and it has a lot of levers it can pull for long-term growth,” Matthew Thornton, an analyst at Truist Securities, said in an interview. “I don’t make too much of the underperformance, except to say that it makes the stock look even more compelling.”(Updates with closing stock price)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Cryptocurrency Wallet Startup imToken Completes $30M Series B Funding Round

    The funding round was led by Qiming Venture Partners, and included Signum Capital, HashKey and IDG Capital.

  • Legacy Autos Claim Their EV Premium After Missing 2020 Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- The big three Detroit automakers beat Tesla Inc.’s quarterly stock gains for the first time since the second quarter of 2019 after shares in the legacy car companies rose on aggressive plans to compete with the electric carmaker.If 2020 was the year when Tesla’s colossal stock gains put smaller electric-vehicle startups into focus, 2021 has so far been all about traditional automakers embracing the electrification trend.General Motors Co., Ford Motor Co., and Stellantis NV -- the owner of Fiat Chrysler -- all announced plans to shift into EV technology during the March quarter, joining a growing list of peers including Volkswagen AG and BMW AG in trying to convince investors they too offer exposure to the industry. But the moves have introduced yet another element of volatility that analysts say makes it harder to predict where the nascent sector might be headed next.Among the best performers, shares of GM, Ford and Volkswagen have gained at least 35% since the start of the year, while Tesla has retreated 5.4%. The last time Tesla underperformed Detroit automakers was in 2019 when sentiment was suffering after an ugly first-quarter result. That was also the last time Tesla underperformed the Stoxx 600 Automobiles & Parts index, which gained 19% this quarter.“What we have here is a market that has broadly accepted that vehicle electrification is going to occur, but is struggling to properly price that,” JMP Securities analyst Joseph Osha said in an interview. “The market has now moved from ‘we will buy anything that smacks remotely of EVs’ to ‘who do we really think will be successful here.’”Osha said it’s hard to tell if the recent outperformance by incumbents will last, but that within the group GM and Volkswagen are the only ones to move decisively into electric vehicles.The rush of EV announcements comes as U.S. President Joe Biden has pledged to promote clean transportation, including initiatives to build more than half a million charging stations by 2030, restore the full EV tax credit and institute stricter regulations that would encourage the use of electric cars. Plans to replace the federal fleet with EVs is also a central component of his new infrastructure spending bill.“Given the Biden administration’s focus on decarbonization, and combined with increased commitment by automakers, we believe a greater focus on electrification could emerge in the U.S.,” Credit Suisse analyst Dan Levy wrote in a March note. The analyst estimates fully electric vehicles will account for a third of auto sales by 2030.The moves by legacy carmakers have also coincided with waning enthusiasm for riskier EV startups amid fears a rise in federal Treasury yields could translate to higher borrowing costs. Shares of Workhorse Group Inc., Nikola Corp. and Nio Inc. all ended the quarter lower.“Things simply went too far and it has all reversed in 2021,” Chuck Lieberman, chief investment officer at Advisors Capital Management said, discussing the valuations of EV companies. While at one point Tesla’s value was greater than the entire U.S. auto industry put together, the rest of the global auto industry was not going to “lay down and cede the entire market to Tesla,” Lieberman said.Moreover, the bleak performance by Tesla and other EV stocks this year is unlikely to be indicative of the future of electric cars. Even for the EV-startup stocks, a recovery may already be underway. Most of the shares in the group rose sharply in premarket trading on Thursday, after Biden’s speech on Wednesday evening confirmed his administration’s focus on clean transportation and the plans for encouraging greater and faster EV adoption in the country.Global EV sales rose by 43% in 2020, reaching 4.2% market share, while the overall auto market shrank by 15%, according to UBS research.“The diverging paths of automakers have been confirmed during the pandemic,” UBS analysts and strategists led by Mark Haefele wrote in a note. “This trend looks set to continue and will benefit pure EV makers, as well as traditional automakers that are adapting fastest to the growing consumer preference.”(Updates to add moves in EV stocks after Biden speech in eleventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Insiders Are Snapping Up

    One strategy for selecting top stocks is to track insider transactions. After all, if insiders are dipping into their own pockets you can imagine it’s because they believe the stock looks compelling. A Harvard study revealed that insider purchases earn “abnormal” returns of more than 6% per year. The authors of the study conclude that insider buyers “have a good feel for near-term developments within their firm.” The advantage of following these insiders isn’t just that they are privy to data which the rest of us don’t necessarily know – it’s also that they are held responsible for their decisions. Company officers can’t just make trading choices based on personal preference or profit. They must account for their choices to board members and shareholders – and that audience wants to make money, too. So, when corporate insiders start buying up stock in their own company, it’s a strong signal for investors. Bearing this in mind, we used the Insiders’ Hot Stocks tool from TipRanks to point us in the direction of “Strong Buy” stocks the insiders are snapping up. We found two names flashing signs of strong insider buying that warrant a closer look. Epizyme (EPZM) We’ll start with Epizyme, a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel epigenetic medicines designed to specifically target the genetic causes of various cancers, including non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) and certain genetically defined solid tumors. The company’s flagship product, tazemetostat, was approved last year for use as a monotherapy in two indications: epithelioid sarcoma, and non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company is also planning several clinical trials to measure tazemetostat’s efficacy as a combination drug against NHL and several solid tumor cancers, including some types of prostate cancer. Having a marketable drug approved and available for prescription is the goal of every biotech pharma company – so Epizyme has achieved a major milestone with tazemetostat. The drug, marketed as Tazverik, brought in net revenues of $4.5 million in 4Q20, slightly more than half of the company’s quarterly revenue total of $8.4 million. For the full year 2020, the company’s top line came in at $15.8 million; Tazverik’s share was $11.5 million. Looking at the pipeline, Epizyme has upcoming Phase 1b studies of Tazverik in the treatment of castration-resistant prostate cancer. This study is already fully enrolled, and the initial safety and activity data is expected to come in 2H21. Additional studies of Tazverik in the treatment of heme and solid tumors are slated to begin later this year. Turning to the inside trades, we note that David Mott, of Epizyme’s Board of Directors, made a purchase of $500,099 in EPZM shares. He made the purchase, totaling 62,717 shares, in three tranches on March 25 and 26. His display of confidence gets the backing of Wedbush's David Nierengarten. The 5-star analyst rates EPZM an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $27 price target implies a robust upside of 212% in the coming year. (To watch Niergarten’s track record, click here) “[We] are encouraged by the progress EPZM made with marketing Tazverik for the first year. After the challenges of the pandemic environment recede, we expect more rapid adoption in the clinic. EPZM is also looking to partner the marketing of Tazverik abroad. EPZM has a strong cash position with runway into 2023," Nierengarten commented. Overall, it’s clear that Wall Street generally agrees with Nierengarten on this one. There are 8 recent reviews of this stock, and they break down strongly – by 6 to 2 – in favor of Buy versus Hold, giving EPZM its Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. The share are trading for $8.66, and their $18.67 average price target suggests a one-year upside of ~116%. (See EPZM stock analysis on TipRanks) Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) Next up is Verrica, a dermatology-focused therapeutics company working on new treatments and medical interventions for a wide range of skin conditions. The company has three drug candidates in the pipeline – V-102, V-103, and LTX-315. Of these, the latter two are in the pre-IND process with the FDA, while the first, V-102, is waiting for an FDA approval as a treatment for molluscum contagiosum. V-102’s NDA is actually a resubmission; the process was started last year, and the FDA send a CRL in July. Verrica resubmitted the NDA in December, and expects acceptance later this year, and the PDUFA date for this application is June 23. Molluscum contagiosum affects some 6 million people in the US, so the patient base for an effective treatment is there. In the meantime, the company is pursuing two additional studies of V-102, as a treatment for common warts and external genital warts. Verrica priced a public offering of stock on March 25, offering over 2 million shares at $14.75 each. And that brings us to the insider purchase. Board member Paul Manning, who is also a 10% owner of the company, picked up over 739,000 shares, paying more than $10.91 million. Turning to the analyst community, H.C. Wainwright, Oren Livnat believes the company has a lot going for it and a bright future. “We see high probability of final approval and believe Verrica more than likely has satisfactorily addressed the items in the prior Complete Response Letter, which necessitated a minor device design update, and additional Human Factors and stability work. We believe FDA should be keen to approve a properly regulated cantharidin product, given all that is available now is poorly regulated, compounded volatile product, and there is nothing approved to treat MC," Livnat wrote. The analyst added, "Assuming approval, Verrica hopes to launch by end-August. We continue to project a modest ramp through 2022 as Verrica implements an innovative forward-deployed inventory model… [we] continue to project peak sales of about $375M.” In line with these comments, Livnat rates VRCA shares as a Buy, with a $24 price target to indicates a 58% upside on the one-year horizon. (To watch Livnat’s track record, click here) There are only two recent reviews on record for Verrica – but both of them are to Buy the stock, making the Moderate Buy rating unanimous. VRCA is priced at $15.04, with an average price target of $23.33 suggesting a 55% one-year upside potential. (See VRCA stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Mortgage Firms Warned to Prepare for a ‘Tidal Wave’ of Distress

    (Bloomberg) -- Mortgage companies could face penalties if they don’t take steps to prevent a deluge of foreclosures that threatens to hit the housing market later this year, a U.S. regulator said Thursday.The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau warning is tied to forbearance relief that’s allowed million of borrowers to delay their mortgage payments due to the pandemic. To avoid what the bureau called “avoidable foreclosures” when the relief lapses, mortgage servicers should start reaching out to affected homeowners now to advise them on ways they can modify their loans.“There is a tidal wave of distressed homeowners who will need help,” Dave Uejio, the CFPB’s acting director, said in a statement. “Servicers who put struggling families first have nothing to fear from our oversight, but we will hold accountable those who cause harm to homeowners and families.”In a separate compliance bulletin released Thursday, the CFPB said that companies “that are unable to adequately manage loss mitigation can expect the bureau to take enforcement or supervisory action.”More than 2 million borrowers as of January had either postponed their payments or failed to make them for at least three months, the bureau said. Once government-authorized forbearance plans begin to end in September, hundreds of thousands of people may need assistance getting back on track.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • IRS tax refunds to start in May for $10,200 unemployment tax break: Here's what you need to know

    The IRS will start refunding money to people in May who already filed their returns without claiming the new tax break on unemployment benefits.

  • Stimulus checks coming for some Social Security recipients and other federal beneficiaries, IRS says

    When can Social Security recipients expect third stimulus checks? The IRS projects many COVID payments to be sent electronically by April 7.

  • Rapper Ice Cube accuses Robinhood of trademark infringement in act of 'transparent retribution'

    Stock trading platform Robinhood has a new legal opponent in rapper Ice Cube. The artist filed a federal lawsuit in California Wednesday accusing the company of damaging his reputation by using his image to promote its products, without his consent.

  • Bitcoin Is Trading Near Record-High Again But Analyst Says We Are Staring At A Meltdown

    Bitcoin’s (BTC) recent gains may be short-lived and “the whole rally in crypto is getting very long in the tooth,” according to Boris Schlossberg, a leading foreign exchange expert. What Happened: “I think we’re very, very close to perhaps an intermediate-term top here. A little bit of a correction is certainly due at this point,” Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management, said Tuesday on CNBC’s “Trading Nation.” BTC traded 0.54% lower at $59,354.38 over the past 24 hours at press time, but was up 11.2% over the past week, indicating a recovery. It has an all-time high of $61,683, hit last month. See also: How to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) Bitcoin’s Recent Gains: The cryptocurrency’s recent gains came after PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) said it will allow its U.S. customers to use their cryptocurrency holdings to pay at millions of online merchants around the globe. PayPal’s move came a day after payments giant Visa Inc (NYSE: V) said it would allow payments to be settled directly via cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain. Schlossberg noted that Bitcoin’s high degree of volatility will likely mean transactions on platforms such as PayPal’s will be “infinitesimally small” compared to regular currency. However, he feels Bitcoin is a better store of value than gold. See Also: Why Is Ethereum Surging, Outperforming Bitcoin Today? CME Group’s Plan: Further, Schlossberg said that derivative exchange CME Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ: CME) plan to launch Micro Bitcoin futures contracts on its platform in early May could rattle bitcoin’s price even if investors like it or not. The Micro Bitcoin futures will be one-tenth the size of one Bitcoin. Schlossberg noted that Bitcoin topped out the last time CME launched bitcoin futures in late 2017. Matt Maley, chief marketing strategist at Miller Tabak, said in the same “Trading Nation” interview that if Bitcoin moves to the downside below $52,000, its going to be a “big warning flag” and give the cryptocurrency its first lower low of the year. Maley added it Bitcoin breaks above its recent highs of $61,000, it “should see another leg higher.” However, he agreed with Schlossberg that bitcoin is going to see a lot more big declines along its way in a very volatile session. Read Next: 5 Best-Performing Cryptocurrencies Of Q1 (No — Bitcoin, Dogecoin Don't Make The Cut) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTesla Will Be Employing A Lot More People At Giga Texas Than It Thought It WouldCramer Says Forget Tech And Look To These Sectors In Q2© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Megadeal Surge Leads Canada to Record First Quarter for M&A

    (Bloomberg) -- Mergers and acquisitions are off to their fastest start to a year ever in Canada, driven by a combination of cheap financing for buyers, high valuations for sellers and an improving economic outlook that’s encouraging companies to make major moves.Canadian companies have been involved this year in 1,168 deals with a total value of $115 billion, including assumed debt, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s more than double the $44.3 billion in the year-earlier period and the highest first-quarter total in data stretching back to 1993.Topping this year’s list are two of the biggest Canadian deals of the past decade: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.’s $28.4 billion acquisition of Kansas City Southern and Rogers Communications Inc.’s C$25 billion ($20 billion) takeover of rival Shaw Communications Inc.Those long-studied deals got a push from low interest rates that allowed the buyers to take on large amounts of leverage. They also were helped by estimates for Canadian economic growth of 5.4% this year and 4% next year, which give acquirers confidence they’ll earn enough to pay off those debt tabs.“Those are numbers we haven’t seen in North America in decades,” Dan Barclay, chief executive officer of BMO Capital Markets, said of the economic forecasts in an interview. “The forward-looking economic growth -- the ability to grow and make money -- is about as good as it has been in my career right now.”BMO Capital Markets, a unit of Bank of Montreal, has advised on 12 Canadian deals this year with a total value of $44.3 billion, trailing only Bank of America Corp. BMO is advising Canadian Pacific on its acquisition of Kansas City Southern, which ranks as the second-largest takeover by a Canadian company in the past decade. Enbridge Inc.’s $42.2 billion acquisition of Spectra Energy in 2016 was the biggest.Canadian Pacific had attempted large acquisitions over the years, but came up empty. The company entered merger talks with CSX Corp. in 2014 in a bid to create a company with a combined market value of $62.5 billion, but the negotiations failed. Two years later, the railroad operator made and ultimately abandoned a $28.9 billion hostile bid for Norfolk Southern Corp.This time, the company found a willing seller in Kansas City Southern, which had seen its share price rise 141% from its pandemic low of $92.86 before striking the deal. Canadian Pacific’s cash-and-stock offer values the railway at $275 a share.Rogers was also stymied in previous attempts for a transformative deal. The company in August teamed up with Altice USA Inc. to attempt a $7.8 billion hostile bid for Cogeco Inc., but the proposal was rebuffed. But it found a partner in the Shaw family, which decided that selling at a 69% premium was better than staying independent.But neither of those deals would have been feasible without large amounts of debt. Rogers has lined up a C$19 billion bridge loan with Bank of America to help fund the acquisition, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. Canadian Pacific is raising about $8.6 billion of debt to help fund its deal.Both deals may face regulatory hurdles before they’re completed. Canadian Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Tuesday that the Rogers-Shaw tie-up creates “very serious issues” regarding competition.Confidence Rising“Confidence in the future drives how much leverage you want to take,” BMO’s Barclay said. “So if you’re very confident that when you make an acquisition that it will work out and you will be doing something for your shareholders, you’ll take more leverage.”Barclay said companies’ confidence looks set to persist, and that there will be “lots and lots” more dealmaking to come this year.Canada’s resources industries and its burgeoning role as a center of technology should continue to drive major cross-border activity, said Bruce Rothney, chairman and CEO of Barclays Plc’s operations in Canada. Barclays has advised on 11 Canadian deals with a value of $35.9 billion, ranking it third so far this year.Fintech, SPACsCanada has become revered as a world center for enterprise software as well as internet and financial technology, which will attract capital to the country in coming decades, said Rothney, whose firm is advising Rogers on the Shaw deal. Special purpose acquisition companies -- which have raised almost $190 billion globally since 2019, according to data compiled by Bloomberg -- have added a whole new pool of capital seeking deals, which dominated activity in 2020 and will continue to drive dealmaking, he said.Perhaps the dominant theme of the year ahead will be the continued integration of U.S. and Canadian economies, helped by a new U.S. administration that’s more supportive of cross-border trade and capital flows, Rothney said, pointing to the railway deal as an example of the trend.“The featured story for this year is going to be acceleration of cross-border M&A driven by commodity-price strengthening and increasing confidence related to the latter stages of Covid,” he said. “We have many large Canadian clients that are actively exploring possibilities, including the pension funds and the sponsor community, but also strategics that have got real ambition to continue to build their operations in the U.S.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse Shareholder Says Archegos Is ‘Wake-Up Call’

    (Bloomberg) -- David Herro said Credit Suisse Group AG’s expected losses from the Archegos Capital crisis should lead to sweeping changes to its culture and oversight practices.“Risk controls still are not where they should be,” Herro said in an interview with Bloomberg Television Wednesday. “Hopefully this is a wake-up call to expedite the cultural change that is needed in this company.”The chief investment officer of Harris Associates -- one of Credit Suisse’s largest shareholders -- said that while the damage can be repaired, Harris would re-examine its investment if changes weren’t forthcoming.“If we believe that the management team we are invested with are not capable of producing value in the future, then we will sell the stock,” Herro said. “At this stage, we are not there with Credit Suisse.”Credit Suisse warned on Monday that it faces big losses tied to Archegos, a U.S. hedge fund that defaulted on margin calls. The figure may run into the billions, according to people with knowledge of the matter, while JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts said media speculation of a $3 billion to $4 billion loss was “not an unlikely outcome.” The Archegos furore comes at the same time the bank is gauging the financial impact of Greensill Capital’s collapse.Herro also said Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein, who took the helm last year, is the right person for the job. Outgoing chairman Urs Rohner bore the brunt of his criticism as he called for a clearout of “the people who are responsible for accepting a culture that doesn’t balance risk and return.”Rohner “has been on top of this organization for 10 years and presided over this,” Herro said. “I only wish the board would have acted sooner in removing him.”Spying ScandalHarris supported Tidjane Thiam, Gottstein’s predecessor, when he was caught up in a spying scandal in 2019. Despite Herro’s backing, the scandal led to the ouster of Thiam after a power struggle with Rohner, and rattled the usually quiet world of Swiss banking.Credit Suisse may still be suffering from that decision, Herro said.“One of the things that didn’t help was when we had the spygate scandal over a year ago and we lost some good people-- the CEO, the chief operating officer,” Herro said. “That left a bit of a void.”Herro, who welcomed the imminent arrival of new chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio as an opportunity to reset the organization, also said it would be “prudent” of the Swiss lender to pause its share buyback program. In a subsequent Bloomberg Radio interview, he even ruminated on the unlikely possibility of the investment banks of Credit Suisse and cross-town rival UBS Group AG joining forces.“Especially in light of what has happened in the last few weeks, one has to ask oneself whether there is something that can be done to add critical mass to these investment banks by putting them together,” he said.(Updates with details throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.