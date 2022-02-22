U.S. markets closed

ClickStream Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2022 / ClickStream Corp. (OTC PINK:CLIS), a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries, today announced the company has filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31st, 2021, with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The December 31st 2021 Form 10-Q includes ClickStream's reviewed financial statements.

ABOUT CLICKSTREAM CORPORATION

ClickStream is a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries. The company is currently marketing and developing WinQuik™, HeyPal™, Nifter™ and Joey's Animal Kingdom™ respectively. For more information, please visit ClickStream online and follow ClickStream on social media: Twitter and Instagram.

WinQuik™ is a free-to-play synchronized mobile app and digital gaming platform. The platform is designed to enable WinQuik™ users to have fun, interact and compete in order to win real money and prizes. WinQuik™ is currently under construction as ClickStream considers revamping the Platform to give it a new improved form, structure and appearance. For more information, please visit WinQuik™ online and follow WinQuik™ on social media: Twitter and Instagram.

HeyPal™, by way of ClickStream subsidiary Nebula Software Corp., is a language learning app that focuses on "language exchanging" between users around the world. For more information, please visit HeyPal™ online and follow HeyPal™ on social media: Twitter and Instagram.

Nifter™, by way of ClickStream subsidiary Rebel Blockchain Inc., is a music NFT marketplace that allows artists to create, sell and discover unique music and sound NFTs on the Nifter™ marketplace. For more information, please visit Nifter™ online and follow Nifter™ on social media: Twitter and Instagram.

Joey's Animal Kingdom™ is a children's entertainment and education app that takes kids all around this amazing planet to see incredible animals and creatures. For more information about Joey's Animal Kingdom™, please visit Joey's Animal Kingdom™ online.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

FOR INQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor Inquiries:
Frank Magliochetti
CEO
ClickStream Corporation
info@clickstream.technology

SOURCE: ClickStream Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/689949/ClickStream-Files-Quarterly-Report-on-Form-10-Q

