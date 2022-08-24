ClickStream Subsidiary Nifter(TM) Launches the First Talent Agent Program in the NFT Sector

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2022 / ClickStream Corp. (OTC PINK:CLIS), a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries, announced today that its subsidiary Rebel Blockchain, Inc. aka Nifter™ has launched the first Talent Agent Program in the NFT Sector.

The newly rebranded Nifter™ [@nifter.io] debuted as the first ever NFT Art, Sports, and Entertainment Marketplace. Nifter™ will be contracting directly with the sports agents, A&Rs, talent agencies, and other talent managers to protect the interests of artists and their teams.

Ever a champion for talent, Nifter™ is vigilant when it comes to protecting artists' copyrights. As a digital disruptor, the company pushes for fair treatment and facilitates the monetization of art. This respect for the long-standing relationships of talent and their handlers reflects the advocacy role Nifter™ takes to nurture a vibrant collectible NRT art industry.

Nifter™ ensures the copyrights and individuals involved in making the creative process a reality are correctly recognized and receive credit for their work. The company's primary focus is to assist with minting custom non-fungible tokens while empowering independence. The Nifter™ platform is a recognized source for purchasing and trading collectible NFTs, and the expansion includes exclusive NFT collections bundled with LIVE event experiences.

"My experience managing and branding provided valuable insight into the rollout of the NFT Art, Sports, and Entertainment Marketplace. In my role as NifterTM Director of Media & Creative Production. I have the opportunity to conceptualize ideas," said Carl "supreme" Harte, G Carma Inc. Founder.

The global non-fungible token market size was valued at USD $15.54 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.9% from 2022 to 2030 as reported by Grand View Research. The growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for NFTs worldwide due to their uniqueness, individuality, and transparency, among other features. NFTs are indivisible and cannot be distributed among multiple owners. This ownership advantage offered by NFTs ensures that the buyers are safe from fake NFTs (non-fungible tokens).

ABOUT NIFTER™

Nifter™ is a music Non-fungible Token (NFT) marketplace that allows artists to create, sell and discover unique music and sound NFTs on the Nifter™ marketplace. NFT's are digital tokens stored on a blockchain that can record ownership. Music NFT sales are trending with recording artists selling single NFTs ranging from tens of thousands, to millions of dollars. Nifter™ business model cuts out the red tape and lets artists monetize instantly and directly.

ABOUT CLICKSTREAM CORPORATION

ClickStream is a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries. The company is currently marketing and developing WinQuik™, HeyPal™, Nifter™ and Joey's Animal Kingdom™ respectively. For more information, please visit ClickStream online and follow ClickStream on social media: Twitter and Instagram.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Investor Inquiries:

Frank Magliochetti

CEO

ClickStream Corporation

info@clickstream.technology

