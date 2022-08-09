U.S. markets close in 3 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,117.52
    -22.54 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,794.60
    -37.94 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,450.46
    -194.00 (-1.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,908.49
    -32.71 (-1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.64
    -1.12 (-1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.50
    +6.30 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    20.44
    -0.17 (-0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0220
    +0.0025 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7900
    +0.0250 (+0.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2081
    -0.0001 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0310
    +0.0580 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,112.93
    -822.06 (-3.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    536.57
    -20.78 (-3.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,488.15
    +5.78 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,999.96
    -249.28 (-0.88%)
     

ClickUp Named to the Forbes Cloud 100

·5 min read

Productivity leader debuts on this year's list

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ClickUp, the productivity platform that brings work together in one place, has been named to the 2022 Forbes Cloud 100 list, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures.

(PRNewsfoto/ClickUp)
(PRNewsfoto/ClickUp)

"We are incredibly honored to be included on this year's Forbes Cloud 100 list. In only five years, we've built ClickUp into a global, industry-leading platform while staying true to our mission of saving people time and making them more productive," said Zeb Evans, Founder and CEO.

"The way people manage their work has undeniably changed. I'm extremely proud of our team for delivering a solution that takes the guesswork out of productivity in today's new work environment. I'm confident that the best is yet to come."

Teams today move fluidly through real-time interactions and asynchronous work delivered by distributed teams. As a result, workers have never felt more disconnected from one another and are endlessly searching for better solutions to avoid inefficiencies rooted in this new mode of working. As an all-in-one productivity platform that brings your teams and their work together in one place, ClickUp was built to solve this very problem.

In the past year, ClickUp has achieved several new milestones:

  • Raised $400M in Series C Funding, the biggest investment in workplace productivity history.

  • Surpassed over 6 million users and 100,000 paying customers.

  • Tripled its revenue this year with an average NDR of 165% for customers with 10+ seats.

  • Maintained a high velocity of product innovation, including the launch of ClickUp Whiteboards and the acquisition of Slapdash to supercharge our search functionality.

  • Opened domestic and international offices in Salt Lake City, Sydney, and Dublin.

For the seventh straight year, the Cloud 100 reviews submissions from hundreds of cloud startups and private companies each year. The Cloud 100 evaluation process involved ranking companies across four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), and people & culture (15%). For market leadership, the Cloud 100 enlists the help of a judging panel of public cloud company CEOs who assist in evaluating and ranking their private company peers.

"The companies of the Cloud 100 list represent the best and brightest private companies in this fast-growing sector," said Alex Konrad, senior editor at Forbes. "Every year, it gets more difficult to make this list — meaning even more elite company for those who do. Congratulations to each of the 2022 Cloud 100 honorees."

"The public markets may be in turmoil, but the private valuations of the Cloud 100 continue to rise. All of the 2022 Cloud 100 honorees, again, have reached the $1 billion valuation milestone, and the average Cloud 100 valuation has skyrocketed to $7.4 billion," said Mary D'Onofrio, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. "Despite the market correction in 2022, our confidence in the cloud economy continues to grow—today over 70% of the 2022 Cloud 100 Honorees have reached or exceeded $100 million in annual recurring revenue making them cloud Centaurs. An additional 10% of the list is expected to hit this milestone by the end of the year, furthering our conviction that this years' honorees truly represent the best cloud companies globally."

To learn more about ClickUp, visit clickup.com. The Forbes 2022 Cloud 100 and 20 Rising Stars lists are published online at www.forbes.com/cloud100. Highlights of the list appear in the August/September 2022 issue of Forbes magazine.

About ClickUp
ClickUp is the world's only all-in-one productivity platform that flexes to the way people want to work. It replaces all individual workplace productivity tools with a single, unified platform that includes project management, document collaboration, whiteboards, spreadsheets, and goals. Founded in 2017 and based in San Diego, ClickUp is on a mission to make the world more productive. As one of the fastest-growing SaaS companies in the world, ClickUp has helped more than 800,000 teams and millions of users lead a more productive life and save at least one day every week. To learn more, visit www.clickup.com.

About Bessemer Venture Partners 
Bessemer Venture Partners helps entrepreneurs lay strong foundations to build and forge long-standing companies. With more than 135 IPOs and 200 portfolio companies in the enterprise, consumer, and healthcare spaces, Bessemer supports founders and CEOs from their early days through every stage of growth. Bessemer's global portfolio includes Pinterest, Shopify, Twilio, Yelp, LinkedIn, PagerDuty, DocuSign, Wix, Fiverr, and Toast, and it has $19 billion of regulatory assets under management. Bessemer has teams of investors and partners located in Tel Aviv, Silicon Valley, San Francisco, New York, London, Boston, Beijing, and Bangalore. Born from innovations in steel more than a century ago, Bessemer's storied history has afforded its partners the opportunity to celebrate and scrutinize its best investment decisions (see Memos) and also learn from its mistakes (see Anti-Portfolio).

About Forbes 
Forbes champions success by celebrating those who have made it and those who aspire to make it. Forbes convenes and curates the most influential leaders and entrepreneurs who are driving change, transforming business, and making a significant impact on the world. The Forbes brand today reaches more than 150 million people worldwide through its trusted journalism, signature LIVE and Forbes Virtual events, custom marketing programs and 47 licensed local editions in 80 countries. Forbes Media's brand extensions include real estate, education and financial services license agreements.

About Salesforce Ventures 
Salesforce Ventures helps enterprising founders build companies that reinvent the way the world works. Since 2009, we've invested in and partnered with more than 400 of the world's most tenacious enterprise software companies from seed to IPO, including Airtable, Databricks, DocuSign, Guild Education, Hopin, monday.com, nCino, Snowflake, Snyk, Stripe, Tanium, and Zoom. Salesforce Ventures leverages our decades of expertise in the cloud and our long-term relationships with key decision-makers at thousands of businesses around the world to give our portfolio companies an unfair advantage, help them build credibility, and accelerate growth. Salesforce Ventures has invested in more than 25 countries with offices all over the world including in San Francisco, Irvine, New York, London, Tokyo, and Sydney. Follow @SalesforceVC and learn more at http://www.salesforceventures.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clickup-named-to-the-forbes-cloud-100-301602712.html

SOURCE ClickUp

Recommended Stories

  • Ethereum Layer 2s Could Take Revenue From the Blockchain as They Become More Competitive: Coinbase

    The Ethereum blockchain needs layer 2 systems to help deal with its “shortcomings on cost and throughput,” though those same scaling products could leech revenue from the network as they become “competitive rather than complementary,” crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) said in a research report Monday. “It's feasible that layer 2s could become the application layers hosting the bulk of economic activity while Ethereum exists exclusively to store transaction data,” David Duong, head of institutional research at Coinbase, wrote in the report.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch: Private Equity Firms Target Sector

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Alibaba Cloud Looks To Tap New Customers In "Sunrise" Industries As Big Internet Companies Reach Market Saturation

    Alibaba Group Holding Limited's (NYSE: BABA) cloud operation thinks it's reached market saturation among China's big internet companies, the Register reports. However, Alibaba Cloud saw a new wave of demand from industrial outfits and looked to chase new customers in "sunrise" industries. Alibaba Cloud also aims to build proprietary technology capabilities "in key areas such as computing, big data and artificial intelligence" to create a unique selling proposition and found it crucial to improve

  • Crypto Platform FTX Pay and Reddit Strike a Deal

    It sent crypto investors into panic, prompted Tesla CEO Elon Musk to convert 75% of the company's bitcoins into fiat currency, and moved Meta's META Facebook to shut its digital payment project, Novi. Crypto lenders also started to fold, such as Voyager Digital and Celsius Network, which filed for bankruptcy in July and June respectively. It all looked pretty sour, but some crypto believers -- such as Michael Saylor, who recently stepped down from his longtime position as CEO of MicroStrategy -- refused to be daunted by the situation.

  • China shuts 13,000 social media accounts for promoting crypto investment

    China has shut down nearly 13,000 accounts advocating cryptocurrency investments on popular Chinese social media platforms this year, deleted 51,000 related posts and closed 105 websites offering crypto-related information, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) announced on Tuesday. See related article: Tencent to cut domestic NFT marketplace team, look overseas: report Fast facts The CAC […]

  • Justin Sun Says Proof-of-Work 'Essential' Part of Ethereum

    Tron founder Justin Sun joined CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover,” to discuss his support for an Ethereum fork.

  • Ethereum Is Getting Cheaper to Use, Even Before the Merge

    Ethereum fees are at their lowest level in two years. The average cost for a transaction is under 12.5 gwei, a unit of account that represents a fraction of an ETH used to measure the gas (or transaction fees) needed to run Ethereum. This is good news for Ethereum users, who have long and rightfully complained about the network’s fees.

  • What is the Ethereum merge and why does it matter? Here’s an explainer.

    The upcoming Ethereum merge will change the Ethereum network from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake, which is far less harmful to the environment.

  • AI and Privacy: Everything You Need To Know About Trust and Technology

    Below, we get you to the basics of AI and privacy – finding out what it is, what it means in today’s world and what are some of the best practices when it comes to developing a secure and trustworthy AI.

  • 1 Crypto I'd Buy Right Now

    This blue chip crypto has rallied nearly 100% since its recent low -- but there are still miles of runway for growth ahead.

  • Twilio hacked by phishing campaign targeting internet companies

    Communications giant Twilio has confirmed hackers accessed customer data after successfully tricking employees into handing over their corporate login credentials. The San Francisco-based company, which allows users to build voice and SMS capabilities — such as two-factor authentication (2FA) — into applications, said in a blog post published Monday that it became aware that someone gained “unauthorized access" to information related to some Twilio customer accounts on August 4. Twilio has more than 150,000 corporate customers, including Facebook and Uber.

  • The Ethereum Merge Is the Main Contributor to July Rebound: JPMorgan

    The price of ether surged 70% in July, outpacing other major cryptos.

  • Cryptoverse: Blockchain bridges fall into troubled waters

    When thieves stole an estimated $190 million from U.S. crypto firm Nomad last week, it was the seventh hack of 2022 to target an increasingly important cog in the crypto machine: Blockchain "bridges" - strings of code that help move crypto coins between different applications. So far this year, hackers have stolen crypto worth some $1.2 billion from bridges, data from London-based blockchain analysis firm Elliptic shows, already more than double last year's total. At present, most digital tokens run on their own unique blockchain, essentially a public digital ledger that records crypto transactions.

  • Buterin Backs Proposal For Stealth NFT Transfers

    A proposed ERC721 extension would let users shield their NFT holdings from prying eyes.

  • Google down for thousands of users, Downdetector data suggests

    Over 40,000 such incidents have been reported

  • Twitter hacker steals 5 million celebrity, company, and anonymous accounts’ personal information

    There is nothing that users can do to protect their information in this issue

  • Kumospace raises new cash to replace physical offices with virtual ones

    Brett Martin, the co-founder and president of Kumospace, believes a core piece to easing the transition is workplace collaboration tools -- especially video chat tools that foster a "virtual office" feeling. Today, Kumospace closed a $21 million Series A round led by Lightspeed with participation from Boldstart Ventures and others. It comes a year after Kumospace raised $3 million in a seed round spearheaded by Boldstart, and as the platform makes the transition from a private to public beta.

  • Why Ethereum (ETH) Is Up 6% Today. Is It Time to Buy?

    ETH co-founder Vitalek Buterin spoke at a blockchain meeting in Korea today, predicting the Ethereum Merge will transform crypto payments and the entire digital asset class.

  • Missed Out on Ethereum? Here's What to Buy Now

    It's still possible to get in early on Avalanche, which has proven to be a worthy competitor to Ethereum.

  • How High Can U.S. Shale Production Climb?

    While the EIA has forecast a rise in U.S. production of roughly 800 boepd by the end of next year, a deep dive into the data suggests that is very ambitious