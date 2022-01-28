U.S. markets open in 3 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,304.50
    -13.25 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,904.00
    -139.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,011.25
    +24.50 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,909.00
    -19.30 (-1.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.82
    +0.21 (+0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.00
    -12.10 (-0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    -0.26 (-1.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1133
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.96
    -1.00 (-3.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3387
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5900
    +0.2880 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,562.54
    +55.48 (+0.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    828.39
    +8.88 (+1.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,461.16
    -93.15 (-1.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,717.34
    +547.04 (+2.09%)
     

Clickx Launches Digital Marketing & White-Label Contractor Network to Help Agencies Scale

Clickx
·2 min read

Clickx is launching a new platform for agencies and digital marketing contractors to collaborate and deliver marketing campaign results

CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clickx has announced it is launching a platform for digital marketing specialists to work directly with agencies to bid on digital marketing projects, giving both parties an advantage to scale and deliver results.

Since launching its white-label digital marketing fulfillment agency over two years ago, Clickx has seen an ever-growing demand from agencies to assist with client campaign management and fulfillment. Our team of digital marketing specialists has helped hundreds of clients launch successful campaigns and manage their book of business by delivering consistent results across Search Engine Marketing and Search Engine Optimization campaigns.

“After working with hundreds of agency owners and partners, we’ve seen the overwhelming demand for digital marketing specialists. As a white-label fulfillment agency, our goal is to help other agencies scale. The Clickx fulfillment network will help our existing clients and other agencies scale even easier. What’s best is that they can still know that they’ll be working with vetted digital marketing specialists,” mentioned Solomon Thimothy, Clickx founder.

Clickx is now opening applications for digital marketing contractors to join its network. After applying, contractors will be vetted and accepted based on experience and skill set. Once approved, contractors will build their own profiles to stand-out to agencies and be able to bid on agency-posted projects.

The Clickx fulfillment network will give agency partners access to an unlimited number of digital marketing professionals that specialize in lead generation, copywriting, graphic design and expertise on ad platforms such as Facebook Ads, Google Ads, and more.

Contractors can go https://www.clickx.io/fulfillment-network/, to learn more about the Clickx fulfillment network and apply to join.

About Clickx:
Clickx, a white label digital marketing platform and fulfillment agency, partners with digital marketing agencies offering white-label digital marketing services and a platform for scaling and growing their own agencies. From agency creation to lead generation and fulfillment services, Clickx helps agencies grow and scale through its suite of digital marketing products including SEM, Social Ads, SEO and agency-scaling programs.
For more information about its analytics and reporting platform, agency-scaling programs or white-label fulfillment services, visit www.clickx.io

Clickx
222 W. Merchandise Mart Plaza
Floor 12, Suite 1212
Chicago, IL 60654

T: 1-888-909-7265
https://www.clickx.io/


Media Contact: Austin Johnson


Recommended Stories

  • RMDs May Soon Start Even Later for Retirement Plan Savers

    Investors may soon be able to preserve their retirement war chest for longer. The Securing a Strong Retirement Act, a bill originally pushed in 2021 but which may finally pass this year, would push the starting point for required minimum … Continue reading → The post RMDs May Soon Start Even Later for Retirement Plan Savers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Moderna's Chief Medical Officer provides perspective on pandemic progress and outlook

    Moderna Chief Medical Officer Dr. Paul Burton joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the protection of a booster shot against Omicron and the need to improve vaccination rates.

  • Coronavirus: Moderna launches trials for Omicron-specific booster

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani reports Moderna is joining other vaccine makers in testing an Omicron-specific booster shot

  • iPhones to accept payments, China clears AMD for Xilinx acquisition, Spotify removes Neil Young’s music

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman reports on trending business stories, which include Apple planning to turn iPhones into payment terminals, AMD receiving clearance from China for its $345 billion Xilinx acquisition, and Spotify removing Neil Yoing's music over Joe Rogan dispute.

  • JPMorgan Executives Ousted in a $200 Million Probe Land New Jobs

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Streeters shuddered as the news broke last year that U.S. regulators were examining whether bank employees were using personal phones to text about business with each other and clients -- a rule that just about everyone seemed to be breaking.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsTech Giants Drag Down Stocks While Dollar Jumps: Markets WrapPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New

  • Cardboard-Box Shortage Is Latest Disruption to Global Shipping

    (Bloomberg) -- The latest hurdle to shipping goods in a world gripped by pandemic-driven supply chain disruptions is a shortage of cardboard boxes, according to one of the world’s biggest makers of the material. Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingJeremy Grantham Has an Even Scarier Prediction Than His Crash CallA Nor’east

  • Natural-gas futures jump by more than 46%; oil settles lower

    Natural-gas prices rallied Thursday, with traders shocked by a more than 46% jump in prices at the settlement, as the front-month February futures contract expired at the end of the trading session. Natural gas for February delivery settled at $6.265 per million British thermal units, up $1.99, or 46.5% on the New York Mercantile Exchange, according to Dow Jones Market Data - the largest one-day percentage move on record and highest finish since October. The 219 billion-cubic-foot weekly fall in

  • For Big Oil’s Future, Look to Big Tobacco’s Past

    There’s plenty of money to be made from oil before the dirty fuel is no longer needed, just as there has been from cigarettes. This is the fifth Streetwise column in a series on sustainable investing.

  • Toyota remains world's biggest car seller, widens lead on VW

    Japan's Toyota Motor Co said on Friday its vehicle sales rose by 10.1% last year, making it the world's biggest carmaker for a second straight year and putting it further ahead of its nearest rival, Germany's Volkswagen AG. The carmaker said sales were 10.5 million vehicles in 2021, including those by affiliates Daihatsu Motors and Hino Motors. That compares with 8.9 million https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/volkswagen-sees-81-sales-drop-2021-just-under-49-million-vehicles-2022-01-12 delivered by Volkswagen in the same period, 5% fewer than in 2020 and its lowest sales figures in 10 years.

  • Spotify going through mega-platform test amid Neil Young-Joe Rogan saga

    Soundtrack Your Brand CEO Ola Sars joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Spotify removing Neil Young's songs after the rock legend's Joe Rogan ultimatum.

  • Top Growth Stocks for February 2022

    Growth investing is one of two main fundamental investment strategies, the other being value investing. Investors employing a growth investing strategy will typically place the majority of their portfolio in growth stocks, which are shares of companies with earnings or sales expected to grow at a significantly faster rate than the rest of the market. The primary way that investors expect to earn profits from growth investing is through capital gains.

  • Red-Hot Rally in Palm Oil Reveals Dirty Jobs That No One Wants

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil palm planters in Malaysia are confronting a hard truth -- behind the red-hot rally in prices are thousands of jobs that nobody wants. Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayWhile h

  • These Beaten-Down Emerging Market Tech Stocks Look Like Bargains

    A sharp selloff in emerging market internet and e-commerce names offers a chance to scoop up stocks such as Tencent, Baidu, and Headhunter Group.

  • Will Roth IRA Withdrawals Be Taxed in the Future?

    The tax-free deal on the Roth IRA may seem too good to be true, but rest assured that there are at least five good reasons for it to stay that way.

  • LVMH shares rise after luxury giant's Q4 sales growth accelerated

    Shares in LVMH rose on Friday after the world's largest luxury goods conglomerate reported an acceleration in its fourth quarter sales growth. LVMH shares were up 3.9 percent in early session trading, and the rally in LVMH also lifted up the shares of its luxury goods rivals such as Kering and Hermes. LVMH, which owns brands spanning Hennessy cognac to cosmetics retailer Sephora, said on Thursday that its fourth-quarter sales growth accelerated, reaching 20.04 billion euros ($22.31 billion) overall, with growth led by the French group's biggest earners Louis Vuitton and Dior.

  • One Stock To Watch As Metals Prices Explode In 2022

    Metals had a great 2021, but as demand continues to surge, and supplies remain depressed, 2022 could be even better

  • WTO lets China impose tariffs on U.S. in Obama-era case

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The World Trade Organization authorised China on Wednesday to impose $645 million of compensatory tariffs against the United States, a ruling that was immediately blasted by Washington. China went to the WTO in 2012 to challenge anti-subsidy tariffs the United States imposed between 2008 and 2012, mainly during the term of U.S. President Barack Obama, on 22 Chinese products ranging from solar panels to steel wire. The decade-long case involving alleged subsidies has centred on whether the United States could treat Chinese firms in which the government owns a majority stake as controlled by the state.

  • Best Jobs That Don’t Require a Bachelor’s Degree – 2022 Study

    In 2019, the Census Bureau reported that just 32% of the population ages 25 and older has a bachelor’s degree. With 216.1 million people aged 25 and older in the United States, that leaves 147 million without a college degree. … Continue reading → The post Best Jobs That Don’t Require a Bachelor’s Degree – 2022 Study appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China home builders, suppliers issue spate of profit warnings as Evergrande woes bite

    A growing number of Chinese construction and decoration companies are writing off assets or issuing profit warnings as debt woes at China Evergrande Group and other property developers debilitate their suppliers. More such disclosures are expected during the upcoming earnings season, putting pressure on Chinese authorities to do more to limit the contagion from developers' financial crisis and avert job losses. Guangzhou Holike Creative Home Co, a furniture maker, became the latest company to disclose losses linked to Evergrande, which has racked up over $300 billion in debt, including 200 billion yuan ($31.44 billion) owed to suppliers via commercial paper.

  • Wolfspeed struggles to keep up with high demand for semiconductors, leaving door open for competitors

    As global demand for semiconductors continues to surge, Wolfspeed is racing to keep up. That brings challenges and opportunities.