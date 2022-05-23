U.S. markets close in 4 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    3,969.81
    +68.45 (+1.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,925.03
    +663.13 (+2.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,497.79
    +143.17 (+1.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,796.90
    +23.64 (+1.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.47
    +0.19 (+0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,850.50
    +8.40 (+0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    21.82
    +0.15 (+0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0673
    +0.0112 (+1.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8590
    +0.0720 (+2.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2570
    +0.0074 (+0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.7990
    -0.0510 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,377.69
    +562.43 (+1.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    681.40
    +6.53 (+0.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,513.44
    +123.46 (+1.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,001.52
    +262.49 (+0.98%)
     

clicOH's shipping technology provides Amazon-like logistics to e-commerce companies in LatAm

Christine Hall
·3 min read

E-commerce is an $85 billion business in Latin America, and as that market is poised to essentially double in three years, the current consumer demands to receive orders on time and packaged correctly will only increase.

For decades, e-commerce giants, like Amazon and MercadoLibre, have perfected the logistics and delivery technology for their marketplaces, but more recently, startups have developed similar technology to enable any sized e-commerce business to have equal footing.

Argentina-based clicOH is the latest shipping technology company attracting venture capital funding, raising $25 million in Series A funding in a round led by Tiger Global. Joining them is JAM Fund and existing investors Flexport, FundersClub and Vast VC. The latest investment gives the company a total of $33 million in funding since it was started in 2018 by Juan Martin Altamirano, Emiliano Segura and Agustin Novillo Saravia.

ClicOH, a 2021 Y Combinator alum, operates in Argentina, Mexico, Chile and Uruguay, and its proprietary technology enables sellers to track shipments in real time via a dashboard with key indicators and traceability.

CEO Novillo Saravia told TechCrunch via email that Latin America “was not prepared in terms of infrastructure for the post-pandemic surge in e-commerce,” namely an e-commerce penetration that jumped five to 10 years in a matter of 10 months.

As a result, e-commerce continues to be underpenetrated in the region — just 5% of retail sales were made online in 2021 — despite LatAm being one of the fastest growing regions in the world. That was one of the big drivers for the company to go after additional funding, he said.

“The logistics for e-commerce is a problem that can only be solved with data and efficiency,” he added. “Our asset light model allows us to penetrate 100% of the countries in which we operate, to understand the consumer behaviors to store the inventory very close to the demand and speed up our shipping times.”

That demand has enabled clicOH to grow quickly since launching its current business model in 2020. The company delivers a package every 20 seconds and services customers of all sizes from AB inBev and Red Bull to small Shopify merchants.

So far this year, the number of packages clicOH processes monthly is growing at around 30% and revenue in the first quarter was six times over the same period in 2021, Novillo Saravia said. A year ago, the company had 40 employees, and that has now grown to 175.

ClicOH is among a number of startups raising funding as they develop e-commerce infrastructure to grab a piece of this burgeoning market in Latin America. For example, 99minutos raised an $82 million Series C round in March for its route optimization and pick-up and drop-off offerings, Cubbo brought in a small seed round in November to transform city spaces into fulfillment centers for rapid delivery and Skydropx is developing a delivery system with hundreds of customizable shipping options.

Novillo Saravia intends to use the new capital to continue clicOH’s expansion throughout Latin America, including entering Colombia, on technology development and expanding its logistics network.

“We’re excited to expand into Colombia and are identifying additional regions throughout LatAm,” he added. “We are also developing a whole ecosystem where e-commerce merchants can grow sustainable businesses, including new products aimed at strengthening partnerships with sellers under development.”

Last-mile delivery in Latin America is ready to take off

Recommended Stories

  • Chipmaker Broadcom in talks to acquire VMware -sources

    Broadcom Inc is in talks to acquire cloud service provider VMware Inc in a deal which could transform the chipmaker into a diversified tech firm, people familiar with the matter said. Negotiations between Broadcom and VMware are ongoing and a deal is not imminent, the sources said. Broadcom makes an array of chips used in products ranging from mobile phones to telecom networks but a buyout of VMware would give it access to data centers where the latter's technology is a mainstay for cloud customers.

  • TJX and 2 Other Retailers That Look Like Bargains Now

    If TJX, Burlington Stores, and Ross Stores can offer better value and compelling merchandise at a time when consumers are spending selectively on nonessentials, they can take market share even with retail’s challenging backdrop.

  • Could This Biosimilar Drug Candidate Create a Blockbuster for Amgen?

    J&J's immunology mega-blockbuster loses exclusivity in the U.S. next year -- and Amgen's biosimilar is ready to capitalize.

  • Injuries abound in Heat's Game 3 win over Celtics

    The Miami Heat played the entire second half without their top scorer. The Boston Celtics lost two of their top players, who both returned to do their best Willis Reed impersonations. It wasn’t enough to keep Miami from holding off a late Boston charge to regain home-court advantage in a 109-103 victory Saturday in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Amazon and 1 Reason to Hesitate

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has had a volatile few years since the pandemic's onset. As economies reopen, sales growth is slowing down but remaining at high levels. Let's look at three reasons investors should buy Amazon stock and one reason to be cautious.

  • Chip maker Broadcom to buy cloud company VMware

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss shares for VMWare amid reports of a Broadcom acquisition.

  • Nvidia Stock Before Earnings: Buy or Sell?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has been going through a torrid time and the semiconductor giant has lost over 44% of its value since the start of the year. A situation involving a near-term risk in the graphics processing unit (GPU) market seems to have spooked investors going into Nvidia's upcoming quarterly report. Or should savvy investors looking for a long-term growth play take advantage of Nvidia's slip and buy the stock given its relatively attractive valuation?

  • Chinese EV maker XPeng reports earnings, stock falls

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss first-quarter earnings for Chinese EV maker XPeng.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks for Over 90% Upside Potential

    Last week, the S&P 500 finished Friday’s session with a rally that gave the index a small gain of 0.15% for the day. It was a good thing, too, since the index flirted with a net-20% loss during the session. That’s bear market territory, the kind of market move that will further spook investors after a springtime of headwinds. Inflation is running at 40-year high levels, Q1 showed a net economic contraction, Russia’s war on Ukraine promises to further damage supplies and prices in the food, cooki

  • Goldman Sachs and Bank of America have very different calls for when stocks will hit bottom

    The giants of Wall Street are looking at the same markets tumult, and drawing very different conclusions on when the carnage might end.

  • 2 Reasons Why Rivian Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of the electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) fell this morning, likely because investors were processing news about growing frustration about wait times for customers who've pre-ordered Rivian vehicles. This morning Reuters reported that there's growing frustration among people who have pre-ordered Rivian vehicles -- some orders date back to 2019 -- and are waiting longer to receive their vehicles than people who ordered after them. The report comes just weeks after Rivian said that it would focus some of its production on vehicles with certain colors and wheel accessories in order to maximize production.

  • Ray Dalio is Buying These 10 Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that Ray Dalio is buying in 2022. If you want to see more additions to the billionaire’s portfolio, click Ray Dalio is Buying These 5 Stocks in 2022. Ray Dalio is an American billionaire investor and hedge fund manager, who founded Bridgewater Associates in 1985 and has served […]

  • 1 Artificial Intelligence Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

    Despite a steep 89% decline from all-time highs, this stock is back on the rise and up 77% from its 52-week low.

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    It's a bear market fire sale and these three companies look like great deals right now.

  • Deere's Profits Double. Investors Sell.

    On Friday morning, agricultural equipment giant Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) announced that it just grew its profits about twice as fast as it grew its sales. Reporting its financial results for its fiscal second quarter 2022 Friday, Deere said its net sales and revenue came in at $13.4 billion, up 11% year-over-year. In just the first two hours of trading Friday, Deere stock fell 11.5%.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy When Everyone is Selling

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy when everyone is selling. If you want to read about some more stocks to buy when everyone is selling, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy When Everyone is Selling. On May 20, the benchmark S&P 500 Index fell 20% from a recent high in […]

  • Tesla Stock Has Fallen Below $700. Why $540 Might Be Next.

    The electric-car maker is breaking key support levels that fundamental investors might want to note.

  • For EV maker Rivian, delivery headache hits as market shuts down coffers

    When Jeff Wells placed a reservation for a Rivian R1T pickup in early 2019, he was one of the first in line for a truck from the Amazon.com Inc-backed electric vehicle startup that at the time promised to tap in to a niche not served by other automakers. Wells is one of dozens of reservation holders who in recent weeks have complained about unreliable delivery timelines and delays in online groups and forums. The complaints mounted after Rivian Automotive Inc in late April said it was changing the production sequence of vehicles, prioritizing those with specific interior and exterior color and wheel options.

  • Walmart's (NYSE:WMT) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    The board of Walmart Inc. ( NYSE:WMT ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 6th of September to...

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.