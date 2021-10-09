U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,391.34
    -8.42 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,746.25
    -8.69 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,579.54
    -74.48 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,233.09
    -17.00 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.59
    +1.29 (+1.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.20
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.68
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1567
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6050
    +0.0340 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3619
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.2150
    +0.5990 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,071.64
    +694.19 (+1.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,316.12
    +10.52 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.55
    +17.51 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.73 (+1.34%)
     

'The Client is King': Rothzerg Launches New Digital Transformation Agency

Rothzerg
·1 min read

Internationally sought-after developer, Emre Rothzerg, shares his approach to centring business around people - not profits.

Rothzerg logo

Rothzerg logo
Rothzerg logo
Rothzerg logo

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emre Rothzerg officially announces the launch of his people-oriented digital agency, offering clients a range of services to help them stand out in the crowded online space. "Whether your digital dream is an eCommerce site, a personal blog, a business homepage or something else entirely—if you can imagine it, we'll create it," said Emre Rothzerg, Founder of Rothzerg.

As a certified digital agency, Rothzerg offers both digital transformation and full-service packages, and can rebuild problem sites and apps that aren't currently servicing clients' needs—or create entirely new systems from the ground up.

About Rothzerg

The founder began programming when he arrived in Australia in 2007 as a refugee, and has 14 years experience in the tech space as a developer, designer and consultant to prestigious organisations both in Australia and internationally. Emre is now proud to offer his skills to a new audience via Rothzerg.

Contact

emre@rothzerg.com
www.Rothzerg.com

