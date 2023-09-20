Clientèle (JSE:CLI) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To ZAR1.25

Clientèle Limited's (JSE:CLI) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to ZAR1.25 on 26th of September. This will take the annual payment to 9.8% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Clientèle's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, Clientèle was paying out quite a large proportion of both earnings and cash flow, with the dividend being 257% of cash flows. This is certainly a risk factor, as reduced cash flows could force the company to pay a lower dividend.

If the company can't turn things around, EPS could fall by 0.2% over the next year. However, if the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 90%, meaning that most of the company's earnings is being paid out to shareholders.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was ZAR0.74, compared to the most recent full-year payment of ZAR1.25. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 5.4% over that duration. We have seen cuts in the past, so while the growth looks promising we would be a little bit cautious about its track record.

Clientèle May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Although it's important to note that Clientèle's earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. The track record isn't great, and the payments are a bit high to be considered sustainable. We don't think Clientèle is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Clientèle that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Clientèle not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

