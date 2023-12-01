Are Clientèle Limited's (JSE:CLI) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

Clientèle (JSE:CLI) has had a rough three months with its share price down 13%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. In this article, we decided to focus on Clientèle's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Clientèle is:

42% = R490m ÷ R1.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every ZAR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of ZAR0.42.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Clientèle's Earnings Growth And 42% ROE

To begin with, Clientèle has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 16% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Despite this, Clientèle's five year net income growth was quite flat over the past five years. Based on this, we feel that there might be other reasons which haven't been discussed so far in this article that could be hampering the company's growth. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

As a next step, we compared Clientèle's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 2.1% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is CLI worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether CLI is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Clientèle Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 89% (meaning, the company retains only 11% of profits) for Clientèle suggests that the company's earnings growth was miniscule as a result of paying out a majority of its earnings.

In addition, Clientèle has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that Clientèle has some positive attributes. The company has grown its earnings moderately as previously discussed. Still, the high ROE could have been even more beneficial to investors had the company been reinvesting more of its profits. As highlighted earlier, the current reinvestment rate appears to be quite low. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. You can do your own research on Clientèle and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

