Client Says She’s a “Completely Different Person” Thanks to Florida Based WhiteSands

Plant City, Florida—Leaving behind addictive behavior and living in long-term sobriety can be like becoming a whole new person. That’s the experience of a woman who successfully completed substance abuse therapy at WhiteSands Treatment and was so grateful she posted a five-star review on Google.

“I am a completely different person thanks to this wonderful facility,” wrote the client, Gabriella. “I am so grateful for all the staff, therapists and doctors that welcomed me with open arms and truly impacted my life in every way possible. The care for your recovery, mental health, physical health and so much more is amazing.”

At WhiteSands, the journey to recovery includes relapse prevention techniques and outreach programs; family therapy; accelerated resolution therapy; sober living facilitation; mental health treatment; trauma therapy; and dual diagnosis treatment, which approaches addiction as a symptom of an underlying emotional or psychological condition rather than as a single disorder.

Because the facility offers all levels of care, patients are guided throughout each stage in the recovery process, from inpatient residential treatment to outpatient rehab, partial hospitalization and beyond.

At WhiteSands, Gabriella found a dedicated community of addiction specialists offering treatment programs unique to the patient’s needs – so each person gets the individual care and attention they need for lasting recovery. Services are delivered by board-certified specialists who are experts in their field, with specialties that include behavioral therapy, partial hospitalization, alcohol rehab programs and medical detox. They do not take a generic, one-size-fits-all approach but provide customized treatment plans with counseling and therapy unique to each patient’s struggles.

Like many others who have been treated at WhiteSands, Gabriella was impressed by the recreational and social activities that are included in treatment. WhiteSands offers an array of recreational and social activities in a comfortable setting. They are not just “pampering” privileges but are provided out of an accepted therapeutic strategy. Clients are much more receptive to treatment and likelier to succeed in recovery when their whole self is cared for, not just their physical addiction.

Therefore, WhiteSands includes an on-site recreation center where patients can come when they finish treatment at the end of the day. In the state-of-the-art center, they can participate in activities that include a boxing program to burn off pent-up energy while getting physically fit. WhiteSands set up the boxing program to help clients exert energy in a healthy, constructive manner while also developing new hobbies and habits they can take with them to their new lives of sobriety and peace.

“The classes are beyond beneficial, and the guidance I have gained from each and every person has set me on a path to a successful recovery,” Gabriella wrote. “There are so many awesome activities and a wonderful community of clients who are supportive and so friendly. If I could give them ten stars, I would.”

“If you are considering truly getting sober, this is the place to come,” she concluded. “Alexis is an amazing coworker and has put so much work in to make sure my plan has gone smoothly, Debbie was a life-changing therapist that I will keep in my heart forever. Marbin Rose and Q, BHT’s, are welcoming, happy, and wonderful faces to wake up to each morning and are more than willing to help you with anything you may need. I love White Sands and will never forget this beautiful recovery center. My ‘thank you’ will never be enough to say, but I mean it in the most sincere way.”

Anyone seeking comprehensive treatment for a substance use disorder can visit WhiteSands Alcohol & Drug Rehab or call 877-959-2008.

