Clifford Rosler Management Announces Development of New Trading Platform

Clifford Rosler Management
·2 min read
Image
Image

Financial services company Clifford Rosler Management is set to launch a new digital trading platform for its clients. The online trading platform will be available as early as Q1, 2023.

TORONTO, April 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clifford Rosler Management has announced that the company is currently underway and developing a new state-of-the-art digital trading platform for its retail clients.

The news comes after an announcement by the company's chief executive officer, Mr. Yoon Suk-Chul, who commented, "We are extremely excited to unveil our plans as we begin to develop a new trading platform for our clients. Many of our clients have reached out over the past year expressing an interest to trade online; we have taken into factor our main priorities which will be to provide, fast execution on all trades, low costs and a large selection of research that will be available to access through the platform."

Apart from fast execution on all its online trades and low trading costs, the company has mentioned that it will feature an online research facility, with access to a large selection of its equity research reports from multiple financial markets and industries.

Clifford Rosler Management will allow its clients to trade using the online platform with an initial 2,400 stocks that cover over 17 different financial markets. Clients will initially be able to access U.S., Canadian, UK and Hong Kong equities through the platform with more exchanges to be added in the future.

"This is truly an exciting announcement for Clifford Rosler Management; this will allow existing and new clients to have a full range of markets accessible through an online secure platform. There are many additional features that will be introduced such as monthly credit, which acts like a saving account where you will be able to fund your account on a monthly basis and invest small amounts in your preferred stocks, over time making a big difference," noted Mr. Harvey Foster, he currently is the Director of Institutional Management for Clifford Rosler Management.

Robert Wiseman who was recently promoted to Chief Technology Officer will be spearheading the project with its expected launch date of February 2023. "With every financial market affected by Covid in the past two years, it has become increasingly important for our clients to have access through a digital platform. We are ensuring that we are taking the necessary steps to provide both security and value-added features for each client," added Mr. Robert Wiseman, Chief Technology Officer at Clifford Rosler Management.

Company Information
Clifford Rosler Management is an international financial services company founded in 2000. Headquartered in Seoul with an additional Research & Trading office located in Toronto, the company strives towards providing an unparalleled level of services to its clients. For more information, please visit: www.crmholdings.com/

Media Representative
Eric Cardinal, Chief of Economics & Analytics
eric.cardinal@crmholdings.com, +1 (0) 647 846 5840,
34F Oxford Tower, 130 Adelaide Street West,
Toronto, Ontario, M5H3P5, Canada.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


