U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,164.00
    +52.92 (+1.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,156.69
    +265.67 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,113.79
    +226.34 (+1.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,972.61
    +14.89 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.46
    +0.32 (+0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,885.90
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.25
    +0.07 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0732
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6740
    +0.0400 (+1.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2055
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8260
    -0.2460 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,245.58
    +433.99 (+1.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    536.33
    +10.37 (+1.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,864.71
    +28.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,560.61
    -124.86 (-0.45%)
     

CLIFFSIDE CAPITAL LTD. PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPECIAL COMMITTEE FORMED TO CONDUCT STRATEGIC REVIEW AND ANNOUNCES TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

·1 min read

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Cliffside Capital Ltd. ("Cliffside" or the "Company") (TSXV: CEP) announces that the special committee (the "Special Committee") comprised of independent members of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company, constituted in December 2022, has now retained Raymond James Ltd., to advise it regarding its mandate to explore and evaluate the various strategic alternatives available to the Company to maximize value for its shareholders and other stakeholders.

No decisions relating to any specific potential strategic transaction has been made as at the date of this news release. The Company does not intend to comment further with respect to the strategic review process unless and until it determines that additional disclosure is appropriate in the circumstances and in accordance with applicable securities laws.

QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAYMENT

The Company also announces that it will temporarily suspend the payment of quarterly dividends to its shareholders. This decision was made by the Board in light of the strategic review being conducted by the Special Committee and given the current uncertain macroeconomic environment.

About Cliffside

Cliffside is focused on investing in strategic partnerships with parties who have specialized expertise and a proven track record in originating and servicing loans and similar types of financial assets. Cliffside's strategy is to generate revenue as an investor, affording its shareholders an opportunity to invest in the growing alternative lending sector with the potential for attractive yields and minimal operational risk while earning a reliable total return. For more information, see Cliffside's filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:  This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the business and operations of Cliffside and its partnerships, the ability of management to effectively protect and grow the Company's business in light of recent and ongoing macroeconomic risks and uncertainties, statements relating to the mandate of the Independent Committee, and the Company's strategy regarding future asset acquisitions. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the results of operations; potential for conflicts of interests; the availability of appropriate finance receivables that may be purchased by the Company's limited partnerships under existing funding facilities; volatility of common share price and volume; uncertainties relating to the strategic review to be conducted by the Independent Committee and the terms of any definitive agreements that may be entered into in connection with any potential transaction involving the Company.. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or complete, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Cliffside disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Cliffside Capital Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/07/c9877.html

Recommended Stories

  • BP hikes dividend, Apollo in talks for Credit Suisse unit, SoftBank battles slumping valuations

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down notable business headlines, which include BP posting record profits and slowing its shift away from oil, Apollo Global Management exploring a stake in a Credit Suisse unit, and SoftBank's vision fund battling hit by a tech slump. (Apollo Global Management is Yahoo Finance's parent company.)

  • Why C3.ai Stock Just Crashed 10%

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) has had an amazing run this year. Inspired by the wildfire popularity of ChatGPT, and investor dreams of AI-fueled riches, shares of the artificial intelligence stock were up nearly 150% since the start of this year -- until all of a sudden, C3.ai stock turned tail this morning and retreated.

  • Is Apple (AAPL) a Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Distillate Capital, an investment management firm, released its fourth quarter 2022 investor letter, a copy of the same can be downloaded here. At the end of the fourth quarter, Distillate’s U.S. FSV strategy declined 10.58% on a total return basis net of fees compared to a decline of 18.11% for the S&P 500 benchmark. Better relative […]

  • Why Skyworks Solutions Stock Soared Today

    The wireless communication chip designer posted first-quarter results in the Goldilocks zone -- not too hot, not too cold -- and management saw better days coming in a few months.

  • Better Buy: AT&T vs. Verizon

    The rivalry between AT&T (NYSE: T) and Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) has raged for decades. Now that AT&T has divested its media assets, both companies focus primarily on developing 5G broadband.

  • Hut 8 and US Bitcoin announce merger of equals to create a preeminent digital asset mining, hosting, managed infrastructure operations, and high performance computing organization

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or the "Company"), a large, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneer and high performance computing infrastructure provider, and U.S. Data Mining Group, Inc. dba US Bitcoin Corp ("USBTC"), builder and strategic operator of four Bitcoin mining centres across the United States, announced today that each of their Boards of Directors have unanimously approved a definitive business combination agreement (the "Business Combination Agreement")

  • 3 Growth Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

    Many growth-oriented investors flocked toward cryptocurrencies over the past few years as the prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other digital tokens skyrocketed. As that crypto winter drags on, it might be a good idea to pivot back toward traditional growth stocks. Snowflake eliminates that friction by breaking down the silos, collecting all of the data, and storing it on a cloud-based data warehousing platform that can be easily accessed by third-party apps and data visualization services.

  • BlackRock Bets Big on These 2 High-Quality and Profitable Stocks

    We’ve seen the markets take a breather recently and that is hardly surprising considering the year-to-date rally. Stocks charged out the gate in 2023 as if in a hurry to consign 2022’s annus horribilis to the history bins. Observing the sharp and abrupt shift in sentiment, BlackRock's bond chief Rick Rieder has called the surge "extraordinary." However, Rieder, who handles around $2.4 trillion in assets, is not quite ready to get the bull outfit on just yet. Given the widespread compression in p

  • Dow snaps 3-day losing streak after Fed chief Powell says the peak policy interest rate may be higher

    U.S. stocks ended higher on Tuesday after a volatile session in the wake of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments that inflation will decline significantly in 2023 but more interest-rate hikes will be necessary.

  • AT&T’s stock no longer a buy despite ‘commendable’ performance, analysts say

    AT&T has its act together in wireless, but that's already well understood by Wall Street, according to two analysts.

  • Here's Why Zoom Stock Suddenly Soared Today

    Shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) were trading calmly until about 12:20 p.m. ET when they suddenly soared. The company announced that it was laying off workers and Zoom stock was up about 10% within 30 minutes. Zoom is following in the footsteps of many tech companies in recent months by laying off 15% of its workforce.

  • Devon Energy (DVN) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

    Devon Energy (DVN) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Enphase stock rallies 8% after Q4 earnings blow past expectations, guidance

    Enphase Energy Inc. stock jumps more than 8% in the extended session Tuesday after the maker of inverters for solar-power systems reported fourth-quarter earnings that topped Wall Street views and upped its guidance for the current quarter.

  • 3M raises dividend to $1.50 a share

    MARKET PULSE 3M Co. (MMM) said late Tuesday its board has declared a dividend of $1.50 a share for the first quarter, up from $1.49 a share. The dividend is payable on March 12 to shareholders of record on Feb.

  • Buying Nvidia Stock on the Dips: Here's the Level to Watch

    Nvidia stock has been trading incredibly well on the long side. Here's where to buy the dip next.

  • Zoom to Lay Off 15% of Staff, CEO Slashes Salary

    Zoom Video Communications is laying off 1,300 of its employees, or 15%, of its staff, becoming the latest technology company to trim its workforce as it adjusts to more normalized trends after a pandemic-fueled growth spurt. Chief Executive Eric Yuan said Tuesday he was also reducing his salary and forgoing his bonus, joining other corporate leaders across finance and tech to take pay cuts this year. Once a pandemic darling, Zoom grew rapidly during the Covid-19 pandemic, when companies and consumers turned to its videoconferencing software to connect with one another.

  • Uber earnings preview: Here's what to expect

    Uber (UBER) is set to report its Q4 2022 earnings on Feb. 8 before the market open.

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and Canoo Plunged Today

    Several U.S.-based electric vehicle (EV) stocks were sliding Tuesday morning as investors balance increasing competition against growth initiatives. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), and specialty EV maker Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) all sank between about 7% and 8% in early trading. Rivian confirmed it was expanding its product line to include electric bikes, reports Bloomberg.

  • Powell: A "couple of years" before Fed nears end of balance sheet decline

    (Reuters) -Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Tuesday the U.S. central bank has some distance left to run in terms of shrinking its balance sheet. When it comes to setting a stopping point for shedding bonds from the central bank's holdings, "we haven’t put a specific target on it,” Powell said at an appearance before the Economic Club of Washington. "It will be a couple of years" before the balance sheet reduction process concludes, Powell said.

  • CVS nears deal to buy Oak Street Health for $10.5 billion: Report

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that CVS is close to acquiring Oak Street Health.