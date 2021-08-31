U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,529.50
    +4.25 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,388.00
    +36.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,604.50
    +7.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,267.40
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.89
    -0.32 (-0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.20
    +5.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    24.02
    +0.07 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1819
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2850
    -0.0270 (-2.06%)
     

  • Vix

    16.19
    -0.20 (-1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3775
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8650
    -0.0200 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,114.64
    -1,061.77 (-2.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,190.53
    -15.33 (-1.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,735.34
    -53.95 (-0.19%)
     

Cliffside Capital Ltd. Reports Strong Net Income in Second Quarter, Raises 4.5 Million at $.20 Per Share Subsequent to Quarter End and Declares a Quarterly Cash Dividend

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Cliffside Capital Ltd. ("Cliffside" or the "Company") (TSXV: CEP) presents its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Cliffside is pleased to announce strong financial results, despite the continued market challenges from COVID-19:

  • Net income of $0.9 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

  • $2 million year-over-year increase in net income compared to a net loss of $0.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, driven by better performance and consistent with the expected profitability of the portfolio over its life.

  • 100 basis points improvement in delinquency rate (i.e. finance receivables greater than 30 days past due) from 4.09% in the second quarter of 2020 to 3.09% as at June 30, 2021.

  • Provision for credit losses reduced year-over-year to $1 million compared to $4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, through a combination of slower acquisition of new finance receivables, government's economic support for individuals and closely managing borrower performance.

Cliffside continues to monitor and respond accordingly to ongoing uncertainties created by COVID-19, a global pandemic. Management monitored its portfolio proactively for performance and credit quality, which is reflected in the Company's strong financial results throughout this pandemic. Cliffside's primary business of acquiring non-prime auto finance receivables remains well positioned.

Subsequent to the quarter-end, on July 14, 2021, the Company raised $4.5 million in gross proceeds through a private placement of its common shares, at $. 20 per share, of which it invested $3.75 million in a newly formed special purpose private limited partnership, C.A.R. LP. As a result of the private placement, the Company issued 22,500,000 units consisting of one common share and one-quarter of one common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant is exercisable for a three-year period at $0.20 per common share. The limited partnership was formed to acquire non-prime consumer auto loan receivables and obtained funding from a Schedule 1 Bank, a private Canadian asset management firm, and limited partners' capital. The funding structure will result in better funding costs and improved cash flows for the limited partnership.

"I am very pleased with our second quarter and year-to-date 2021 results amid uncertainties created by COVID-19. Net income, year-over-year, improved significantly, and our limited partnerships continue to perform strongly, consistent with our expectations. As evidenced by our new investment in C.A.R. LP, our focus remains on acquiring new receivables with strong risk-adjusted returns to drive long-term value for our shareholders" said CEO Steve Malone.

Cliffside also announces today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the outstanding Common Shares of $0.0025 per Common Share (or $0.01 on an annualized basis). The dividend is payable on November 1, 2021 to holders of Common Shares of record at the close of business on Oct 1, 2021. The dividend on Common Shares is an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

Cliffside looks to grow its asset base and net interest margin by closely managing its credit exposure, costs, and net interest expense.

Further information on Cliffside's financial results can be found at www.cliffsidecapital.ca.

About Cliffside
Cliffside is focused on investing in strategic partnerships with parties who have specialized expertise and a proven track record in originating and servicing loans and similar types of financial assets. Cliffside's strategy is to generate revenue as an investor, affording its shareholders an opportunity to invest in the growing alternative lending sector with the potential for attractive yields and minimal operational risk while earning a reliable total return. For more information, see Cliffside's filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the business and operations of Cliffside. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the results of operations; potential for conflicts of interests; as well as volatility of Cliffside's common share price and volume. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or complete, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Cliffside disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Cliffside Capital Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/30/c1510.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Apple Stock Jumped to a New All-Time High Today

    Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock price climbed 3% to a record closing high of $153.12 on Monday, following an intriguing analyst report. Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google could pay Apple roughly $15 billion this year to retain its place as the default search option on iOS, according to Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi. Apple's shares popped on reports of a lucrative new deal with Google.

  • Zoom shares plummet in after-hours trading despite beating earnings expectations

    Zoom beat analysts' expectations for Q2, but its growth is slowing.

  • 10 Best Tech Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best tech growth stocks to buy right now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Best Tech Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now. Ever since the invention of the metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFET) in 1959, the […]

  • Former Fed official warns of ‘urgent’ threat of another financial crisis

    Don Kohn, the Fed's former vice chair for financial supervision, warns of imminent risks to the stability of the global financial system and calls on regulators and lawmakers to take swift action.

  • Why Zoom Video and StoneCo Shares Are Falling After Hours Monday

    The stock market generally continued to move higher on Monday, buoyed by strong sentiment that the higher-growth area of the economy would continue to thrive. Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) and StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) have fallen substantially from their highest levels of the past year, and even their latest financial results weren't able to generate much hope for an imminent rebound for the stocks. Zoom Video Communications saw its stock drop nearly 11% after the end of regular trading on Monday.

  • Goldman Sachs survey finds 9 stocks hedge & mutual funds are bullish on

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Myles Udland discuss Goldman Sachs' latest hedge & mutual funds survey finding the top 9 bullish stocks, including Adobe (ADBE), Fiserv (FISV), General Motors (GM), Liberty Broadband (LBRDK), Mastercard (MA), Square (SQ), Twilio (TWLO), Visa (V) and Wells Fargo (WFC).

  • This Meme Stock Just Raced Past GameStop As The New Money Machine

    Still think GameStop is the moneymaking Meme-stock to own? That's so January. The crowd has moved on to a new darling outside the S&P 500.

  • 10 Dividend Aristocrats with Payout Ratio Less than 55%

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend aristocrats with payout ratio less than 55%. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Aristocrats with Payout Ratio Less than 55%. The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the stock market and dividend stocks […]

  • Why New Oriental Education Stock Popped Today

    Shares of New Oriental Education (NYSE: EDU) stock shot up 11% through 3:33 p.m. EDT Monday. If you own shares of this Chinese for-profit educator, you can thank Morgan Stanley for that. This morning, investment banker Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of New Oriental Education in the wake of the regulatory crackdown that has devastated both New Oriental and other Chinese education stocks.

  • Why JinkoSolar Stock Jumped 14.5% on Monday

    Shares of solar panel manufacturer JinkoSolar Holding (NYSE: JKS) jumped as much as 14.5% on Monday as investor fears about import restrictions appear to be easing. The solar stock closed trading up 10.3% for the day. Late on Friday, The Washington Post published an article that highlighted how companies like JinkoSolar had seen millions of dollars worth of solar panels being detained by Customs and Border Protection agents.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Are Still Undervalued

    Every investor wants to buy into a stock that’s primed for growth. The trick in successful investing is finding those stocks. What makes this difficult is the truth of the old market cliché, that past performance will not guarantee future returns. Indeed, past performance may not be a guarantee of a bright future, but it is the dataset investors have available, and it’s natural to consult it. And when stocks show a record of strong share price appreciation, sustained over an extended period, it

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Five potential bubbles that may be about to burst

    If you own your home, you may have noticed that the roof above your head has been growing more valuable at a startling rate.

  • Cracks Are Emerging in the Fed’s Floor as Key Target Rate Slides

    (Bloomberg) -- The key benchmark that the Federal Reserve targets to control monetary policy dropped for the second time in two weeks, an indication that the glut of cash in the front-end is starting to spill into this corner of the funding markets. The effective fed funds rate, which the central bank is currently aiming to keep within a range of 0% to 0.25%, slipped by 1 basis point to 0.08% on Aug. 27, the Fed said Monday. That’s closed the gap to the offering yield on the Fed’s overnight reve

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Reverse Stock Split And Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • Apple’s Next iPhone Could Offer Satellite Service. Space Stocks Are Jumping.

    The news outlet MacRumors reported that the iPhone 13 may include a Qualcomm chip that supports low-earth-orbit satellite communications.

  • Support.com's stock gains 38% as monster rally continues

    Support.com (SPRT) shares closed 38% higher on Monday at $36.39 each as they continued to take part of a massive short squeeze rally.

  • Analyst slashes price target on Peloton to $45 a share after brutal quarter

    BMO Managing Director Simeon Siegel joins Yahoo Finance to discuss why he decided to cut the price target for Peloton, how Peloton lowering the price on its bike is a reaction to the growing competition, and the insider selling going on within the company.

  • XPeng: A Drive Into a Promising Future

    Chinese stocks have taken a battering in 2021, as the Beijing authorities’ tightening of regulations has seen investors heading to the exit gates. Despite having overall government support, reflecting the tougher landscape EVs have had to navigate in 2021, Chinese EV stocks have not been spared either. Shares of XPeng (XPEV), for instance, sit 5% into the red this year. However, following the company’s Q2 earnings, which Deutsche Bank's Edison Yu calls “mostly solid,” the analyst sees enough to

  • Meme Stock Cassava Loses $2.6 Billion After Data Challenges

    (Bloomberg) -- Cassava Sciences Inc. extended its slump on Monday after one analyst suspended his rating saying the company’s main product, an experimental Alzheimer’s disease drug, posed a “diligence challenge.”Before pulling the plug on his assessment, Cantor Fitzgerald’s Charles Duncan was the only analyst to have a neutral rating on the stock. Four more analysts still recommend buying the stock even after a retail-trader fueled rally drove shares up more than seven-fold this year.The biotech