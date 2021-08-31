U.S. markets open in 2 hours 5 minutes

Clifton Mining Company (OTCBB: CFTN) (Clifton) - "August Update"

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Exploration, Development, and Production - Clifton Mining Company has received the production and sales report from Desert Hawk Gold Corp. (Desert Hawk) for the month of July 2021. Desert Hawk reported that during the month they sold 356 ounces of gold and 355 ounces of silver. These precious metals were all recovered from the leach pad. During the month, they also estimated that an additional 1,073 ounces of gold was placed on the leach pad, with an estimated 4,692 recoverable ounces of gold still on the pad. The average blasted gold ore grade in ounces per ton (opt) going on the leach pad also had a significant increase, going from a diluted ore grade of 0.0166 (opt) in June, to 0.0359 (opt) in July. Clifton owns 5.81 million shares of Desert Hawk, as well as the property on which the operation resides.

New Manufacturing Facility Completed - ABL Manufacturing, LLC, a wholly owned entity of American Silver, LLC, has completed the construction of its processing and production rooms in its new 60,000 square foot facility. This cGMP certified facility, is now producing the full line of Silver Biotics® products, including supplements, cosmetics, and ABL Medical, LLC's FDA Cleared wound dressing products. ABL Manufacturing also produces private labeled and other contract manufactured products. For more information on American Biotech Labs products, please see https://silverbiotics.com, for ABL Medical, LLC products, please see https://www.ablmedical.com, and for ABL Manufacturing, LLC products, please see https://ablmfg.com. Clifton currently owns 17.5% of American Silver, LLC.

Please see the Company's website https://www.cliftonmining.com for additional Company information. Clifton trades on the OTC Markets under the symbol: "CFTN".

Note: Any statements released by Clifton Mining Company that are forward looking are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Editors and investors are cautioned that forward looking statements invoke risk and uncertainties that may affect the company's business prospects and performance.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clifton-mining-company-otcbb-cftn-clifton--august-update-301365807.html

SOURCE Clifton Mining Company

