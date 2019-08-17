ClimaCell weather app features better accuracy and alerts—for a price

Twitter More

Bad weather is one thing technology won't let us escape, no matter how hard we try. The new ClimaCell app will at least help you be prepared.

ClimaCell launched earlier this week on iOS with the promise of hyper-accurate forecasting, at least relative to the default weather app on your iPhone. In a Washington Post profile this week, the company behind ClimaCell explained how its "weather of things" approach helps it create better forecasts faster.

That's all well and good, but should you make ClimaCell your default weather app? After using it exclusively this week, I can definitively say "maybe." Just ask yourself if you're willing to pay for a weather app. Read more...

