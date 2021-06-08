U.S. markets close in 4 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,218.25
    -8.27 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,544.09
    -86.15 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,874.17
    -7.55 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,331.58
    +12.40 (+0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.56
    +0.33 (+0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.30
    -2.50 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    27.84
    -0.18 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2185
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5330
    -0.0360 (-2.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4148
    -0.0033 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4790
    +0.2500 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,413.82
    -4,669.04 (-12.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    836.74
    -52.12 (-5.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,108.87
    +31.65 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,963.56
    -55.68 (-0.19%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus: 'How to invest in crypto and ESG during the volatile summer doldrums'

Keith Bliss joins Jared Blikre to identify opportunities in this unique market environment on Wednesday, 6/9 at 2PM EDT

A new climate calculator for livestock aims to help ranchers reduce emissions

Jesse Klein
·4 min read

When it comes to sustainable livestock production and agriculture, measurement is the first -- and sometimes most elusive -- step in the process of turning our food system from a carbon emitter into a carbon sink.

So DSM, a science-based company that focuses on agriculture and other parts of our food systems, and Blonk, a data analytics for sustainability consultancy, developed Sustell, a combination software and practical service for ranchers to understand and improve the sustainability of their operations.

While sustainable and regenerative agriculture doesn’t have a universally agreed-upon definition, it usually involves changing land management practices to sequester more carbon in the soil, using more environmentally friendly animal feeds and reducing fossil fuel usage of tractors and other farm equipment among many other changes. The goal is to reduce the 7.1 gigatonnes of CO2 released into the atmosphere, about 14.5% of all greenhouse gas emissions, created by the livestock industry.

“There’s this tremendous need for accurate footprinting of animal production down to the individual farm level,” said David Nickell, vice president of sustainability and business solutions at DSM. “And each farm, of course, is very different. And you have to have a system which is able to use actual farm data, and to get an accurate picture of that particular farm.”

The system analyzes the environmental impact of a farm’s activity on 19 different categories, including climate change, resource use, water scarcity, runoff and ozone depletion. Farmers provide data on their daily operations, including feed composition and use, manure management practices, animal mortality, the electricity system and the other infrastructure, transportation logistics and mitigation technologies employed, like scrubbers or excess heat circulation systems, and sometimes packaging to the software.

Blonk’s environmental footprint technology then produces a life cycle assessment of the farm, an analysis of the environmental impact of rearing an animal from inception to when it exits the farm gate. DSM and Blonk have created Sustell modules for most land farm animals, including chickens, pigs and dairy and egg production, and plans to extend it to cover beef and aquaculture.

“What is really key is that we were able to build on this momentum of methodologies and standards that have been developed,” said Hans Blonk, CEO of Blonk Consultants and Blonk Sustainability Tools.

Yard Stick provides measurement technology to combat climate change

Blonk was able to combine agriculture environmental standards from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, European Commission and many others in one place to create the vast library of background data needed for the software to produce useful and actionable insights.

“Customers at the moment really want to understand what they're doing,” Nickell said. “They want to understand their baseline [footprint] and rank them. Understand what's good, and what’s not so good. Customers want to understand how they rate compared to peer benchmarking, whether it's a country or an industry benchmark.”

Once the Sustell software gives farmers clarity on the emissions on their farms, they can then identify where improvements need to be made and DSM helps implement ways of reducing those emissions, creating an end-to-end service for customers and hopefully a positive impact on the planet.

“Practical interventions make change happen,” Nickell said. “We’ve invested in technologies which reduce the footprint of animal products production. The service is measurement and marry that up with bringing solutions, which make a difference. That’s the complete solution to making this much-needed change happen.”

But in order for Sustell to create that change, it needs to be adopted widely and the learnings need to be shared between competitors. Right now, DSM and, in some ways, the capitalist system, isn’t set up for that.

According to Nickell, DSM is first focusing Sustell on big integrated livestock companies. This is a common challenge with new innovative environmental technologies that can be adopted by big farming conglomerates or co-ops with money and resources to spend, while smaller family farms get left behind. But Nickell hopes that Sustell can scale to work with smaller farms, as well.

The second issue is around data sharing. While Nickell was very clear that Sustell will be following all applicable data privacy and ownership rules -- and that’s usually a good thing -- in order to really create meaningful environmental change, transparency is actually key. Competitors need to share the best ways for reducing emissions so everyone can adopt them and save the planet, but many companies are very data protective.

“I think maybe that [data sharing] develops in time,” Nickell said. “I don't think we're there yet. Maybe it will get to that level as more and more customers are transparent on their footprint and their reporting.”

Outdoor startups see supercharged growth during COVID-19 era

Recommended Stories

  • Canola Climbs to All-Time High as Heat Scorches Parched Plains

    (Bloomberg) -- Canola extended its rally to a record as searing heat in key growing regions raised supply concerns for the oilseed used in in everything from salad dressings to deep-frying.Sweltering temperatures in the Canadian Prairies are stretching into the U.S. Northern Plains and parts of the Midwest. Canola futures are up almost 8% this month. Soybeans and soybean oil also advanced on Monday.Oilseeds have rallied in recent months amid crop worries in some regions, relentless crop demand b

  • Job Openings in U.S. Jump to Fresh Record High of 9.3 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. job openings rose in April to a fresh record high, along with the number of people who voluntarily left their jobs, underscoring fervent labor demand and turnover as businesses emerge from pandemic-related restrictions and the economy strengthens.The number of available positions climbed to 9.3 million during the month, the highest in data back to 2000, from an upwardly revised 8.3 million in March, the Labor Department’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS, show

  • Most Coal Plants in Biggest U.S. Grid Are Becoming Money-Losers

    (Bloomberg) -- Most of the coal plants that feed the biggest U.S. power grid will soon no longer be economic to run after prices in a key auction plunged to the lowest in 11 years.Of the 44 coal-fired power plants on the grid operated by PJM Interconnection LLC, 32 will be unprofitable in 2023, the first full year that will be affected by results released last week for its capacity auction. That represents 38 gigawatts of capacity out of 47 total gigawatts supplied by coal, and is quadruple the

  • Blue Origin’s bidding war for a trip to space hits $3.2 million now that Jeff Bezos will be on board

    The outgoing Amazon CEO's rocket company is auctioning off a seat on the New Shepard’s first crewed space launch this summer

  • Sarasota retro beachfront mansion with a waterslide asks $12.9M

    This Sarasota home, listed at $12.9 million, feels like a throwback waterfront resort, complete with a rooftop waterslide and three-story sea life mural.One way to think about it: Creative Loafing (correctly) said it has "90s cruise ship vibes."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The exact address is 3105 Gulf of Mexico Drive. At 9,947 square feet it has 5 bedrooms alongside 6 full and 3 half bathrooms.Style: The entry lets you know what you're getting into

  • Taraji P. Henson Cast as Miss Hannigan in NBC's Upcoming Annie Live! Special

    The network is launching a nationwide search for a young star to play the titular orphan

  • Israel plans to shut major industrial zone in Haifa and go green

    Israel is looking to shut a major industrial zone in the coastal city of Haifa that health officials say has been hazardous for years and turn it into an ecofriendly commercial and residential hub. The plan is to phase out within a decade a number of factories, including the country's largest oil refinery, that supply much of the country's fuel products and petrochemicals used in materials like plastics and asphalt. To meet its energy needs Israel will rely more heavily on imports of refined petroleum products and will need to boost storage of vital industrial materials.

  • Barack Obama criticizes Republicans for pushing election lie

    Former president warned in CNN interview ‘the path towards an undemocratic America’ will come ‘in a series of steps’US politics – live coverage ‘My hope is that the tides will turn. But that does require each of us to understand that this experiment in democracy is not self-executing,’ Obama said. Photograph: Elijah Nouvelage/AFP/Getty Images Americans should be worried that the Republican party “is willing to embrace a way of thinking about our democracy that would be unrecognisable and unaccep

  • Rob Zombie Set to Direct ‘The Munsters’ Movie

    Rob Zombie, the heavy-metal musician turned director, has confirmed that he will write and direct a feature film based on “The Munsters,” the ’60s sitcom about a family of friendly monsters. “Attention Boils and Ghouls!,” Zombie wrote on Instagram. “The rumors are true! My next film project will be the one I’ve been chasing for […]

  • Foo Fighters Will Reopen Madison Square Garden With First 100 Percent Capacity Event in NYC

    Well, that escalated quickly. A few weeks ago, we were wondering if Foo Fighters (and most any tour, really) would be taking place at all, nevertheless at a full capacity indoors. Today, we have that answer. Dave Grohl and company will be the first band to rock New York City's Madison…

  • Activist Cevian takes Aviva stake, seeks 5 billion stg capital return

    LONDON (Reuters) -Activist investor Cevian Capital said Aviva should return 5 billion pounds ($7.08 billion) of excess capital in 2022 after revealing it has built up a near 5% stake in the British insurer, putting new CEO Amanda Blanc under pressure to accelerate changes. Aviva, which has sold eight businesses since the appointment of Blanc as CEO in July 2020, said last month it had raised 7.5 billion pounds from disposals and planned to return money to shareholders, without putting a figure on it. "Aviva has been poorly managed for many years, and its high-quality core businesses have been held back by high costs and a series of bad strategic decisions," Christer Gardell, managing partner and co-founder of Cevian said in a statement.

  • EU quizzes industry over euro clearing as LSE offers olive branch

    LONDON (Reuters) -The European Union is asking financial market participants to suggest legislative changes that would help them transfer clearing in euro derivatives from London to the bloc as Britain's stock exchange offered an olive branch. Britain's access to the EU financial market was largely severed after Brexit fully took effect on Dec. 31, 2020 and the London Stock Exchange Group's clearing unit LCH has permission to serve EU customers only until June 2022. The EU's executive European Commission is due to hold workshops with customers of clearing houses about shifting euro interest rate swaps contracts worth trillions of euros from London to Deutsche Boerse in Frankfurt.

  • FX volatility falls to pre-pandemic lows as traders wait it out

    LONDON (Reuters) -Currency market volatility on Tuesday fell to its lowest since before the COVID-19 pandemic roiled markets in March 2020, as investors sat on the sidelines waiting for clearer signals on the inflation trajectory and how central banks will respond. With an impending European Central Bank meeting on Thursday and U.S. inflation data due the same day, and a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting next week, currencies appear to be treading water. Range-bound currency markets mean a fall in volatility.

  • Daimler's China venture aims to raise capacity 45% at Mercedes-Benz plants -document

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Daimler AG's main China joint venture with BAIC Motor plans to add a shift and working days at two Beijing plants that will boost nominal capacity to make Mercedes-Benz cars by 45%, a document on the venture's Chinese website showed. The projected upgrade at Beijing Benz Automotive Co (BBAC), 49%-owned by Stuttgart-based Daimler and the latter's main business in China, was set out in a document posted on the BBAC website last month to seek public opinion on the expansion.

  • Saudi Stocks Whipsawed as Global Website Outage Sparks Selling

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi stocks plunged the most in weeks before recovering as a global outage in websites across the internet fueled volatility.The Tadawul All Share Index fell as much as 1.1% in Riyadh, the most intraday since April 29, before erasing the slump to close up 0.1%.“People are panic-selling because of the global outage we just witnessed -- there is a global concern,” Abdulmalik Alsalem, an analyst at Samba Capital in the Saudi capital, said as the benchmark index fell sharply.Several

  • New Tax Regime Won’t Push Big Tech Companies Out of Ireland

    (Bloomberg) -- Big tech companies and other industries that have bunkered down in Europe’s tax havens are unlikely to shift their bases under the proposed global minimum tax regime as markets like Ireland still offer more corporate perks than wealthier neighbors.While the 15% tax rate proposed by the Group of Seven rich nations is higher than Ireland’s current 12.5% levy for businesses, it’s still below the 20% or more companies would face in countries like the U.S. or France. The country also h

  • Gold Holds Gains as Inflation, Central Bank Stimulus in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold held gains as investors awaited a key U.S. inflation report due later this week for clues on when the Federal Reserve may begin to talk about tapering its asset purchases.Bullion steadied on Tuesday after rising 1.5% over the past two days as traders assessed a smaller-than-expected gain in U.S. payrolls as well as comments from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen saying that higher interest rates would be a “plus” for America and the Fed, which weighed on the dollar.Gold is stil

  • Billionaires including Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk avoided paying federal income taxes in some years, report says

    Billionaires including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Tesla founder Elon Musk and media titan Michael Bloomberg have avoided paying any federal income tax in some years, according to a report from ProPublica, which cited a trove of Internal Revenue Service data.

  • A meme stock’s downward spiral: GameStop’s 14-year Fortune 500 run comes to an end

    GameStop’s shares are up a staggering 1,218% this year—but its revenue is barely half of what it was a decade ago.

  • Bitcoin skids to 2-week low but technical analyst says slump not a ‘decisive breakdown’ until crypto does this

    Bitcoin faces fresh selling pressure Tuesday, dragging the world's No. 1 crypto to lows not seen since late May. However, at least one technical analyst, says that the slump in bitcoin doesn't represent a decisive breakdown until it sees weak closes today and tomorrow.