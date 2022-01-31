U.S. markets open in 33 minutes

As Climate Change Drives Fusion Energy Production, US Nuclear Poised to Capture Surging Tritium Monitoring Market

US Nuclear Corp.
·3 min read
  • UCLE

LOS ANGELES, CA, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – As global temperatures continue to rise and energy demands soar, the world is turning toward fusion power fueled by Tritium and Lithium, as the real solution. US Nuclear’s (OTCQB: UCLE) subsidiary, Overhoff Technology, is the world leader in tritium monitoring instrumentation, whose products are projected to surge in demand as tritium is the main fuel used in fusion power and must be monitored throughout the process. Air-borne or water-borne tritium is also a radiological health hazard so it is continuously monitored throughout the facility to protect workers and neighbors, as well as the stack release to the environment.

A major goal of the Paris Climate Agreement is to limit global warming to less than 1.5 degrees this century. In order to do this, it is projected that the world needs to cut greenhouse gas emissions by half or more by 2030. It is clear that we need cleaner sources of energy that can also meet the growing energy demand. Close to a billion people around the world still don’t have electricity, and many more only have intermittent power. Furthermore, by the end of the century, the worldwide demand for energy is projected to increase fourfold. To meet demand without driving up global temperatures, we need clean, renewable sources of 24/7 baseload energy that can be scaled up. Fusion is ideal for this, as the fuels (tritium and lithium) are found in regular seawater and there is enough to last 30 million years.

Worldwide, investments in fusion systems are growing fast. The U.S. is investing in fusion as the ultimate long-term solution. The Department of Energy currently spends about $500-670 million per year in funding fusion energy development, while around $2 billion has been spent funding private fusion companies. Many advancements have been made in fusion and it could only be a matter of years before net energy gain in fusion is achieved. ITER is coming online in 2025, while US Nuclear’s partner is projected to achieve net energy gain when their 10 MegaAmp fusion device is built and tested.

Overhoff Technology has been involved in fusion development from the very beginning. It specializes in manufacturing the tritium monitoring equipment needed for fusion power prototypes and experiments (JET, ITER, etc.) Overhoff has an outstanding reputation as the premier tritium monitor manufacturer and is well positioned to capture the surging demand for tritium monitoring instrumentation in fusion power plants around the world.

To learn more about Overhoff’s products visit: www.overhoff.com.

Safe Harbor Act

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.

Investors may find additional information regarding US Nuclear Corp. at the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov, or the company’s website at www.usnuclearcorp.com

CONTACT:
US Nuclear Corp. (OTCQB: UCLE)
Robert I. Goldstein, President, CEO, and Chairman
Rachel Boulds, Chief Financial Officer
(818) 883 7043
Email: info@usnuclearcorp.com
www.usnuclearcorp.com


