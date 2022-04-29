U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,263.75
    -19.75 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,833.00
    +5.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,302.75
    -152.00 (-1.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,914.30
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.75
    -0.61 (-0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,902.60
    +11.30 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    23.22
    +0.09 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0515
    +0.0013 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8630
    +0.0450 (+1.60%)
     

  • Vix

    29.99
    -1.61 (-5.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2474
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7400
    -0.0970 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,708.91
    +275.71 (+0.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    919.55
    +7.70 (+0.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,509.19
    +83.58 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.30 (+1.75%)
     

Climate Change Exacerbating SE Asia Agricultural Challenges

·2 min read

New ASEAN-CropLife Asia Survey of Region's Policymakers Sheds Light on Climate Change Impact

SINGAPORE, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than half of ASEAN policymakers (51%) agree that climate change is the biggest obstacle currently facing ASEAN food systems. A majority also believe that climate change has a widespread negative impact on agricultural issues in ASEAN such as maintaining soil quality (92%), managing plant disease (88%), ensuring sufficient crop yields (88%), and managing pests/infestations (85%).

Working bees on honeycomb (PRNewsfoto/CropLife Asia)
Working bees on honeycomb (PRNewsfoto/CropLife Asia)

These findings and others are part of the research white paper released today titled Policymaker Survey: Climate Change Impact on ASEAN Agriculture. Conducted by market research company PSB Insights and made possible through cooperation between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and CropLife Asia, this initiative is designed to better understand the impact of climate change on agriculture, food production and smallholder farmers in the ASEAN region. Both quantitative and qualitative interviews were conducted for this research.

The research further revealed that ASEAN policymakers are acutely aware of the devastating impact of climate change on smallholder farmers, with over 60% of them strongly agreeing that farmers will be negatively affected the most by climate change impact to food productivity/security. Additionally, over four-in-five (86%) policymakers said that providing better education about the use of agricultural tech and sciences, and innovation in the areas of agricultural tech and science would be 'very important' in mitigating the impact of climate change on farmers in the region.

The full report can be accessed on CropLife Asia's website here: http://www.croplifeasia.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Policymaker-Survey-Impact-of-Climate-Change-on-ASEAN-Agriculture-FINAL-April-2022.pdf

About CropLife Asia

CropLife Asia is a non-profit society and the regional organization of CropLife International, the voice of the global plant science industry. We advocate a safe, secure food supply, and our vision is food security enabled by innovative agriculture. CropLife Asia supports the work of 15 member associations across the continent and is led by six member companies at the forefront of crop protection, seeds and/or biotechnology research and development. For more information, visit us at www.croplifeasia.org.

SOURCE CropLife Asia

Recommended Stories

  • New signs emerge of Oracle Corp.'s progress toward construction of $1.4 billion riverfront tech campus

    It's been one year to the dates when Metro Council ratified a $175 million incentives deal to cement Oracle's recruitment. The company aims to have 8,500 employees by the end of 2031.

  • Major Brazil Soybean Grower to Cut Fertilizer Use Amid Shortage

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Brazil’s largest farmers is planning to reduce fertilizer use by a quarter next season, relying on more precise applications and soil testing to maintain crop yields. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseU.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer PictureStocks Surge Before Amazon Casts Shadow Over Rally: Markets WrapA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in J

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy Now Amid Report Biden's Climate Proposals Could Be Revived?

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power sees 2022 revenue surging 80% year over year to up to $925 million. Is PLUG stock a buy now?

  • ‘Heat battery’ invention could make millions of homes gas-free

    Pilot tests of ‘game-changing’ salt batteries are set to take place in homes in France, Poland and the Netherlands this year

  • 18 Popular Survival "Tips" That Are Totally Wrong And Will More Likely Cause Your Demise Rather Than Survival

    Some survival tips are stupid and lethal.View Entire Post ›

  • Mars Helicopter Captures Stunning Images Of Debris Field

    The Ingenuity chopper shows a new perspective on last year's nail-biter landing.

  • Bison Charges at Man in Yellowstone National Park

    A bison charged at a man who was approaching the animal from behind at Yellowstone National Park on Wednesday, April 20.Video recorded by Sean Swetter shows the bovine burst towards the man near a walkway at Geyser Hill, a popular hot spring site in Yellowstone National Park.Swetter posted this video to the Facebook group Yellowstone National Park: Invasion of The Idiots!, a page critical of the behaviour of tourists at the national park.In the post, Swetter described the event as a “narrow escape”. Credit: Sean Swetter via Storyful

  • Waste Management investing $825M to add more renewable natural gas plants at landfills

    The investments will help WM accelerate various sustainability goals, including fueling the company's entire compressed natural gas fleet with RNG by 2026.

  • Nasa’s Mars helicopter spots ‘otherworldly’ wreckage on Red Planet caused by space agency

    Aerial images suggest protective coating on debris has remained largely intact

  • ‘The smell is terrible’: toxic foam clouds float through streets of Bogotá suburb

    Foul-smelling foam blankets homes and businesses and sends residents of Mosquera fleeing, as officials say don’t get too close A woman moves away from the foam by her house in Mosquera. Authorities have warned locals against getting too close to the foam. Photograph: Luisa González/Reuters A vast blanket of foul-smelling toxic foam has overflowed a polluted river near the Colombian capital Bogotá, covering homes and businesses, and sending residents fleeing from cloud-like fragments as they drif

  • Southern California 'cannot afford green lawns' as drought forces unprecedented water cuts

    Large portions of Southern California are being told to water outdoors just one day a week. And a total watering ban could be imposed by fall.

  • Life’s blueprint may have come from asteroids, new discovery shows

    Scientists have made another startling discovery on asteroids. According to new analysis, scientists have discovered the last two of five informational units of DNA and RNA that had yet to be found in meteorites. Previously many believed that DNA formation in meteorites was unlikely. However, this new discovery shows that all of life’s blueprints can … The post Life’s blueprint may have come from asteroids, new discovery shows appeared first on BGR.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Jumped Then Dropped Today

    Fuel cell maker and green hydrogen producer Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) announced a new partnership today, and the stock popped in Wednesday morning trading. Plug shares have been active since last week, when the company announced a new deal with existing customer Walmart to supply the retailer up to 20 tons per day of green hydrogen to power its warehouse and distribution center forklifts. Today, Plug Power said it will supply MOL Group with a 10-megawatt electrolysis unit for the European energy company to produce its own green hydrogen.

  • Watch: Yellowstone bison has no patience for law-breaking tourist

    Sneaking up to a bison in Yellowstone National Park is asking for trouble in more ways than one. It could lead to serious injury – or worse – and it’s illegal.

  • The space radar company that spotted Russia’s invasion just raised $97m

    Ukraine’s struggle against Russian invaders has been abetted by a steady flow of intelligence from the US government, including commercial satellite imagery, allowing Ukraine’s armed forces to target its enemies most vulnerable points. Capella Space, the only US company providing space radar data to the US, is part of that push. Data collected by its seven satellites, which provide the highest resolution imagery of any private effort, is purchased by US intelligence agencies and armed services.

  • Plug Power broadens international footprint with MOL Group deal

    "Green hydrogen addresses two critical issues facing humanity: climate change and energy independence," says Plug chief executive Andy Marsh.

  • Will Lake Champlain flood? Waters lap the shore at the Vermont waterfront

    Lake levels are forecasted to reach 99.2 feet in coming days, National Weather Service in Burlington says.

  • What Russia’s War in Ukraine Means for Efforts to Cut Emissions

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the resulting sanctions have effectively taken the world’s fourth-largest polluter out of the global battle to reach net-zero emissions, while European metal imports may also get dirtier.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetRussia

  • 2 Renewables Stocks That Could Have You Seeing Green

    The transition to more environmentally friendly green energy sources is a massive investing megatrend. The global economy needs to invest more than $150 trillion over the next 30 years to move from fossil fuels to cleaner energy sources. This investment opportunity could make investors a lot of green.

  • Here’s when you can watch Venus and Jupiter appear to collide in the sky

    Skywatchers have a lot to look forward to as we head towards the end of April. NASA says that early risers will be able to get a good view of the latest Jupiter-Venus conjunction on Saturday, April 30, 2022. The celestial event will continue on the morning of May 1, but Jupiter and Venus will … The post Here’s when you can watch Venus and Jupiter appear to collide in the sky appeared first on BGR.