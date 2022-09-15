U.S. markets open in 7 hours 43 minutes

Climate Change Front and Centre of Almaty's International Botany Conference

·2 min read

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark the 90th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Institute of Botany and Phytointroduction, the Main Botanical Garden in Almaty, newly renovated by the Bulat Utemuratov Foundation, held an international scientific conference last week. In the run-up to COP27, the conference was dedicated to botanical gardens and their impact on climate change. It had a particular focus on the conservation of plants in light of the droughts and wildfires which affected the world this summer.

Almaty's Main Botanical Gardens, renovated by the Bulat Utemuraov Foundation. Photo credit: Igor Fakhurtdinov (PRNewsfoto/Bulat Utemuraov Foundation)
Almaty's Main Botanical Gardens, renovated by the Bulat Utemuraov Foundation. Photo credit: Igor Fakhurtdinov (PRNewsfoto/Bulat Utemuraov Foundation)

"Combatting climate change is an important issue for the Foundation. All of the projects supported by the Foundation strive to be at the very forefront of ESG practices. Plant life is instrumental in the fight against climate change, and the need for research of resilient and adaptable flora has never been greater.  But unless we change our attitude to the planet soon, 40% of the world's higher plant life is threatened with extinction this century," - said Almaz Sharman, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Bulat Utemuratov Foundation.

Scientists and academics from 12 countries explored a range of themes such as the crucial role of botanical gardens in preserving scientifically significant flora, methods for conserving species diversity ex situ and in situ, and the promotion of science literacy among young people to minimise the human factor in forest fires.

"Changing our attitude to nature was the guiding principle behind the $15 million reconstruction of the Garden in 2019. This included the construction of a new water supply as well as the cultivation of 175,000 new plants. Visitors have flocked to the Garden since its renovation, and it was delighted to welcome its millionth visitor in August 2022," - concluded Almaz Sharman.

The Bulat Utemuratov Foundation is a multi-project foundation that is actively involved in supporting projects in the field of health, culture and education. By promoting these, the Foundation aims to make Kazakhstan a better place for people to live. In 2019, the Botanical Garden underwent extensive reconstruction work under the auspices of the Bulat Utemuratov Foundation. It is part of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan. There are nine dendrological exposition sites at the Main Botanical Garden in addition to six separate botanical collection sites and a scientific zone, where international research on the preservation of plant gene pools takes place.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1898782/Botanical_gardens.jpg

