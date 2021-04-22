U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,134.98
    -38.44 (-0.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,815.90
    -321.41 (-0.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,818.41
    -131.81 (-0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,232.61
    -7.01 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.64
    +0.29 (+0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.60
    -9.50 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    26.17
    -0.40 (-1.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2019
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5540
    -0.0100 (-0.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3840
    -0.0092 (-0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    107.9700
    -0.0730 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    52,141.23
    -3,499.66 (-6.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,213.09
    -29.96 (-2.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,938.24
    +42.95 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,188.17
    +679.62 (+2.38%)
     

UN climate chief urges rich countries to step up funding: 'Climate change is a multiplier’

Akiko Fujita
·Anchor/Reporter
·3 min read

The United Nations’ climate chief called on the world’s richest countries to fulfill their climate financing goals, as global leaders gathered for a virtual climate summit hosted by the White House.

Speaking to Yahoo Finance, Patricia Espinosa, executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, said the failure of developed nations to deliver on their $100 billion a year in funding commitment to poorer countries, threatens to undermine trust and confidence in the Paris Agreement.

“[International financing] has really become one of the most important elements to ensure a good outcome at COP 26,” Espinosa said, referencing the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 26) in Glasgow, scheduled for November. “It's not because that amount will really be an offer that is sufficient to drive the transformation, It has become something like a trust building signal, where developed countries would be sending the signal that they are actually willing to comply with the commitments that they make.”

In this photo taken from video streamed online and provided by Ministry of Environment Government of Japan, Patricia Espinosa, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) speaks during the Online Platform Ministerial Meeting Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres is urging Japan and other wealthy nations to give up reliance on coal and other fossil fuels and commit to investments in green energy as they recover from the coronavirus pandemic. (Ministry of Environment Government of Japan via AP)
In this photo taken from video streamed online and provided by Ministry of Environment Government of Japan, Patricia Espinosa, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) speaks during the Online Platform Ministerial Meeting Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. (Ministry of Environment Government of Japan via AP)

Developed nations, including the U.S., committed to raise climate finance for vulnerable countries in 2009. The plan called for nations to increase those pledges to $100 billion by 2020. The Paris Agreement called for a higher amount to be negotiated, and take effect from 2025. Yet, more than a decade later, neither commitment has been realized.

That issue of funding has taken on increased importance as developing nations emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic shouldered with debt. Fifty-four percent of emerging economies find themselves in debt distress or at high risk of distress, according to an independent report published by the UN. That has severely hampered the governments’ ability to respond to the climate crisis, in nations most affected by extreme climate.

“Climate change is really a multiplier of every single challenge that humanity is facing,” Espinosa said. “Unfortunately, this means that in the countries that are most vulnerable, that are the poorer countries, unfortunately, really endure a lot of the costs and of the negative consequences of climate change.”

Washington has aimed to reclaim a leadership role on climate, after a four-year absence under the Trump administration, which withdrew the U.S. from the Paris Agreement.

'Climate change does not recognize any borders'

On Thursday, President Biden pledged to slash U.S. emissions by at least half of 2005 levels, by 2030, seven months ahead of the UN Conference, where nations party to the Paris Agreement are set to announce new emissions goals.

The Nationally Determined Contributions or NDC is nearly double the target set by the Obama administration, but it lags behind the United Kingdom and Europe. The UK proposed the world’s most ambitious target this week, pledging to slash emissions by 78% below 1990 levels, by 2035.

While Espinosa applauded the U.S. for its renewed leadership and its commitment to the "spirit" of the Paris Agreement, she said it was too soon to determine the impact of updated commitments. In an address to lawmakers on Tuesday, Espinosa said countries are on track to achieve less than a 1% reduction in emissions by 2030, compared to 2010 levels. The UN has called for that reduction to be 45% lower.

Globally, carbon emissions are on track to rise nearly 5% this year, surpassing 2019 levels, according to the International Energy Agency, as economies rebound from the coronavirus pandemic. Energy-related carbon dioxide emissions are headed for their second largest annual increase in history, with coal demand alone projected to increase by 60% more than all renewables combined.

As long as this transformation does not happen everywhere in the world, we all will be affected because of course, climate change does not recognize any borders. It doesn't recognize any kind of political signals,” Espinosa said.

Akiko Fujita is an anchor and reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @AkikoFujita

Recommended Stories

  • Ponies detained due to post-Brexit paperwork freed in Northern Ireland following court ruling

    Four ponies held at Belfast port for a month due to problems with post-Brexit paperwork have been freed following a court ruling. The Dartmoor ponies, bought by a woman from County Down for her daughter's birthday, were detained after arriving on a ferry from Liverpool on March 21. The animals were held because of issues with veterinary forms required to comply with the Northern Ireland Protocol, which was established to reflect the province’s place inside the UK internal market, while continuing to apply EU rules.

  • U.S. Supreme Court curbs FTC's power to recoup ill-gotten gains

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday made it more difficult for the Federal Trade Commission to force scam artists and companies that engage in deceptive business practices to return ill-gotten gains obtained from consumers, ruling in favor of a criminally convicted payday lender who challenged the agency. The 9-0 ruling, authored by liberal Justice Stephen Breyer, prompted Democrats in both chambers of the U.S. Congress to promise to pursue legislation to restore the FTC's powers to seek monetary remedies in court on behalf of consumers. The Supreme Court "ruled in favor of scam artists and dishonest corporations, leaving average Americans to pay for illegal behavior," acting FTC Chairwoman Rebecca Kelly Slaughter said.

  • Aspiration Zero is the first credit card to ‘eliminate’ users carbon footprint: CEO

    Andrei Cherny, Aspiration Zero Founder and CEO, joins Yahoo Finance’s Kristin Myers and Alexis Christoforous to discuss sustainable finance and launch of the Aspiration Zero credit card.

  • Chauvin was convicted but we still need to transform policing: former NAACP president

    Former NAACP President Ben Jealous says Black people are "canaries in the coal mine" when it comes to authoritarian police in America.

  • 8-year-old beaten to death in southeast Fresno, 2 arrested

    The victim is 8-year-old Jaeluv Smith, whose legal guardians were arrested for his death.

  • Whirlpool is raising prices on some appliances by as much as 12%

    Whirlpool is forced to implement some large price increases to offset rising inflation.

  • ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ Oscar nominations were ‘quite historical’: Charles D. King

    Charles D. King, Founder & CEO of MACRO, joins Yahoo FInance’s Kristin Myers and Alexis Christoforous to discuss Oscars outlook and the future of film.

  • ‘Unacceptable’: Credit Suisse reveals further mega losses from the disastrous Archegos trade

    “I think the last time the industry has seen something similar is LTCM,” Credit Suisse chief financial officer David Mathers told analysts on Thursday, referring to the collapse in the 1990s of hedge fund Long-Term Capital Management.

  • Global press freedom deteriorates amid pandemic

    Data: Reporters Without Borders; Chart: Axios VisualsJournalism is seriously restricted in 132 of 180 countries included in Reporters without Borders' annual Press Freedom Index — a particularly dangerous state of affairs during the pandemic.Breaking it down: Nordic countries are ranked high on the list for having "good" press freedoms, while China, Turkmenistan, North Korea and Eritrea are at the bottom. The U.S. is ranked 44th.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe trends:Brazil has fallen into the second lowest category amid a campaign of "orchestrated public humiliation of journalists" by allies of President Jair Bolsonaro. Malaysia fell even further due to a new “anti-fake news” decree.Burundi, Sierra Leone and Mali saw some of the largest improvements.The worst region for press freedom remains the Middle East and North Africa.View the full reportMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • World leaders pledge climate cooperation despite other rifts

    The leaders of Russia and China put aside their raw-worded disputes with U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday long enough to pledge international cooperation on cutting climate-wrecking coal and petroleum emissions in a livestreamed summit showcasing America's return to the fight against global warming. Neither Vladimir Putin nor Xi Jinping immediately followed the United States and some of its developed allies in making specific new pledges to reduce damaging fossil fuel pollution during the first day of the two-day U.S.-hosted summit.

  • Blackstone's first-quarter earnings surge as it cashes out on assets

    Blackstone Group Inc, the world's largest manager of alternative assets such as private equity and real estate, said on Thursday that its distributable earnings more than doubled in the first quarter to $1.2 billion as it cashed out on holdings. Dealmaking activity surged in the quarter as a booming stock market and low borrowing costs emboldened private equity firms to sell some of their assets for top dollar. Blackstone reported distributable earnings per share of 96 cents, surpassing the average Wall Street analyst estimate of 76 cents, according to financial data provider Refinitiv.

  • Norway’s Central Bank to Test Technical Solutions for a CBDC Over Next Two Years

    The bank said the motivation for research into CBDCs remains strong as many other central banks around the world are carrying out similar experiments.

  • Inflation Stalks Emerging Bonds, Stoking Demand for Refuge

    (Bloomberg) -- As the global economy rebounds and commodity prices hit multi-year highs, emerging-market investors are seeking refuge in the one area that offers protection from inflation concerns.While this year’s global bond rout and the prospect of accelerating inflation have inflicted pain across markets from Brazil to Russia, debt securities that are linked to the pace of consumer-price gains have weathered the storm better than their nominal counterparts.Surging price pressures have long been a scourge eroding the appeal of developing-market bonds and currencies. Now, data across the world is flashing warning signs again. U.S. inflation for March came in higher than estimates, while CPI also picked up in Peru, Brazil, South Korea and India due to a surge in energy and food costs. On Thursday, inflation in Mexico rose to the fastest pace in over three years. Meanwhile, central banks face pressure to keep rates low to contain the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.“The quickest way for EM policy makers to stimulate the economy is via monetary policy,” said Michael Roche, a strategist at Seaport Global Holdings in New York. “This activity builds inflation expectations, which leads fixed-income investors to seek protection in CPI-linked securities.”Inflation expectations are likely to keep climbing as emerging-market central banks take the lead from the Federal Reserve, Roche said. The Fed has signaled that it will continue with expansionary monetary policy for an extended period. Five-year Treasury breakevens -- a bond-based measure of inflation expectations in the world’s biggest debt market -- have climbed to nearly 2.6%, hovering close to the highest in over a decade.Pace SetterAmong emerging markets, South Africa leads the charge, with five-year breakeven rates to 4.4% on expectations the central bank will fail to contain prices amid rising energy costs. While concern is high, inflation quickened less than forecast in March as underlying pressures remain muted for now. South Africa’s 2033 inflation-linked bonds have gained 6.1% so far this year, handily surpassing the 1.9% loss in equivalent-maturity, nominal bonds.Inflation expectations in Brazil are almost as high, with one-year breakeven rates climbing to 5.1%, the upper bound of the central bank’s target range for 2022, amid increased government spending. As a result, Brazilian inflation-linked bonds maturing in 2030 have weakened just 6.8%, even as their fixed-rate counterparts cratered 9.6%.In Turkey, rising oil prices and a weak currency are set to fuel a surge in consumer costs, even as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan -- who fired the last central bank chief -- pushes for interest rate cuts. Inflation accelerated to 16.2% in March from 14.6% at the start of the year. Turkish inflation-linked bonds maturing in 2028 have lost 2.1% this year, while the nominal benchmark bonds plunged nearly 21%.In Asia, South Korea’s inflation-adjusted bond yield curve flattened across all tenors, as demand picked up to take into account the potential return of higher consumer prices. Inflation in the North Asian nation returned to its pre-pandemic level in March amid higher oil prices and as consumer demand started to recover.Philippine bonds lost 4.2% this year in nominal terms as inflation breached 4%, the upper end of the central bank’s target, for three straight months on the back of higher food prices.The RisksThere are risks to the strategy. Edwin Gutierrez, a portfolio manager at Aberdeen Asset Management in London, says that while the trade may hold up for another month or so, food and fuel prices seem to have peaked.“You switch out of fixed-rate paper into linkers and you lock in some big losses,” Guttierez said. “It’s a bit late for the trade.”Gennadiy Goldberg, a rates strategist at TD Securities in New York, also stresses the need to be watchful.If inflation doesn’t materialize, “we could see some investors taking profit on their inflation hedge and that could lead the move to reverse” later this year, he said.For the moment though, with inflation fears on the rise across the world, investors may still look for a hedge.“We’ll continue to see some strength in the near-term” in inflation-linked bonds, Goldberg said. “Markets are betting loose central bank policy, pent-up demand, and accelerating growth expectations will create a perfect storm for inflation.”(Updates to include Mexican inflation figures in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse Raises $2 Billion as CEO Cuts Hedge Fund Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG is raising $2 billion from investors and cutting the hedge fund unit at the center of the Archegos Capital Management losses as Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein seeks to recover from one of the most turbulent periods in the bank’s recent history.Credit Suisse, which has exited about 97% of its exposure to Archegos, expects a related 600 million-franc ($654 million) loss in the second quarter, taking the total hit from the collapse to about $5.5 billion. In response, it’s cutting about a third of its exposure in the prime business catering to hedge fund clients, while strengthening capital with the sale of notes converting into shares.Gottstein is battling to rescue his short tenure as chief executive officer after Credit Suisse was hit harder than any other competitor by the collapse of Archegos, the family office of U.S. investor Bill Hwang. The timing of the blowup could hardly have been worse, coming just weeks after Credit Suisse found itself at the center of the Greensill Capital scandal, when it was forced to suspend investment funds. While seeking to placate investors hurt by the losses, he also now faces the fresh challenge of navigating enforcement proceedings announced by Swiss regulator Finma on Thursday.The double whammy wiped out a year of profit and left Gottstein fighting to demonstrate to incoming Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio that he’s of the right mettle to carry the bank through the volatility which has left investors nursing losses and questioning its strategy and controls. Having taken on the position more than a year ago, the CEO had stumbled over other hits before Greensill shattered what was supposed to be a new era of calm.The two scandals have left the CEO standing while many once powerful members of his management board had to leave. Gone are investment banking head Brian Chin and Chief Risk Officer Lara Warner, along with a raft of other senior executives including equities head Paul Galietto and the co-heads of the prime brokerage business. Asset management head Eric Varvel is also being replaced in that role by ex-UBS Group AG veteran Ulrich Koerner.The bank has also suspended its share buyback and cut the dividend.Credit Suisse fell as much as 6.9% in Zurich trading and was 6.1% lower as of 11:19 a.m. local time, taking this year’s losses to about 23%.The bank plans to reduce risk at the investment bank, including cutting about $35 billion of leverage exposure at the prime brokerage unit -- which services its hedge fund clients, Gottstein said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. That’s about a third of its total exposure.“Although capital has been mainly addressed, we still see questions remaining in terms of strategy and risk management,” JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts wrote in a note to investors. “Capital has been clearly the main focus.”The bank said the convertibles notes were sold to core shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth individuals and will help bring the bank’s CET1 ratio -- a key metric for capital -- nearer its target 13%. That number had dropped to 12.2% at the end of the first quarter.In addition to the enforcement proceedings, Credit Suisse said that the Swiss regulator has told it to hold more capital to guard against losses by taking a more conservative view of its risk. The bank increased its assets weighted according to risk for both Archegos and Greensill. While the capital raise came after Finma raised the bank’s capital requirements, Gottstein said the decision was the bank’s own.“This was not as a reaction to any request by Finma or any other regulator,” Gottstein said on a call with analysts. “It was our proactive view that, together with the board, we decided to issue these two mandatories and that will really help us also against any possible market weakness over the coming months.”The Greensill debacle is also far from over. Credit Suisse has so far returned about half the $10 billion in investor money held by the funds at the time of their suspension. While the bank marketed the funds as among the safest investments it offered, investors are left facing the prospect of steep losses as the assets are liquidated. Credit Suisse is leaning toward letting clients take the hit of expected losses in the funds, a person familiar with the discussions said earlier this month.“We have good visibility for a large portion of the remaining positions,” Gottstein said. “There are three more distinct positions which we will work through in the next months and quarters. We are not planning to do any form of step-in. We are very clearly focused on getting the cash back to our investors.”The impact for Credit Suisse from both Archegos and Greensill could add up to $8.7 billion, according to JPMorgan analysts Kian Abouhossein and Amit Ranjan.First Quarter Highlights:International wealth management pretax profit 523m francs vs 442m estimateCET1 ratio 12.2% vs 12.1% estimateProvisions for credit losses 4.4b francsNet revenue 7.6b francsSwiss Universal Bank pretax profit 665m francs vs 548m estimateAPAC pretax profit 524m francs vs 304m estimate(Adds Gottstein comment on capital raise in 12th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US STOCKS-Wall St to open flat as earnings roll in; jobless claims fall

    Wall Street's main indexes were set to open flat on Thursday as investors assessed earnings from U.S. airlines and AT&T, while data showed fewer Americans filed fresh claims for unemployment benefits last week. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc and Southwest Airlines Co rose more than 2% each after the two airlines reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss.

  • Gold Declines Amid Stronger-Than-Expected U.S. Jobs Report

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold fell the most in more than a week as better-than-expected U.S. jobs data reduced its appeal as a safe haven.Applications for state unemployment insurance unexpectedly plunged to a fresh pandemic low as the recovery gathers steam. Initial claims decreased by 39,000 to 547,000 in the week ended April 17, Labor Department data showed Thursday. Economists in a Bloomberg survey had forecast 610,000 in claims.After a record-breaking rally last year, bullion has lost momentum amid the advancing dollar and rising bond yields. Investors remain focused on the economic outlook, with rising bond yields denting demand for non-interest bearing bullion.Unemployment-insurance claims are “the lowest number we’ve seen since the pandemic,” said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures. “The market wasn’t expecting that.”Still, renewed buying from India and China after a year on the sidelines could provide support for the precious metal going forward. India’s gold imports from Switzerland surged to highest in almost eight years in March as jewelry buyers took advantage of a dip in prices during the ongoing wedding season.“These latest numbers certainly demonstrate the degree of pent-up demand in the country after the implosion in 2020,” Rhona O’Connell, an analyst at StoneX, wrote in a note.To be sure, India’s gold-market revival is now “evaporating as a result of the rapid spread of the Covid virus,” she added. India posted the world’s biggest one-day jump in Covid-19 cases on Thursday.Chinese ImportsChina also boosted shipments from Europe’s premier gold-refining hub. Imports from Switzerland rose nearly fourfold to a seven-month high following the resumption of purchases in February. China’s central bank is approving imports of about 75 tons a month to meet domestic consumption, according to people familiar with the matter.Spot gold fell as much as 0.8% to $1,779.46 an ounce, the most since April 12, and was trading at $1,780.76 as of 1:39 p.m. in New York. Futures for June delivery on the Comex fell 0.6% to settle at $1,782.Silver and platinum declined, while the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%. Spot palladium fell 1.4%, after touching a record high of $2,895.96 an ounce on Wednesday, as the economic rebound fueled expectations for increasing demand from automakers amid deepening supply shortfall.The price of the metal used in catalytic converters in gasoline-powered vehicles is up 16% in this year, building on a five-year rally. The bulk of this year’s gains have come since mid-March after flooding at Russian mines run by MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC curbed output.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden to propose nearly doubling capital gains tax for wealthy: report

    President Joe Biden will propose nearly doubling the capital gains tax rate for wealthy Americans to 39.6%, Bloomberg News reported Thursday. Combined with an existing surtax on investment income, Bloomberg said, that means federal tax rates for investors could be as high as 43.4%. Bloomberg cited people familiar with the proposal. The president is expected to release the proposal next week as part of the tax increases to fund social spending in the forthcoming "American Families Plan," Bloomberg said. U.S. stocks turned lower on the news.

  • Daily Mail owner sues Google over search results

    The owner of the MailOnline site alleges the search engine has hidden links to its coverage on certain topics.

  • Biden Eyeing Tax Rate as High as 43.4% in Next Economic Package

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will propose almost doubling the capital gains tax rate for wealthy individuals to 39.6% to help pay for a raft of social spending that addresses long-standing inequality, according to people familiar with the proposal.For those earning $1 million or more, the new top rate, coupled with an existing surtax on investment income, means that federal tax rates for wealthy investors could be as high as 43.4%. The new marginal 39.6% rate would be an increase from the current base rate of 20%, the people said on the condition of anonymity because the plan is not yet public.A 3.8% tax on investment income that funds Obamacare would be kept in place, pushing the tax rate on returns on financial assets higher than rates on some wage and salary income, they said.Stocks slid the most in more than a month on the news, with the S&P 500 Index down 0.9% at the close. Ten-year Treasury yields fell to 1.54% from an intraday high of 1.59% before Bloomberg’s report.The proposal could reverse a long-standing provision of the tax code that taxes returns on investment lower than on labor. Biden campaigned on equalizing the capital gains and income tax rates for wealthy individuals, saying it’s unfair that many of them pay lower rates than middle-class workers.QuickTake: How Capital Gains Are Taxed and What Biden Might DoWhite House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, asked about the capital-gains plan at a press briefing Thursday, said, “we’re still finalizing what the pay-fors look like.” Biden is expected to release the proposal next week as part of the tax increases to fund social spending in the forthcoming “American Families Plan.”Other measures that the administration has discussed in recent weeks include enhancing the estate tax for the wealthy. Biden has warned that those earning over $400,000 can expect to pay more in taxes. The White House has already rolled out plans for corporate tax hikes, which go to fund the $2.25 trillion infrastructure-focused “American Jobs Plan.”Republicans have insisted on retaining the 2017 tax cuts implemented by former President Donald Trump, and argued that the current capital-gains framework encourages saving and promotes future economic growth.“It’s going to cut down on investment and cause unemployment,” Chuck Grassley of Iowa, a top Republican on the Senate Finance Committee and former chair of that panel, said of the Biden capital-gains plan. He lauded the result of the 2017 tax cuts, and said, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”GOP lawmakers on Thursday called for repurposing previously appropriated, unused pandemic-relief funds to help pay for their counteroffer infrastructure plan. The group underlined opposition to tax hikes, other than a potential revamp of the levies that go toward highway funding in a way that would cover electric vehicles.Earlier: GOP Counters Biden With $568 Billion Infrastructure PlanBiden will detail the American Families Plan in a joint address to Congress on April 28. It is set to include a wave of new spending on children and education, including a temporary extension of an expanded child tax credit that would give parents up to $300 a month for young children or $250 for those six and older.Biden’s proposal to equalize the tax rates for wage and capital gains income for high earners would greatly curb the favorable tax treatment on so-called carried interest, which is the cut of profits on investments taken by private equity and hedge fund managers.The plan would effectively end carried interest benefits for fund managers making more than $1 million, because they wouldn’t be able to pay lower capital gains rates on their earnings. Those earning less than $1 million may be able to still claim the tax break, unless Biden repeals the tax provision entirely.The capital gains increase would raise $370 billion over a decade, according to an estimate from the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center based on Biden’s campaign platform.For $1 million earners in high-tax states, rates on capital gains could be above 50%. For New Yorkers, the combined state and federal capital gains rate could be as high as 52.22%. For Californians, it could be 56.7%.Democrats have said current capital gains rates largely help top earners who get their income through investments rather than in the form of wages, resulting in lower tax rates for wealthy people than those they employ.Capital gains taxes are paid when an asset is sold, and are applied to the amount of appreciation on the asset from when it was bought to when it is sold.Congressional Democrats have separately proposed a series of changes to capital-gains taxation, including imposing the levies annually instead of when they are sold.“There ought to be equal treatment for wages and wealth,” Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat who’s the chamber’s top tax-writer, told reporters in a phone briefing Thursday. “On the Finance Committee we will be ready to raise whatever sums the Senate Democratic caucus thinks are necessary.”(Updates with market close in fourth paragraph, carried interest background in 12th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • My coworker wants to sell her house as prices have skyrocketed. The co-signer on her mortgage demands 25%. Can she sell without his permission?

    ‘It seems this person is entitled to nothing, but as he was a co-signer of the loan, my friend is in a tough spot.’