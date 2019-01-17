Climate Change Threatens to Make Your Morning Brew More Expensive

(Bloomberg) -- Coffee farmer Masumi Kondo wrapped himself in a cosy blanket on cool nights in the 1970s when he began growing the crop in the Franca region of Brazil’s Sao Paulo state. Now, thanks to persistently warmer weather, he needs an air conditioner.

It’s not just the sleeping habits of farmers responding to a change in the climate. Rising temperatures are reducing the range of wild arabica plants, the most popular bean for drinkers. From Brazil to Ethiopia and Kenya, growers are moving uphill and deploying new technologies to maintain yields.

Within the next seven decades, the places arabica can grow naturally is likely to fall by at least 50 percent, scientists at Britain's Royal Botanical Gardens said in a report on Wednesday. Today's abundance of beans, which has kept a lid on prices in the world's coffee shops, could reverse as the shift in the climate reduces the potential size of the crop in the years ahead.

“Lower prices like you’re seeing at the moment is more of a risk than climate change for the next three years,’’ said Geordie Wilkes, head of research at Sucden Financial Ltd. “Producers in central America are making a loss. In the longer term, 10 years onwards, it’s climate change which is more important for the market.’’

Arabica beans -- favored by Starbucks Corp. for its coffee drinks -- are the most common source of coffee worldwide, thriving in cool regions with distinct rainy and dry seasons. They need year-round temperatures of 15 to 24 degrees Celsius (59 to 75 degrees Fahrenheit), according to the Coffee Research Institute. Too cold and they suffer from frost. Too warm and the quality of the coffee declines. The taste of the beans depends on crisp nights.

Yet farmers are noticing the plant’s range is shifting because of rising temperatures. Kondo, the farmer in Cristais Paulista north of Sao Paulo, said it’s been too warm from September through November when arabica plants flower. The result: flowers fall off more frequently, cutting the yield per tree.

“Productivity of the coffee plants has dropped a lot,” said Kondo, whose family has 120 hectares (295 acres) of arabica trees. “Besides the heat, it does not rain anymore as before. A few years ago, we gave up of buying a new area to expand, as we evaluated that the climate risk of planting coffee here is higher.”

The biggest risk is to the wild version of arabica plants, which contain the genetic storehouse necessary to produce new flavors and more robust plants. The scientists at Kew said the natural range of those plants is narrowing for three reasons -- climate change, fungus and deforestation. Their concern is that more than half of all wild coffee species may be extinct by 2088.

Wild arabica, which when grown commercially is the most widely traded coffee in the world, has been placed on an endangered list by the scientists. In the decades ahead, growers may need to shift to the more flexible robusta bean, which can grow in hotter places but also has a stronger flavor. With wild species disappearing, growers have fewer genetic options to adapt the arabica plants to different growing circumstances.

“If you look at the last 200 years of coffee production, there is a coffee sector because the industry has been able to go back to the wild genetic resources to look for specific traits that are resistant to disease, and able to cope with warmer air temperatures,” said Aaron Davis, head of coffee research at Kew and lead author of one of the reports. “The coffee crop species portfolio will need to be diversified for the future in the face of new and worsening challenges.”

Arabica has particular importance to Ethiopia, Africa’s largest coffee producer. About 80 percent of Ethiopia’s coffee-growing land occupies forest-like habitat covering around 19,000 square kilometers -- almost the size of New Jersey -- according to a 2017 report from the Kew scientists.

Farmers there have reported that climate change has hampered growing because the dry season is extending, and the mean annual temperature has increased by 1.3 degrees Celsius from 1960 to 2006.

As a result, Ethiopia could lose up to 60 percent of the land that’s suitable for growing coffee by the end of this century, the scientists concluded. That would be a big blow for a country that is estimated to produce some 7.5 million bags of coffee in the current season, which is about 4.4 percent of global supply, according to the International Coffee Organization.

