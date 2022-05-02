U.S. markets close in 2 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,105.04
    -26.89 (-0.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,792.80
    -184.41 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,301.95
    -32.69 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,863.00
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.49
    -0.20 (-0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,865.60
    -46.10 (-2.41%)
     

  • Silver

    22.57
    -0.51 (-2.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0508
    -0.0041 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9910
    +0.1040 (+3.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2496
    -0.0074 (-0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1840
    +0.3540 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,530.65
    -23.54 (-0.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    884.61
    -7.05 (-0.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Climate countdown: 4 days left for early bird passes to TC Sessions: Climate 2022

Alexandra Ames
·3 min read

Take heed budget-minded climate warriors. The climate countdown clock is ticking (in more ways than one), and you have only four days left to save $200 on a pass to our inaugural TC Sessions: Climate 2022 (featuring the Extreme Tech Challenge 2022 Global Finals).

This in-person, day-long summit takes place at UC Berkley's Zellerbach Auditorium in Berkeley, California, on June 14 — with an online day to follow on June 16.

Save some green: Buy your pass before the deadline expires at 11:59 pm (PT) this Friday, May 6 and save $200.

Now that you have your pass without inflicting undue stress on your financial environment, get ready to join more than 1,000 of your climate-positive colleagues. We’re talking seasoned founders, engineers, researchers, institutional scientists, VCs, nonprofits, government agencies and expert red-tape cutters.

You’ll hear the leading voices in climate tech — the movers, shakers and unicorn makers — in highly engaging presentations, breakout sessions and smaller, topic-driven roundtables, and have plenty of time for networking.

Take advantage of CrunchMatch, our AI-based networking platform, to connect with the people you most want to impress. Reach out and schedule meetings or demos, pitch investors, find a skilled engineer or connect with potential customers. CrunchMatch is a smart, efficient way to make the most of your time.

Don’t miss dozens of whip-smart early-stage founders in the exhibition area as they display innovative climate tech designed to move this world closer to a cleaner, sustainable future. Check out the demos, taste a variety of lab-grown foods and watch some of the latest green-building technologies.

This is our first TC Sessions dedicated to climate tech, but if you wonder whether it’s worth investing your time and money, listen to what other people say about their TC Sessions experience:

"We left TC Sessions: Mobility with a good vision of how the space will evolve over the next three to five years. It will help us position our company and understand how to think about strategy and partnerships going forward." — Jeff Johnson, vice president of enterprise sales and solutions at FlashParking.

"TC Sessions is definitely worth your time, especially if you’re an early-stage founder. You get to connect to people in your field and learn from founders who are literally a year into your same journey. Plus, you can meet and talk to the people who are making it happen." — Jens Lehmann, technical lead and product manager, SAP.

TC Sessions: Climate 2022 takes place in Berkeley, California on June 14. Join 1,000+ climate warriors determined to build sustainable solutions for a sustainable future. Buy your pass before the deadline expires — in just four days — at 11:59 pm (PT) on Friday, May 6 and save $200.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TC Sessions Climate 2022? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.

https://tcprotectedembed.com/protected-iframe/fa8eead2d184606fcff2d5fc939c7d7c ( function() { var func = function() { var iframe = document.getElementById('wpcom-iframe-fa8eead2d184606fcff2d5fc939c7d7c') if ( iframe ) { iframe.onload = function() { iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( { 'msg_type': 'poll_size', 'frame_id': 'wpcom-iframe-fa8eead2d184606fcff2d5fc939c7d7c' }, "https:\/\/tcprotectedembed.com" ); } } // Autosize iframe var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) { var origin = document.createElement( 'a' ); origin.href = e.origin; // Verify message origin if ( 'tcprotectedembed.com' !== origin.host ) return; // Verify message is in a format we expect if ( 'object' !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type ) return; switch ( e.data.msg_type ) { case 'poll_size:response': var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id ); if ( iframe && '' === iframe.width ) iframe.width = '100%'; if ( iframe && '' === iframe.height ) iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height ); return; default: return; } } if ( 'function' === typeof window.addEventListener ) { window.addEventListener( 'message', funcSizeResponse, false ); } else if ( 'function' === typeof window.attachEvent ) { window.attachEvent( 'onmessage', funcSizeResponse ); } } if (document.readyState === 'complete') { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ } else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded', func, false ); } else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( 'onreadystatechange', func ); } } )();

Recommended Stories

  • Garden Guru: Aqua blue pots on a hill, the ‘peace’ de résistance of my garden

    Garden Guy Norman Winter writes about how three aqua blue pots came to be in the Garden Guy Garden and the plants they host.

  • What to watch on TV this week: The top 7 shows, from 'DI Ray' to 'The Staircase'

    See the week's top TV picks including drama, documentary and a glitzy awards ceremony.

  • McClure named Senior of the Month for April

    Lauren plans to attend either Purdue University or the University of Missouri to dual major in Biology & Animal Science with a pre-veterinary track.

  • Accern lands $20M for AI that analyzes financial documents on the web

    Accern, which uses AI to analyze online conversations around particular companies, trends, and industries, today announced that it raised $20 million in a Series B round led by Mighty Capital alongside Tribe Capital, Shasta Ventures, Gaingels and Fusion Fund and others. CEO Kumesh Aroomoogan says that the new capital will be put toward "product-led growth," expansion into new markets, and R&D on Accern's AI technologies.

  • Many softball celebrates state title

    The Many softball team celebrates winning the 2022 LHSAA state softball title

  • Apple Music arrives on Roku devices, three years after hitting Fire TV

    Three years after launching on Fire TV devices, Apple Music will today become available to Roku customers. The streaming device maker says that Apple Music subscribers will be able to download the Apple Music app starting sometime later today on any Roku device, including its streaming players, Roku TV models, and its audio products like the Roku Streambar Pro, among others. The app will offer access to Apple Music's over 90 million song catalog and its 30,000 curated playlists through an ad-free listening experience in the Apple Music app.

  • Concerto snags $21.2M to bring co-branded credit cards to more brands

    Co-branded rewards programs like Amex's longrunning Delta partnership are a major factor in consumers' credit card decisions. In a separate survey (conducted by Finder), close to a third of respondents said that they've used a credit card solely to rack up rewards points. To address some of the challenges around credit card co-branding, Dan Duncan, the cofounder of credit card issuers Mercury Financial, launched Concerto, a startup that develops credit card programs for brands using "advanced data analytics."

  • An early TikTok exec just launched a dating app, Spark

    A former president at musical.ly (now known as TikTok), Alex Hofmann has already done something that seems impossible: he helped build an app that could compete with social giants like Meta, YouTube or Snapchat. After ByteDance acquired musical.ly for around $1 billion in 2018, Hofmann left the company to become an investor, but he soon decided he wanted to make apps again. "There's a trend that I observed in China that a lot of tech companies there don't just build one product, but multiple products," Hofmann told TechCrunch.

  • Streaming ad spend grew 57% in 2021 reaching $15.2B, market to more than double from 2020 to 2022

    Ahead of the start of the 2022 IAB NewFronts, where media and entertainment companies pitch their upcoming offerings to advertisers, the industry group behind the multi-day show released its annual report on the state of the video advertising industry. According to its findings, digital video advertising grew 21% in 2021 and is expected to grow another 26% in 2022 to reach $49.2 billion. Leading this growth is the Connected TV ad market -- an indication of the sizable shift away from traditional TV viewing and toward streaming video.

  • Mark Cavendish likely to miss Tour de France after he is handed leading role at Giro d'Italia

    Mark Cavendish's chance of breaking Eddy Merckx's Tour de France stage win record in July appear all but over after being named in Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl's eight-man team for the Giro d'Italia, which gets under way in Budapest on Friday.

  • Chinese fuel cell maker eyeing SPAC deal for $1B US listing

    A Chinese provider of hydrogen used in fuel cell vehicles is considering a NASDAQ debut early next year via a SPAC merger that would land it a $1 billion valuation after listing. If the deal with its undisclosed suitor goes through, Shenzhen State Fuel Cell Corporation (SFCC) will become the latest in a long line of electric vehicle companies to choose the short route to an IPO. The deal comes at a time when companies that took the SPAC route are facing increasing scrutiny in the U.S., as many EV companies that went public in the last two years haven't fared well, leading to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) launching investigations into allegations of misleading shareholders.

  • The Station: Elon's Tesla share sale, Ford teases a second EV truck and GM's Cruise spending ramps

    Welcome to May, which we have informally dubbed "Mobility Week" over here at TechCrunch. The session starts with networking and pitch practice submissions and then moves onto an interview with Holt and Bennett at noon, followed by the TCL Pitch Practice at 12:30 pm PT. TechCrunch Live records weekly on Wednesday at 11:30 am PT / 2:30 pm ET.

  • Tesla and Musk May Have a Way Around a Big EV-Industry Problem

    Like the entire automotive sector, Tesla faces a shortage of chips and a surge in raw-materials prices.

  • Europe's Engie Buys More U.S. LNG With Green Credentials

    (Bloomberg) -- NextDecade Corp. gained the most in more than two weeks after French utility Engie SA agreed to buy liquefied natural gas from its proposed export terminal in Texas. Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockStocks Drop as Treasury Yields Climb With Dollar: Markets WrapBored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies a

  • Ford Shakes Up Rivian, GM and Tesla

    The long-awaited battle in electric trucks has begun. Which among Ford , General Motors , Rivian and Tesla will emerge victorious? One key thing they have in common: full order books, even though some models - the electric Chevrolet Silverado and the Tesla Cybertruck - have not entered production.

  • Electric cars with longest range of 2022

    Range anxiety got you down? If you want to go the furthest possible distance on a single charge, take a look this list of the 25 longest-range electric vehicles of 2022.

  • California 100 percent powered by renewables for first time

    Major but fleeting milestone reached Saturday, largely with power from solar farms off Interstate 10 freeway. Experts say feds are slowing permanent full renewables for state.

  • Ukraine war: A wake-up call for India - the world's biggest cooking oil importer

    India's addiction to imported cooking oils gets a jolt because of the war in Ukraine.

  • What to know about Oklahoma's embrace of the electric vehicle industry

    Here are three things to know about Oklahoma's attitude toward electric vehicles and renewable energy.

  • See videos and images of the Andover tornado, taken by Kansans and storm chasers

    Anyone with a cellphone camera was capturing images or videos of the Andover tornado. Here are some of them.