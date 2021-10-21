U.S. markets close in 1 hour 16 minutes

The climate policies tucked into Congress’ budget package are signals to investors

Eric Kosmowski and Brett Hauser
·4 min read

The climate measures in the budget reconciliation package now before the U.S. Congress could unlock an investment boom in clean energy, zero-carbon transportation and efficient manufacturing that would allow us, as a nation, to reverse the course of rising greenhouse gas emissions that threaten our future.

Simultaneously, ​​these investments will help the U.S. maintain its role as an economic leader in a global economy that prioritizes zero-carbon solutions. Oh, and investment creates jobs, lots of them.

After deadly floods in Louisiana, grid failures in Texas and devastating wildfires in California, who wouldn’t want strong steps to meet the climate crisis with impactful, 21st-century solutions?

For investors, the proposed federal investments for zero-carbon infrastructure, renewable energy, electric vehicles and climate innovations will provide the policy signals we and other investment firms need to confidently fund breakthrough technologies.

Once investors know that the government is serious about taking action to bring the economy into the 21st century and competing with nations already aggressively deploying these technologies, climate and tech investors will increase commitments in these areas.

For example, take transportation electrification. Transportation now emits a greater volume of greenhouse gases than any other U.S. sector, with carbon exhaust from cars, trucks, airlines and shipping adding up to 29% of total U.S. emissions. Despite the temporary reductions in travel-related emissions during the pandemic, transportation emissions were still climbing at last measure and are likely to keep growing. This should alarm us all.

But with the reconciliation bill’s tax incentives for purchasing electric vehicles making these cars much more affordable for Americans -- up to a $12,500 credit if you buy an EV made in the U.S. -- plus the bill’s incentives for manufacturing and deploying EV charging infrastructure, we’d see rapid adoption of clean electric transportation and a steep drop in transportation emissions.

Couple the transportation incentives with the reconciliation package’s Clean Electricity Performance Program (CEPP), which encourages utilities to hasten their steady transition to clean energy -- from a national average of 40% today to 80% by 2030 through incentive payments and penalties -- we’d see a precipitous drop in overall emissions.

Transportation and electric power together currently account for more than half of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. These provisions will spur a broad energy generation transition that can also power the EV cars, trucks and fleets of the future.

As investors, we view the budget reconciliation as a long-term catalyst for sustainable growth, and growth translates to jobs. The Economic Policy Institute estimates that the budget reconciliation provisions, on their own, could create up to 3.2 million new jobs per year. Through our existing investments, we have seen firsthand how infusions of capital, from both public and private sources, can stimulate job creation, from hourly wage positions all the way up to highly skilled engineering roles. The budget reconciliation will create economic opportunities for all.

There’s clearly a market for climate action: The Global Commission on the Economy and Climate found that bold climate action globally could deliver $26 trillion in economic benefits through 2030. We need this funding to go as far and as fast as possible to avoid a global rise in temperatures of 1.5 degrees C, which experts collectively agree is the tipping point into catastrophic, irreversible climate change. Government policy can both signal and pave the way for broader private-sector investments, as it did decades before with pollution legislation.

And what will happen to these investment dollars if Congress does not pass the infrastructure and budget reconciliation packages? The cost of inaction is far higher than the costs outlined in the budget reconciliation legislation. The climate measures in the bill add up to $700 billion over a decade, or $70 billion a year.

Climate change-induced extreme weather disasters in the U.S. alone cost roughly $100 billion each year. If measures are not passed, individual citizens will keep paying higher tax and energy bills. Meanwhile, investors will instead put money into companies and sectors in other geographies that are focused on next-generation renewable energy, EV charging and other technologies supported by policy and will look for clean infrastructure plays on other continents where their investment dollars go farther and create faster returns.

In a no-action scenario, the United States will face long-term negative consequences as its economic leadership fades and its OEMs and supply chains gradually lose their position as global leaders. The U.S., as a nation, will in turn lose the financial capacity to mitigate or respond to the devastating local impacts of climate change.

We have an urgent need to address the climate crisis now, with the public and private sectors each maximizing their tools to ensure long-term economic and environmental sustainability. The federal policy tools and opportunities are clear, and the private sector is ready to respond with investment capital.

We urge Congress to pass a budget reconciliation bill and allow its strong climate measures to reap benefits for all.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Surging Today

    After falling yesterday, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are roaring back today as the pessimism that plagued the fuel cell specialist's stock on Wednesday seems to be waning. The catalyst for today's movement appears to be news that the company is progressing in its plans to develop a green hydrogen production facility in its home state of New York. As of 10:25 a.m. EDT on Thursday, shares of Plug Power were up 5.7%.

  • Could Plug Power Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock is 57% off its high price of more than $73 this year. Let's take a closer look at Plug Power's recent performance and its growth prospects. Plug Power has a long history of incurring losses.

  • ReconAfrica Successfully Completes the First Seismic Program in the Kavango Basin, N.E. Namibia

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) and its joint venture partner NAMCOR (the state oil company of Namibia) announce the completion of the first seismic acquisition program ever conducted in the Kavango Basin, in northeast Namibia.

  • SPAC planning merger with Trump Media jumps in premarket trade

    Digital World Acquisition Corp. jumped 44%, and its A-class shares gained 30%, after announcing a plan to merge with Trump Media Technology Group, which aims to launch a social-media platform backed by former President Donald Trump. The transaction values the Trump media group at an enterprise value of $875 million, the company said. What's called Truth Social is aiming for a beta launch in November, and Trump Media Technology also is planning to launch "non-woke" entertainment programming, news

  • Trump's new social media deal sends SPAC's shares soaring

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to create a new social media app after Twitter Inc and Facebook Inc barred him from their platforms this year won an endorsement from investors on Thursday who sent shares in a shell company backing the effort soaring. Trump Media and Technology Group and Digital World Acquisition Corp, a Special Purpose Acquisition Vehicle, said on Wednesday they would merge to create a new social media app called TRUTH Social. Trump's company said it plans a beta launch next month and a full roll-out in the first quarter of 2022.

  • Biden revises proposal to have IRS monitor bank accounts more closely. Here’s how it would work

    After uproar over a proposal to have banks tell the Internal Revenue Service about their customers’ annual cash-flow information, the Biden administration and congressional Democrats unveiled a new, pared-down proposal on Tuesday. Now the question is whether this version of the proposed reporting requirement, which would kick in at the $10,000 mark instead of covering transactions above a $600 threshold, will, if it passes, win over critics and help the IRS catch tax cheats. In the Biden administration’s bid to ensure rich households pay their full tax bill, they proposed months ago that bank, loan and investment accounts report to the IRS on their customers’ aggregate “inflow” and “outflow” above the $600 point on a yearly basis.

  • Trump Plans to Regain Social Media Presence With New Company

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a deal that would enable him to regain a social media presence after he was kicked off Twitter Inc. and Facebook Inc. platforms. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the Ne

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As It Unveils Ambitious Plans, Strong Outlook?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, unveils ambitious growth plans and sees accelerating revenue in 2022. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Global climate goals require more copper mines, Freeport CEO says

    "There's going to be a time when the world is going to be very short of copper," Freeport CEO Richard Adkerson told investors after the company posted better-than-expected quarterly results. In an early warning sign, stockpiles of available copper in the London Metal Exchange's global warehouse system fell last week to levels not seen for more than 25 years. Governments in Peru and Chile - the world's two largest copper producers - have recently threatened to increase mining taxes and regulations.

  • What Income Reduces Social Security Benefits?

    You can get Social Security benefits and work at the same time. But if you haven't reached full retirement age, your benefits could be reduced.

  • Whistle-Blower Wins $200 Million in Largest-Ever CFTC Award

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street’s top derivatives regulator gave almost $200 million to a whistle-blower in the largest ever award for information that significantly contributed to an already open investigation. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO:

  • 8 Types of Americans Who Aren’t Eligible to Get Social Security

    Most retirees are eligible, but some fall through the cracks due to a spotty work history or for other reasons.

  • 20 favorite alternative-energy stocks with expected upside of up to 102%

    There are three ways that investors can tap into solar and other alternative-energy stocks, which have rebounded from a dramatic decline earlier in the year.

  • Here are the best and worst states for jobs

    Initial unemployment claims reached their lowest level since March 2020 last week, as the number of firings and other voluntary separations slowing further in the recovering economy.

  • U.S. lawmakers urge speedy action on U.S semiconductor chip funding

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A bipartisan group of 38 U.S. House lawmakers on Thursday urged leaders in Congress to immediately set a path to advance legislation providing $52 billion for U.S. semiconductor production including $2 billion in support for chips used by the automotive industry. The U.S. Senate voted 68-32 in June to approve a sweeping package of legislation intended to boost the country's ability to compete with Chinese technology, including providing $52 billion for chips, but the measure has stalled in the House. The House lawmakers in a letter warned of the "dire consequences the automotive industry as a whole - and the nation - faces if we fail to advance legislation soon."

  • Argentines Are Desperate for Dollars

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentine investors are growing increasingly pessimistic on the peso, betting it’s inevitable the government will be forced to speed up devaluation after November elections.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time

  • The Canada Recovery Benefit is ending, with a new one taking its place

    CRB will come to an end on October 23rd and will be replaced the $300 a week Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit

  • Tesla's German plant hits snag as public consultation repeated

    BERLIN (Reuters) -An online consultation for local citizens to express objections to Tesla's huge factory near Berlin will be repeated, the regional environmental ministry said on Thursday, over concerns the process did not comply with regulations. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said at a visit to the factory site in Gruenheide on Oct. 9 that he hoped to begin production in November, which looks increasingly unlikely as authorities first need to review the latest submissions before deciding whether to grant approval. The repeated process, only open to those who expressed an objection in previous public consultation rounds but were not satisfied with the response from Tesla or the environmental ministry, will run from Nov. 2-22, the statement said.

  • Crypto entrepreneurs have engaged in regulatory ‘arbitrage’ to avoid oversight, says SEC’s Gensler

    U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler encouraged crypto entrepreneurs to seek to comply with U.S. financial and banking regulations, placing special emphasis on the need for oversight of stablecoins, or digital assets that seek to maintain a peg to the U.S. dollar.

  • Condoleezza Rice spars with The View host while discussing Capitol riot

    Condoleezza Rice won't be interrupted.