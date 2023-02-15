U.S. markets open in 4 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,132.25
    -13.25 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,052.00
    -69.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,579.25
    -51.75 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,937.60
    -8.50 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.87
    -1.19 (-1.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,846.40
    -19.00 (-1.02%)
     

  • Silver

    21.50
    -0.37 (-1.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0732
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7610
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.20
    -1.14 (-5.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2094
    -0.0079 (-0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.3280
    +0.2580 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,152.20
    +386.26 (+1.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    506.52
    +12.11 (+2.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,950.95
    -2.90 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,501.86
    -100.91 (-0.37%)
     

To Go Climate-Positive, Ikea Needs to Fix Its Furniture Glue

Rafaela Lindeberg and Lars Paulsson
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Ikea’s path to achieving its 2030 climate goals is paved with the usual tactics, including boosting renewable energy use and reducing the climate footprint of its materials. But tucked among those challenges is a rather unexpected carbon culprit: the glue that holds some of the flat-pack furniture giant’s most popular products together.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The adhesive Ikea uses to make its beds, sofas and everything in between currently makes up 5% of the company’s total carbon footprint, according to its 2022 Sustainability Report, published Wednesday.

“Moving toward glues from renewable sources is a key enabler to achieving our overall climate goal,” Ikea said in the report. But “a big challenge with bio-based glues remains that not all are compatible with our current conventional glue and application technology.” That means factories will have to switch to bio-based glues and also update their machinery and technology accordingly, Ikea said.

The company that brought the Billy book case to the world has an ambitious target to become climate-positive by the end of this decade — in other words, reducing more emissions than it emits. Since 2016, Ikea has reduced its emissions of carbon dioxide equivalents by 12%, including by 5% last year, according to its report.

In addition to using bio-based glues, Ikea notes that it will need to address emissions across its supply chain and operations, from manufacturing to transport, as well as the footprint of its roughly 460 stores. The company also plans to increase the share of renewable energy in its supply chain, and is targeting 100% renewable energy in its production by the end of the decade (last year, production ran on 50% renewables).

Ikea’s energy initiative includes helping suppliers with power-purchase agreements and discounted loans to finance solar panels and boilers at factories. The program was launched in 2021, and first focused on supporting suppliers in China, India and Poland, where the use of coal in power generation is among the highest. It will now expand to countries including Germany, Italy, Portugal, Romania, Turkey and Vietnam.

“One of the biggest drivers behind our reduced emissions has been the movement toward more renewable energy,” said Andreas Rangel Ahrens, head of climate at Inter Ikea Group, the brand’s global franchiser.

In 2018, Ikea laid out ambitions to use only renewable and recycled materials in its products by 2030. But the company is still struggling to reduce the climate footprint from materials, emissions from which are estimated to have increased by 11% in the past six years. Rangel Ahrens attributed the gain to an increase in produced volumes.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • IEA Boosts Global Oil Demand Forecast as China’s Economy Reopens

    (Bloomberg) -- The International Energy Agency boosted forecasts for global oil demand as China reopens its economy following years of anti-Covid lockdowns.Most Read from BloombergUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaUS Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for More Fed Hik

  • Costanoa Ventures and Norrsken22 back Smile Identity in $20M Series B round

    The importance of KYC and identity verification in an increasing fintech landscape like Africa’s cannot be overemphasized. As thousands of financial institutions serve millions of Africans, stringent regulatory requirements are needed to keep hackers and fraudsters at bay, which is why investor interest in startups offering KYC and identity verification services is intensifying. Smile Identity, a significant player providing ID verification and KYC compliance for African faces and identities, highlights this trend.

  • ASML: trade war risks increasing, but no 2023 impact on China sales

    ASML Holding NV on Wednesday warned growing global trade and export controls pose a threat to its business, but it does not expect new restrictions on exports to China to affect 2023 earnings. In a discussion of risks in its annual report, the top supplier of equipment to semiconductor makers outlined how it has already been affected by restrictions introduced by the United States government last year, which were aimed at hobbling China's domestic chip-making industry. Curbs imposed by the Dutch government under pressure from the U.S. have prevented ASML from selling its most advanced machines to China since 2019.

  • Singapore’s DBS Digital Exchange’s Bitcoin trade volume grows 80% in 2022

    DBS Digital Exchange (DDEx), one of Asia’s first bank-backed digital exchanges, has reported a year-on-year increase of 80% in Bitcoin traded in financial year 2022, while the number of Bitcoin custodized with the bank doubled from 2021.

  • Toyota Makes a Big Change on EVs

    This is the complex and contradictory message that the future CEO of Toyota TM has just sent. Koji Sato, 53, who will take the helm at the automotive giant on April 1, on Feb. 13 spoke for the first time since his promotion last month. Sato's position on electric vehicles is particularly eagerly awaited.

  • China’s Wind and Solar Are Now Almost Enough to Power Every Home

    (Bloomberg) -- Wind turbines and solar panels are now generating almost enough electricity to power every home in China.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?New Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsChina Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022These Are the $439,000 Missiles the US Is Using to Shoot Down Mystery UFOsWind and solar output jumped 21% last year t

  • Climate activists would applaud BP if they had more political sense

    The climate Left has picked the wrong target in vilifying BP. It is a futile mistake to tar every oil and gas company with the same brush.

  • How to Power a Plane With Leftover Chinese Hot Pot

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s a ritual involved in creating the perfect Sichuan hot pot and it involves fat — lots of it. Diners first immerse slivers of meat in a spicy soup rich in molten animal tallow, then dip each morsel in a plate of vegetable oil, before finally devouring it. It’s a rich delicacy, one that produces about 12,000 tons of waste oil each month in the Chinese city of Chengdu alone. Most Read from BloombergUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkNew Cars Are Only f

  • Texas Probes Targa’s Failure to Swiftly Report Big Gas Release

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas is investigating why pipeline operator Targa Resources Corp. failed to report an unexpected release of tons of natural gas within 24 hours, as required by state regulations.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsUS Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for More Fed HikesGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?China Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval

  • Battery recycling startup Cylib recharges its coffers to go faster

    German battery recycling startup Cylib leapt at the opportunity, raising a total of €11.6 million ($12.6 million) to build a recycling factory. "For too long, battery recycling hasn’t been efficient enough for companies to take advantage of," said co-founder and COO at Cylib, Gideon Schwich. "We need to create awareness with different stakeholders to ensure that battery recycling is given the attention it deserves to enable a circular economy in battery usage."

  • Sacramento-based SPI Solar sets offering price range for stock in spinoff company SolarJuice

    Sacramento-based solar energy company and photovoltaic module manufacturer SPI Energy Co. Ltd. is spinning off its SolarJuice subsidiary in a stock offering that could raise about $19 million.

  • For some EV owners, recharging now more costly than filling up

    Some electric car owners around the U.S. have experienced sticker shock charging their vehicles. Here's why.

  • Range Resources touts monitoring of air quality near Cecil well site

    Range Resources Corp. touted a long-term monitoring of air around a Cecil Township well pad that it said showed no elevated concentration of pollution in the area, although an environmental group questioned some of the findings. The Augustine well pad is located near a housing development in Cecil Township. Range said the findings showed that the 24-hour concentrations of PM2.5, a pollutant, were under the EPA’s National Ambient Air Quality Standard.

  • First Solar Stock Drops On Lowered Rating And A View That Business Is Too Good

    FSLR stock fell Tuesday after a Wall Street analyst downgraded the provider of solar power equipment but raised his price target.

  • Vietnam exporters fret over potential trade fallout of U.S. rules on Xinjiang

    Concerned Vietnam-based exporters are seeking to ensure they comply with a U.S. ban on imported products using raw materials from China's Xinjiang as lucrative trade in goods like garments and solar panels comes under closer scrutiny in Washington. As U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai visits Vietnam this week, executives and other people familiar with the situation said some industries in Vietnam may be importing, sometimes unwittingly, raw material from Xinjiang - or might find it hard to prove they were not doing so. The U.S. embassy in Hanoi had no comment on the issue and the matter was not on the official list of topics that Tai planned to discuss with the Vietnamese government, according to a media statement.

  • New electric Lexus debuts; it’s a modest first effort

    The first all-electric Lexus will start at $59,650, with even the most expensive model remaining below $67,000. Lexus has begun accepting orders for the 2023 Lexus RZ all-electric SUV. It uses an all-wheel-drive (AWD) system Lexus calls Direct4.

  • Transocean (RIG) Bets on GSR for Deep-Sea Mineral Exploration

    Transocean Ltd. (RIG) offers the use of the Ocean Rig Olympia vessel, along with cash investment and engineering services to support GSR's exploration.

  • Most packaged cookies are tied to Indonesia’s threatened rainforest — here’s why one group is acting

    The Rainforest Action Network wants Procter & Gamble and Mondelēz to push back against Indonesian palm oil and timber giant Harita.

  • BOJ Nominee Ueda Has Been a Skeptic on Central Bank Green Goals

    (Bloomberg) -- Kazuo Ueda, nominated to lead a Bank of Japan that’s backing ESG efforts, has voiced skepticism in the past about monetary authorities getting involved in green policies.Most Read from BloombergUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaUS Inflation Stays Elevated, Add

  • China’s Coal Emissions Are a Mystery in Fog of Conflicting Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Whether or not the world’s biggest polluter increased carbon emissions last year is up for debate after releases of conflicting Chinese data, according to a leading climate researcher.Most Read from BloombergUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaUS Inflation Stays