Climate Proof Canada Statement following the Federal Budget

CNW Group
·3 min read

New investments to protect Canadians from flooding announced; plus recommitment to key investments in support of the National Adaptation Strategy

OTTAWA, ON, March 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Climate Proof Canada is encouraged to see new investments to better protect and inform Canadians at highest risk of flooding and modernize federal disaster assistance to better adapt to climate change, as announced today in the federal budget. The federal government has again demonstrated its commitment to combat climate change playing both offence, with new clean economy measures, and defence, to address severe flooding risks and rethink the federal response to increasing climate-related disasters.

Climate Proof Canada Logo (CNW Group/Climate Proof Canada)

Every community across Canada is at heightened risk of natural catastrophes and more must be done to protect our communities. Severe weather in 2022 caused $3.1 billion in insured damage alone making it in the top three worst years on record for insured damages in Canadian history.

Climate Proof Canada has supported the federal government's intergovernmental dialogue with provincial, territorial and Indigenous governments and organizations to finalize the National Adaptation Strategy in the coming weeks. Today's budget builds on the National Adaptation Strategy by:

  • Investing in launching a new approach to climate-related disasters, in partnership with provinces and territories, beginning with standing-up a national flood insurance program for those at highest risk is an important next step for advancing the National Adaptation Strategy. Improving Canadians' understanding of the risks their homes face from flooding is necessary to better protecting our communities.

  • The commitment to modernizing the Disaster Financial Assistance Arrangements (DFAA) program backed by financial support to undertake the process is a much-needed step that will improve the way programs are delivered in the face of increasing frequency and severity of natural catastrophes.

  • Climate Proof Canada also acknowledges the additional measures to support restoration of key waterways and better protection of freshwater across the country.

Now more than ever, there needs to be a focused effort on the part of the federal government to finalize and fund implementation of the National Adaptation Strategy, such that we make tangible progress toward the targets set out, and better prepare for the present and growing effects of climate change through building a more disaster-resilient country.

Climate Proof Canada looks forward to working with the federal government to support this critical undertaking.

Climate Proof Canada is a national coalition of Canadian business representatives, disaster relief organizations, municipalities, Indigenous organizations, environmental NGOs, and think tanks that believe Canada must prepare for the present and growing effects of climate change through building a more disaster-resilient country.

About Climate Proof Canada

Climate Proof Canada is an unprecedented coalition of insurance industry representatives, disaster relief organizations, municipalities, Indigenous organizations, environmental NGOs and university-based thought leaders. This coalition believes that Canada must prepare for the present and growing effects of climate change through building a more disaster-resilient country.

For more information, visit Climate Proof Canada.

Climate Proof Canada Coalition Members

INSURANCE INDUSTRY

Aon

Aviva

Definity

Desjardins

Canadian Association of Mutual Insurance Companies

Co-operators

Insurance Brokers' Association of Canada

Insurance Bureau of Canada

Intact Financial Corporation

Property and Casualty Insurance Compensation Corporation

Sun Life Financial

TD Insurance

Travelers

Wawanesa

Zurich Canada

 

MUNICIPALITIES

Federation of Canadian Municipalities

Great Lakes and Saint Lawrence Cities Initiative

 

INDIGENOUS ORGANIZATIONS

Métis National Council

DISASTER RELIEF ORGANIZATIONS

Canadian Red Cross

 

PRIVATE SECTOR

Canadian Chamber of Commerce

Forest Products Association of Canada

Genesis Resiliency

Surrey Board of Trade

 

PROVINCIAL ORGANIZATIONS

Conservation Ontario

 

ENVIRONMENTAL NGOs AND RESEARCH ORGANIZATIONS

Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment

Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction

Intact Centre for Climate Adaptation

International Institute for Sustainable Development

Smart Prosperity Institute

The Pembina Institute

SOURCE Climate Proof Canada

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/28/c7952.html

