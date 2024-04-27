Is Climb Global Solutions, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CLMB) Latest Stock Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Most readers would already be aware that Climb Global Solutions' (NASDAQ:CLMB) stock increased significantly by 17% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on Climb Global Solutions' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Climb Global Solutions is:

16% = US$12m ÷ US$75m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.16 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Climb Global Solutions' Earnings Growth And 16% ROE

At first glance, Climb Global Solutions seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 11%. This certainly adds some context to Climb Global Solutions' exceptional 24% net income growth seen over the past five years. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

As a next step, we compared Climb Global Solutions' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 15%.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Climb Global Solutions''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Climb Global Solutions Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Climb Global Solutions has a three-year median payout ratio of 27% (where it is retaining 73% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Climb Global Solutions is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Moreover, Climb Global Solutions is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 20% over the next three years.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Climb Global Solutions' performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

