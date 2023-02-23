U.S. markets closed

Climbing gym market size is estimated to grow by USD 4,185.74 million from 2022 to 2027, Growing participation of women in climbing activities is a leading trend - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global climbing gym market is estimated to increase by USD 4,185.74 million between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.5%. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. It also provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2022 to 2027)  – Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Climbing Gym Market 2023-2027

Climbing Gym Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.5%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 4,185.74 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

12.0

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Boulderklub Kreuzberg GmbH, Brooklyn Boulders LLC, CityROCK, Climb So iLL, Glasgow Climbing Centre, Go Nature H.K. Ltd., High Point, Latitude Climbing LLC, Momentum Indoor Climbing, Movement, Sender One Climbing LLC, Sputnik Climbing SL, The Castle Climbing Centre, The Cliffs, The Gravity Vault Indoor Rock Gyms, Uprising Climbing Walls Ltd., Vertical Endeavors, Vertical World Inc., Climbing Centre Group Ltd., and Sharma Climbing SL

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Why Buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Climbing gym market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on application (Top-rope climbing, Lead climbing, and Bouldering), and type (Indoor and Outdoor).

  • The top-rope climbing segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Top-rope climbing, which is also known as top roping, is a form of rock climbing wherein the climber is securely fastened to a rope by a belayer at the bottom and an anchor system at the top. Top-rope climbing can be done indoors as well as outdoors. It is considered an extreme sport. Such factors will drive the segment's growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview
By geography, the global climbing gym market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global climbing gym market.

  • North America is estimated to account for 36% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US is the largest market for climbing gyms in the region, owing to factors such as the presence of a well-developed sports industry and the high prevalence of obesity and diabetes. Many people take part in sporting activities, including climbing, to remain fit and healthy. The participation rates in indoor and outdoor climbing have surged over the last few years owing to factors such as the presence of many indoor climbing gyms and outdoor climbing destinations, the emergence of interactive climbing walls, and the rise in the number of tourists. These factors will drive the regional market's growth during the forecast period.

Get a glance of the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise  -Download a Sample Report

Climbing gym marketMarket Dynamics
Key factor driving market growth

  • The increased popularity of outdoor sports is driving the market's growth.

  • Outdoor activities and sports are becoming popular worldwide.

  • Climbing areas are very popular in North America and Europe and are also becoming common in developing regions such as Southeast Asia.

  • Thus, the increased participation in outdoor activities, along with the opening of new artificial climbing and bouldering structures, is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • The growing participation of women in climbing activities is a key trend in the market.

  • The participation of women in climbing activities is increasing worldwide and gaining more attention. Hence, vendors in the global market are offering discounts to women to increase participation.

  • The rapid expansion of climbing gyms and marketing strategies adopted by leading vendors are expected to further raise the participation of women in both indoor and outdoor climbing gyms. These factors will support the global market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

  • Risks of accidents and injuries associated with climbing activities are challenging the market's growth.

  • Rock climbing is considered a dangerous sport due to the risk of sports-related injuries. Bouldering accounts for a majority of all climbing-related accidents and injuries, with sprained ankles being the most common.

  • Climbing activities can also cause other injuries such as knee sprains, neck injuries, ankle ligament sprains, fractures, groin strains, contusions, and shoulder dislocations. Thus, such factors will hinder the global market during the forecast period.

 For more information on drivers, trends, & challenges - Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this climbing gym market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the climbing gym market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the climbing gym market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the climbing gym market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of climbing gym market vendors

Related Reports:

The connected gym equipment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 28.15% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 16,348.77 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (residential and commercial), product (cardiovascular training equipment and strength training equipment), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The outdoor gym equipment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.13% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 687.37 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (public outdoor establishments and private outdoor establishments) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global climbing gym market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Top-rope climbing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Lead climbing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Bouldering - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 Indoor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Outdoor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Boulderklub Kreuzberg GmbH

  • 12.4 Brooklyn Boulders LLC

  • 12.5 CityROCK

  • 12.6 Climb So iLL

  • 12.7 Climbing Centre Group Ltd.

  • 12.8 Glasgow Climbing Centre

  • 12.9 Go Nature H.K. Ltd.

  • 12.10 High Point

  • 12.11 Latitude Climbing LLC

  • 12.12 Momentum Indoor Climbing

  • 12.13 Movement

  • 12.14 Sputnik Climbing SL

  • 12.15 The Castle Climbing Centre

  • 12.16 The Cliffs

  • 12.17 Vertical World Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

