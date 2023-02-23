Climbing gym market size is estimated to grow by USD 4,185.74 million from 2022 to 2027, Growing participation of women in climbing activities is a leading trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global climbing gym market is estimated to increase by USD 4,185.74 million between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.5%. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. It also provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2022 to 2027) – Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Climbing Gym Market 2023-2027

Climbing Gym Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,185.74 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Boulderklub Kreuzberg GmbH, Brooklyn Boulders LLC, CityROCK, Climb So iLL, Glasgow Climbing Centre, Go Nature H.K. Ltd., High Point, Latitude Climbing LLC, Momentum Indoor Climbing, Movement, Sender One Climbing LLC, Sputnik Climbing SL, The Castle Climbing Centre, The Cliffs, The Gravity Vault Indoor Rock Gyms, Uprising Climbing Walls Ltd., Vertical Endeavors, Vertical World Inc., Climbing Centre Group Ltd., and Sharma Climbing SL Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Climbing gym market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (Top-rope climbing, Lead climbing, and Bouldering), and type (Indoor and Outdoor).

The top-rope climbing segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Top-rope climbing, which is also known as top roping, is a form of rock climbing wherein the climber is securely fastened to a rope by a belayer at the bottom and an anchor system at the top. Top-rope climbing can be done indoors as well as outdoors. It is considered an extreme sport. Such factors will drive the segment's growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global climbing gym market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global climbing gym market.

North America is estimated to account for 36% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US is the largest market for climbing gyms in the region, owing to factors such as the presence of a well-developed sports industry and the high prevalence of obesity and diabetes. Many people take part in sporting activities, including climbing, to remain fit and healthy. The participation rates in indoor and outdoor climbing have surged over the last few years owing to factors such as the presence of many indoor climbing gyms and outdoor climbing destinations, the emergence of interactive climbing walls, and the rise in the number of tourists. These factors will drive the regional market's growth during the forecast period.

Get a glance of the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise

Climbing gym market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increased popularity of outdoor sports is driving the market's growth.

Outdoor activities and sports are becoming popular worldwide.

Climbing areas are very popular in North America and Europe and are also becoming common in developing regions such as Southeast Asia.

Thus, the increased participation in outdoor activities, along with the opening of new artificial climbing and bouldering structures, is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The growing participation of women in climbing activities is a key trend in the market.

The participation of women in climbing activities is increasing worldwide and gaining more attention. Hence, vendors in the global market are offering discounts to women to increase participation.

The rapid expansion of climbing gyms and marketing strategies adopted by leading vendors are expected to further raise the participation of women in both indoor and outdoor climbing gyms. These factors will support the global market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

Risks of accidents and injuries associated with climbing activities are challenging the market's growth.

Rock climbing is considered a dangerous sport due to the risk of sports-related injuries. Bouldering accounts for a majority of all climbing-related accidents and injuries, with sprained ankles being the most common.

Climbing activities can also cause other injuries such as knee sprains, neck injuries, ankle ligament sprains, fractures, groin strains, contusions, and shoulder dislocations. Thus, such factors will hinder the global market during the forecast period.

For more information on drivers, trends, & challenges

What are the key data covered in this climbing gym market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the climbing gym market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the climbing gym market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the climbing gym market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of climbing gym market vendors

