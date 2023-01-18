U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,019.00
    +9.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,062.00
    +42.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,655.00
    +30.50 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,899.90
    +5.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.10
    +0.92 (+1.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,906.50
    -3.40 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    +0.06 (+0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0786
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5350
    +0.0240 (+0.68%)
     

  • Vix

    19.36
    -0.13 (-0.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2283
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.9000
    +2.6920 (+2.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,347.13
    +263.18 (+1.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    495.93
    +5.08 (+1.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,851.03
    -9.04 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,301.86
    +163.18 (+0.62%)
     

Climbing gym market size to grow by USD 4,185.74 million from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The global climbing gym market size is estimated to increase by USD 4,185.74 million. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period, according to Technavio - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Climbing Gym Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Climbing Gym Market 2023-2027

Global climbing gym market – Vendor analysis
Vendor offerings -

  • Boulderklub Kreuzberg GmbH - The company offers climbing gyms for adults and kids in Berlin.

  • Brooklyn Boulders LLC - The company offers climbing gyms for climbers, adventurers, and fitness lovers in the US.

  • CityROCK - The company offers climbing gyms for youth and adults in the US.

  • Climb So iLL - The company offers climbing gyms with group climbing and scout climbing in the US.

  • For details on vendors and their offerings – Buy the report!

Vendor landscape –

The global climbing gym market is fragmented, with the presence of both major vendors and small players operating across the market. A few prominent vendors that offer climbing gym in the market are Boulderklub Kreuzberg GmbH, Brooklyn Boulders LLC, CityROCK, Climb So iLL, Glasgow Climbing Centre, Go Nature H.K. Ltd., High Point, Latitude Climbing LLC, Momentum Indoor Climbing, Movement, Sender One Climbing LLC, Sputnik Climbing SL, The Castle Climbing Centre, The Cliffs, The Gravity Vault Indoor Rock Gyms, Uprising Climbing Walls Ltd., Vertical Endeavors, Vertical World Inc., Climbing Centre Group Ltd., and Sharma Climbing SL and others.

The major players in the market are focusing on marketing strategies that drive consumers' demand using effective marketing activities. The promotional activities by suppliers and manufacturers boost sales. There is high competition among vendors to gain market shares based on product differentiation, pricing, product portfolios, and value-added services. Therefore, to survive and succeed in a stiff competitive environment, it becomes imperative for vendors in the market to differentiate their product and service offerings through a clear and unique value proposition.

Global climbing gym market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

Global climbing gym market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on application (top-rope climbing, lead climbing, and bouldering) and type (indoor and outdoor).

  • The top-rope climbing segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Top-rope climbing, which is also known as top roping, is a form of rock climbing wherein the climber is securely fastened to a rope by a belayer at the bottom and an anchor system at the top. Top-rope climbing can be done indoors as well as outdoors. It is considered an extreme sport. Such factors will drive the segment's growth during the forecast period.

Geography overview
Based on geography, the global climbing gym market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global climbing gym market.

  • North America is estimated to account for 36% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US is the largest market for climbing gyms in the region, owing to factors such as the presence of a well-developed sports industry and the high prevalence of obesity and diabetes. Many people take part in sporting activities, including climbing, to remain fit and healthy. The participation rates in indoor and outdoor climbing have surged over the last few years owing to factors such as the presence of many indoor climbing gyms and outdoor climbing destinations, the emergence of interactive climbing walls, and the rise in the number of tourists. These factors will drive the regional market's growth during the forecast period.

Download a sample report

Global climbing gym market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - The increased popularity of outdoor sports is driving the market's growth. Outdoor activities and sports are becoming popular worldwide. Climbing areas are very popular in North America and Europe and are also becoming common in developing regions such as Southeast Asia. Thus, the increased participation in outdoor activities, along with the opening of new artificial climbing and bouldering structures, is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Key trends - The growing participation of women in climbing activities is a key trend in the market. The participation of women in climbing activities is increasing worldwide and gaining more attention. Hence, vendors in the global market are offering discounts to women to increase participation. The rapid expansion of climbing gyms and marketing strategies adopted by leading vendors are expected to further raise the participation of women in both indoor and outdoor climbing gyms. These factors will support the global market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - Risks of accidents and injuries associated with climbing activities are challenging the market's growth. Rock climbing is considered a dangerous sport due to the risk of sports-related injuries. Bouldering accounts for a majority of all climbing-related accidents and injuries, with sprained ankles being the most common. Climbing activities can also cause other injuries such as knee sprains, neck injuries, ankle ligament sprains, fractures, groin strains, contusions, and shoulder dislocations. Thus, such factors will hinder the global market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this climbing gym market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the climbing gym market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the climbing gym market and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the climbing gym market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of climbing gym market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The connected gym equipment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 28.15% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 16,348.77 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (residential and commercial), product (cardiovascular training equipment and strength training equipment), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The outdoor gym equipment market size is expected to increase by USD 687.37 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.13%. This report extensively covers segmentation by application (public outdoor establishments and private outdoor establishments) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Climbing Gym Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

153

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.5%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 4,185.74 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

12.0

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

Boulderklub Kreuzberg GmbH, Brooklyn Boulders LLC, CityROCK, Climb So iLL, Glasgow Climbing Centre, Go Nature H.K. Ltd., High Point, Latitude Climbing LLC, Momentum Indoor Climbing, Movement, Sender One Climbing LLC, Sputnik Climbing SL, The Castle Climbing Centre, The Cliffs, The Gravity Vault Indoor Rock Gyms, Uprising Climbing Walls Ltd., Vertical Endeavors, Vertical World Inc., Climbing Centre Group Ltd., and Sharma Climbing SL

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global climbing gym market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Top-rope climbing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Lead climbing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Bouldering - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 Indoor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Outdoor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Boulderklub Kreuzberg GmbH

  • 12.4 Brooklyn Boulders LLC

  • 12.5 CityROCK

  • 12.6 Climb So iLL

  • 12.7 Climbing Centre Group Ltd.

  • 12.8 Glasgow Climbing Centre

  • 12.9 Go Nature H.K. Ltd.

  • 12.10 High Point

  • 12.11 Latitude Climbing LLC

  • 12.12 Momentum Indoor Climbing

  • 12.13 Movement

  • 12.14 Sputnik Climbing SL

  • 12.15 The Castle Climbing Centre

  • 12.16 The Cliffs

  • 12.17 Vertical World Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Climbing Gym Market 2023-2027
Global Climbing Gym Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/climbing-gym-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-4-185-74-million-from-2022-to-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-customer-landscape-vendor-assessment-and-market-dynamics---technavio-301722233.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft reportedly preparing to lay off thousands of employees, recruiters

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley joins the Live show to break down recent accounts of Microsoft allegedly preparing to cut thousand of jobs tied to its recruiting department.

  • Microsoft to cut thousands of jobs across divisions - reports

    The expected layoffs would be the latest in the U.S. technology sector, where companies including Amazon.com Inc and Meta Platforms Inc have announced retrenchment exercises in response to slowing demand and a worsening global economic outlook. Microsoft's move could indicate that the tech sector may continue to shed jobs. "From a big picture perspective, another pending round of layoffs at Microsoft suggests the environment is not improving, and likely continues to worsen," Morningstar analyst Dan Romanoff said.

  • Russia posts record current account surplus of $227 billion in 2022

    Russia's current account - a measure of the difference between all money coming into a country through trade, investment and transfers, and what flows back out - came in at $227.4 billion, up 86% from 2021. Russian imports fell sharply last year amid an exodus of Western firms after the West imposed sweeping sanctions on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. But the Kremlin has sought to replace revenues lost from its oil and gas exports to Europe with a pivot to China, India and other Asian countries.

  • Warren Buffett Is Raking in $4.84 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From These 6 Stocks

    These half-dozen stocks will account for the lion's share of Berkshire Hathaway's more than $6 billion in dividend income this year.

  • Microsoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go Deeper

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. plans to cut jobs in a number of engineering divisions on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the matter, joining the ranks of technology giants that are scaling back as the industry prepares for a prolonged slump in demand.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftLarry Fink Says ESG Narrative Has Become Ugly, PersonalScholz Sees Germany R

  • US hit 'turning point' with China: Intel CEO

    Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger praises the CHIPS and Science Act for advancing the U.S. semiconductor industry to compete with China while at the World Economic Forum.

  • FXI and Alibaba Show the Chinese Recovery Has Reached an Inflection Point

    Today I am reading about an American investor supposedly taking a big stake in BABA. Bottom line strategy: BABA is just slightly over 10% of the FXI but the charts and indicators of the FXI are suggesting weakness ahead.

  • Carmakers signal end of shortages after two years of runaway prices

    The world’s biggest car maker is ramping up production after three years of disruption, adding to hopes of cheaper cars and shorter waiting times for drivers.

  • Microsoft faces EU antitrust warning over Activision deal

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down the latest pushback Microsoft is receiving from regulators and Big Tech competitors over its planned acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

  • $90,000 to $900,000: Pay transparency laws usher in baffling pay ranges in job postings

    There are many reasons why pay ranges in job postings can vary by a six-figure span.

  • Mega Miners Are Hunting for Deals After Decade on the Sidelines

    (Bloomberg) -- In the rush of the 2000s commodities boom, the world’s biggest miners earned a reputation as swashbuckling dealmakers, taking on rivals in an onslaught of hostile offers, massive mergers and vicious bidding wars.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftLarry Fink Says ESG Narrative Has Become Ugly, PersonalScholz Sees Germany Riding Out War in Ukraine Without Recess

  • Unity Software Lays Off More Workers as Tech Job Cuts Grow

    The San Francisco-based provider of tools for creating videogames joined a list of tech companies that are cutting staff, saying 284 jobs would be eliminated.

  • 'They ain't seen nothing yet': President Biden’s feud with oil companies heats up again as the industry fires back. But could it end up just burning you?

    Or is it just hot air?

  • Costco must face lawsuit over 'dolphin safe' tuna claim

    A U.S. judge on Tuesday said Costco Wholesale Corp must face a lawsuit claiming it falsely advertises and labels its canned tuna as "dolphin safe" despite using fishing methods that harm and kill dolphins. U.S. District Judge William Orrick in San Francisco said the plaintiff in the proposed nationwide class action plausibly alleged that Costco fraudulently pledged adherence to a higher dolphin-safe standard than federal law requires, and then broke its "heightened promise." The plaintiff Melinda Wright accused Costco of violating California consumer protection laws by claiming its tuna was caught with "100% Monofilament Leaders & Circle Hooks," a practice she said is not dolphin-safe, and was "100% Traceable from Sea to Shelf," which she said could not be verified.

  • McDonald's Shares Menu Plans for the New Year (Expect More Big Macs)

    The fast-food chain has a major plan to revamp its business and that includes leaning heavily on its classic offerings.

  • Didi Wins Approval to Restart New User Registration for Ride-Hailing Service

    Didi Global said it obtained approval from the Chinese cybersecurity regulator to resume new user registration for its ride-hailing service.

  • Altria (MO) Troubled by High Costs, Soft Smokeable Volumes

    Altria Group (MO) has been troubled by cost woes and soft volumes in the Smokeable Products segment.

  • FTX finds $5.5 billion in liquid assets, still faces 'substantial shortfall'

    Collapsed crypto exchange FTX, which is currently in bankruptcy, says it has identified $5.5 billion of liquid assets but based on current estimates both the international and U.S. based exchange still have a "substantial shortfall" relative to what customers are owed.

  • Boeing, Airbus hit back over criticism of delivery delays

    The world's two largest planemakers defended themselves on Tuesday following criticism over delivery delays, with a Boeing executive saying increasing production after COVID-19 lockdowns was "not as easy as an on/off switch." Aircraft leasing firms have used a major industry conference to hammer manufacturers over delays. Air Lease executive chairman Steven Udvar-Hazy said they had "grossly misjudged" output, while one of Airbus' largest customers, AerCap, called the European firm's production targets "very ambitious".

  • China's BYD takes cautious approach to U.S. in global EV push

    Chinese electric vehicle (EV) giant BYD is embarking on a rapid global expansion to challenge Tesla but for now it's stuck in the slow lane on its rival's home turf. While BYD has not fully articulated its global ambitions in public, a concerted worldwide push has become the single most important strategic focus for China's biggest EV maker, four sources familiar with BYD management's thinking said. Besides a drive into some European markets already underway, BYD spent much of last year conducting a study on how to set up a U.S. distribution network for its latest electric models, two of the sources said.