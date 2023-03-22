Climbing gym market size to increase by USD 4,185.74 million from 2021 to 2026: North America will account for 36% of market growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The climbing gym market report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 12.5% and register an incremental growth of USD 4,185.74 million during the forecast period. The market growth will be driven by factors such as the increasing popularity of outdoor sports, the growing awareness among people about fitness and healthy lifestyles, and the rise in the construction of climbing walls. However, the risks of accidents and injuries associated with climbing activities will challenge the market growth. Climbing activities include top-roping, speed climbing, bouldering, and lead climbing, among others. Rock climbing is considered dangerous due to the risk of injuries. Bouldering accounts for a major percentage of all climbing-related accidents and injuries. Some of the injuries caused by climbing activities include knee sprains, neck injuries, ankle ligament sprains, fractures, groin strains, contusions, and shoulder dislocations. These factors will hinder the global market during the forecast period. Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!
Regional analysis
Based on region, the global climbing gym market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to account for 36% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US is the largest market for climbing gyms in the region owing to the presence of a well-developed sports industry and the high incidence of obesity and diabetes. Therefore, many people in the country participate in sporting activities, such as climbing, to remain healthy. The participation rates in indoor and outdoor climbing have been increasing over the last few years. The emergence of interactive climbing walls and the rise in the number of tourists are also increasing participation rates. North America is a popular destination for many adventure sports, including climbing. Such sports offer various benefits to participants, such as reducing stress, socializing opportunities, and improvement of general well-being. These factors will lead to the launch of more sports clubs and thereby boost the regional market's growth during the forecast period.
Market segmentation
The market is segmented into application (top-rope climbing, lead climbing, and bouldering) and type (indoor and outdoor). The top-rope climbing segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. Top-rope climbing is also known as top roping. It is a form of rock climbing wherein the climber is securely fastened to a rope by a belayer at the bottom and an anchor system at the top. The popularity of top-rope climbing has increased over the years. It is preferred by a large number of people as a workout, sport, or recreational activity. Top-rope climbing can be done indoors and outdoors. This segment is expected to grow during the forecast period, as top-rope climbing will become more accessible to people in climbing gyms. Modern climbing equipment ensures a high degree of climbing safety. Factors are driving the segment's growth.
Company profiles
The climbing gym market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
Boulderklub Kreuzberg GmbH: The company offers climbing gyms for adults and kids in Berlin.
Brooklyn Boulders LLC: The company offers climbing gyms for climbers, adventurers, and fitness lovers in the US. It offers fitness and climbing facilities for adults and children
CityROCK: The company offers climbing gyms for youth and adults in the US.
Climb So iLL: The company offers climbing gyms with group climbing and scout climbing in the US. It also offers indoor rock climbing.
Go Nature H.K. Ltd.: The company offers climbing gyms such as indoor roped climbing centers in Scotland for adults and children. It also offers sport climbing, mount craft, and rock climbing.
Competitive analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others. Request a sample
Related Reports:
The outdoor gym equipment market size is expected to increase by USD 687.37 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.13%. The increasing awareness of diabetes and obesity is notably driving the outdoor gym equipment market growth, although factors such as lack of expert training personnel may impede the market growth.
The connected gym equipment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 28.15% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 16,348.77 million. Increasing smartphone penetration and growing demand for connected gym services are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as lack of awareness of products and technology may impede the market growth.
