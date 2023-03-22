Climbing gym market size to increase by USD 4,185.74 million from 2021 to 2026: North America will account for 36% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The climbing gym market report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 12.5% and register an incremental growth of USD 4,185.74 million during the forecast period. The market growth will be driven by factors such as the increasing popularity of outdoor sports, the growing awareness among people about fitness and healthy lifestyles, and the rise in the construction of climbing walls. However, the risks of accidents and injuries associated with climbing activities will challenge the market growth. Climbing activities include top-roping, speed climbing, bouldering, and lead climbing, among others. Rock climbing is considered dangerous due to the risk of injuries. Bouldering accounts for a major percentage of all climbing-related accidents and injuries. Some of the injuries caused by climbing activities include knee sprains, neck injuries, ankle ligament sprains, fractures, groin strains, contusions, and shoulder dislocations. These factors will hinder the global market during the forecast period. Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Climbing Gym Market 2023-2027

Regional analysis

Based on region, the global climbing gym market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to account for 36% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US is the largest market for climbing gyms in the region owing to the presence of a well-developed sports industry and the high incidence of obesity and diabetes. Therefore, many people in the country participate in sporting activities, such as climbing, to remain healthy. The participation rates in indoor and outdoor climbing have been increasing over the last few years. The emergence of interactive climbing walls and the rise in the number of tourists are also increasing participation rates. North America is a popular destination for many adventure sports, including climbing. Such sports offer various benefits to participants, such as reducing stress, socializing opportunities, and improvement of general well-being. These factors will lead to the launch of more sports clubs and thereby boost the regional market's growth during the forecast period.

Market segmentation

The market is segmented into application (top-rope climbing, lead climbing, and bouldering) and type (indoor and outdoor). The top-rope climbing segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. Top-rope climbing is also known as top roping. It is a form of rock climbing wherein the climber is securely fastened to a rope by a belayer at the bottom and an anchor system at the top. The popularity of top-rope climbing has increased over the years. It is preferred by a large number of people as a workout, sport, or recreational activity. Top-rope climbing can be done indoors and outdoors. This segment is expected to grow during the forecast period, as top-rope climbing will become more accessible to people in climbing gyms. Modern climbing equipment ensures a high degree of climbing safety. Factors are driving the segment's growth.

Company profiles

The climbing gym market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Boulderklub Kreuzberg GmbH: The company offers climbing gyms for adults and kids in Berlin.

Brooklyn Boulders LLC: The company offers climbing gyms for climbers, adventurers, and fitness lovers in the US. It offers fitness and climbing facilities for adults and children

CityROCK: The company offers climbing gyms for youth and adults in the US.

Climb So iLL: The company offers climbing gyms with group climbing and scout climbing in the US. It also offers indoor rock climbing.

Go Nature H.K. Ltd.: The company offers climbing gyms such as indoor roped climbing centers in Scotland for adults and children. It also offers sport climbing, mount craft, and rock climbing.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others.

What are the key data covered in this climbing gym market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the climbing gym market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the climbing gym market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of climbing gym market vendors

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/active/niche/trivial - Buy the report!

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

Climbing Gym Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,185.74 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 12.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Boulderklub Kreuzberg GmbH, Brooklyn Boulders LLC, CityROCK, Climb So iLL, Glasgow Climbing Centre, Go Nature H.K. Ltd., High Point, Latitude Climbing LLC, Momentum Indoor Climbing, Movement, Sender One Climbing LLC, Sputnik Climbing SL, The Castle Climbing Centre, The Cliffs, The Gravity Vault Indoor Rock Gyms, Uprising Climbing Walls Ltd., Vertical Endeavors, Vertical World Inc., Climbing Centre Group Ltd., and Sharma Climbing SL Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

