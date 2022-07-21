Climbing Gym Market size to increase by USD 3.27 Bn --Technavio expects the growth to be driven by the increased popularity of outdoor sports
NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The "Climbing Gym Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025" report by Technavio expects the market size to increase by USD 3.27 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 11.74% in 2021. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 11.99% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies. Download a PDF Sample Report
The climbing gym market is fragmented due to the presence of many vendors. Vendors in the market are adopting innovative growth strategies such as new product launches and strategic alliances to remain competitive. Technavio identifies Boulder Club Kreuzberg, Brooklyn Boulders LLC, Climbing Centre Group Ltd., El Cap Climbing, Go Nature H.K. Ltd., Sputnik Climbing SL, The Castle Climbing Centre, The Cliffs, The Glasgow Climbing Centre, and Vertical World Inc. as some of the major market participants. Although the increased popularity of outdoor sports, growing awareness among people about fitness and healthy lifestyles, and a rise in the construction of climbing walls will offer immense growth opportunities, lack of awareness and market penetration in developing countries, risks of accidents and injuries associated with climbing activities, and the growing popularity of other fitness activities will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. View Report Sample Here
The climbing gym market is segmented as below:
Type
The indoor segment will account for the largest share of the market. The increased participation in indoor fitness activities is driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Geographic
North America is the largest market for climbing gyms. The presence of a well-established sports industry in the US and the high prevalence of obesity and diabetes are some of the major factors driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the growing consumer awareness about the need for reducing stress, exercising, socializing, and enhancing general well-being is positively influencing the growth of the climbing gym market in North America. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our climbing gym market report covers the following areas:
Climbing Gym Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the climbing gym market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the climbing gym market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Climbing Gym Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist climbing gym market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the climbing gym market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the climbing gym market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of climbing gym market vendors
Climbing Gym Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 11.99%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 3.27 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
11.74
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 35%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, UK, China, and Canada
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Boulder Club Kreuzberg, Brooklyn Boulders LLC, Climbing Centre Group Ltd., El Cap Climbing, Go Nature H.K. Ltd., Sputnik Climbing SL, The Castle Climbing Centre, The Cliffs, The Glasgow Climbing Centre, and Vertical World Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
Indoor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Outdoor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Brooklyn Boulders LLC
Climbing Centre Group Ltd.
El Cap Climbing
Go Nature H.K. Ltd.
Sputnik Climbing SL
The Castle Climbing Centre
The Cliffs
The Glasgow Climbing Centre
Vertical World Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
