Climbing Gym Market size to increase by USD 3.27 Bn --Technavio expects the growth to be driven by the increased popularity of outdoor sports

·6 min read

NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The "Climbing Gym Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025" report by Technavio expects the market size to increase by USD 3.27 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 11.74% in 2021. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 11.99% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies. Download a PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Climbing Gym Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025

The climbing gym market is fragmented due to the presence of many vendors. Vendors in the market are adopting innovative growth strategies such as new product launches and strategic alliances to remain competitive. Technavio identifies Boulder Club Kreuzberg, Brooklyn Boulders LLC, Climbing Centre Group Ltd., El Cap Climbing, Go Nature H.K. Ltd., Sputnik Climbing SL, The Castle Climbing Centre, The Cliffs, The Glasgow Climbing Centre, and Vertical World Inc. as some of the major market participants. Although the increased popularity of outdoor sports, growing awareness among people about fitness and healthy lifestyles, and a rise in the construction of climbing walls will offer immense growth opportunities, lack of awareness and market penetration in developing countries, risks of accidents and injuries associated with climbing activities, and the growing popularity of other fitness activities will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. View Report Sample Here

The climbing gym market is segmented as below:

  • Type

The indoor segment will account for the largest share of the market. The increased participation in indoor fitness activities is driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

  • Geographic

North America is the largest market for climbing gyms. The presence of a well-established sports industry in the US and the high prevalence of obesity and diabetes are some of the major factors driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the growing consumer awareness about the need for reducing stress, exercising, socializing, and enhancing general well-being is positively influencing the growth of the climbing gym market in North America. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our climbing gym market report covers the following areas:

Climbing Gym Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the climbing gym market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the climbing gym market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Climbing Gym Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist climbing gym market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the climbing gym market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the climbing gym market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of climbing gym market vendors

Related Reports:

Climbing Gym Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 11.99%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 3.27 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

11.74

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, UK, China, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Boulder Club Kreuzberg, Brooklyn Boulders LLC, Climbing Centre Group Ltd., El Cap Climbing, Go Nature H.K. Ltd., Sputnik Climbing SL, The Castle Climbing Centre, The Cliffs, The Glasgow Climbing Centre, and Vertical World Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Indoor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Outdoor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Brooklyn Boulders LLC

  • Climbing Centre Group Ltd.

  • El Cap Climbing

  • Go Nature H.K. Ltd.

  • Sputnik Climbing SL

  • The Castle Climbing Centre

  • The Cliffs

  • The Glasgow Climbing Centre

  • Vertical World Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

