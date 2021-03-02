U.S. markets close in 51 minutes

World Trade Centers Association Introduces the Global Trade Helpdesk to World Trade Centers and Affiliated Business Members

Initial virtual training sessions brought together nearly 150 attendees from World Trade Centers around the world

NEW YORK, March 2, 2021 /CNW/ -- The World Trade Centers Association (WTCA) — an international trade organization connecting more than 320 World Trade Centers (WTCs) in 92 countries — has introduced its member World Trade Centers — as well as their business members, tenants and clients — to the Global Trade Helpdesk (GTH).

"The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the International Trade Centre (ITC) and World Trade Organization (WTO) developed the GTH to simplify market research for companies – especially Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) – by integrating trade and business information into a single, user-friendly platform," stated Samuel Munyaneza, Senior Statistician of UNCTAD.

The WTCA hosted initial virtual training sessions in English and Spanish for its members over the span of three days from February 16 to 18, where nearly 150 attendees from World Trade Centers around the world participated in a demonstration of the complimentary online tool.

"On behalf of the WTCA, we are proud to offer our member WTCs and their MSME business networks with access to this new tool to make their market research more efficient," stated Robin van Puyenbroeck, Executive Director-Business Development of the WTCA. "This tool aims to provide an integrated solution that puts a wealth of global trade information at the fingertips of entrepreneurs around the world."

The online tool allows users to compare demand for products across markets, explore tariffs and other market access conditions, access details about buyers and navigate domestic export processes. Most importantly, it is complimentary, timely and relevant in today's climate due to its ability to quickly find business partners to connect with around the world.

"We are delighted by the amount of positive feedback we have received from the WTCA's members," stated Anna Jankowska-Ericksson, Market Analyst in the Trade and Market Intelligence Section of the ITC. "The GTH was born from the idea that access to trade and market intelligence is critical to export success. We saw a lack of resources at the MSME level and created a simple tool to address prevalent information asymmetries hindering their competitiveness. We look forward to future collaboration efforts with the WTCA to help empower MSMEs to become active exporters and successfully navigate global trade."

"We are focused on expanding this partnership and are planning targeted webinars for our member WTCs and their MSME business networks to share experiences and success stories resulting from the use of this new tool," added van Puyenbroeck. "Not only will this help support MSMEs affiliated with our member WTCs, but it will also enhance our global network's position as facilitators of global trade."

MEDIA CONTACT:

World Trade Centers Association (WTCA)
Chanelle Kasik
Phone: +1 212 432 2644
Email: ckasik@wtca.org

About World Trade Centers Association (WTCA)
The World Trade Centers Association (WTCA) is a network of more than 320 highly connected, mutually supporting businesses and organizations in 92 countries. As the owner of the "World Trade Center" and "WTC" trademarks, the WTCA licenses exclusive rights to these brands for Members to use in conjunction with their independently-owned, iconic properties, facilities and trade services offerings. Through a robust portfolio of events, programming and resources that it offers its Members, the goal of the WTCA is to help local economies thrive by encouraging and facilitating trade and investment across the globe through Member engagement. To learn more, visit www.wtca.org.

About the Global Trade Helpdesk (GTH)
The Global Trade Helpdesk (GTH) is a multi-agency initiative led by the International Trade Centre (ITC), United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and World Trade Organization (WTO) that integrates existing data and services from 11 partner organizations into a single online portal for small businesses. To learn more, visit globaltradehelpdesk.org.

  • US hits Russian officials with fresh sanctions over Navalny poisoning

    Seven government officials and 13 companies sanctioned as Biden administration says more punitive measures to be issued soon Alexei Navalny during a court hearing in Moscow earlier this month. The US said policy towards Russia was now being closely coordinated with European allies. Photograph: Handout/EPA The US has announced sanctions on seven Russian government officials and 13 Russian and European companies in response to the poisoning of the opposition leader Alexei Navalny, which a US intelligence assessment confirmed to be the work of the FSB. Senior administration officials described the measures taken, which are also a response to Navalny’s continued imprisonment, as catching up with sanctions imposed on Moscow by the EU in October while the Trump administration had largely turned a blind eye. The officials said policy towards Russia was now being closely coordinated with European allies, and that more punitive measures would be issued in the coming weeks in response to last year’s Solar Winds cyber-attack, Russian interference in the 2020 election and bounties allegedly offered to Taliban fighters and other extremists for killing US soldiers. “The tone and substance of our conversation with Russia, and our conversations about Russia, will be very different from what you saw in the previous administration,” one senior official said. “We are not seeking to escalate, we are not seeking to reset. We are seeking stability and predictability and areas of constructive work with Russia, where it is in our interest to do that.” The sanctions are being imposed under the 1991 Chemical and Biological Weapons Act, “and other authorities”, and represent an expansion of those already imposed in response to the attack on the former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the UK in 2018. Among those blacklisted were Andrei Yarin, the chief of the Kremlin’s domestic policy directorate; Alexander Bortnikov, the director of the Federal Security Service (FSB); and deputy ministers of defense Alexei Krivoruchko and Pavel Popov, among others, according to a statement. Any property or dealings in the US will be frozen or blocked and foreigners holding transactions with them could also face sanctions. The commerce department announced a tightening of export controls on items potentially used to make chemical or biological weapons. Nine Russian, three German and one Swiss company, as well as one government research institute, are being placed on an “entity list” which means US dealings with them would require a license “on presumption of denial”. The names of the companies and the institute were due to be published later on Tuesday. “As sanctions go, this isn’t going to change any sort of behavior by Putin or force them to all of a sudden release Navalny – I’m highly suspect of that,” said Daniel Tannebaum, a sanctions expert and former compliance officer at the US Treasury’s office of foreign assets control. But he added: “I’m encouraged by the rhetoric out of the Biden administration that this is the beginning, and not necessarily a reset but the first step to impose sanctions against the Putin regime for a variety of different issues.”

  • U.S. sanctions Russian officials over Navalny poisoning and detention

    The U.S. will sanction 7 senior Russian officials over the poisoning and jailing of opposition leader Alexey Navalny, the Biden administration confirmed on Tuesday.Why it matters: The sanctions represent the first penalties the U.S. has imposed on Kremlin-linked officials since President Biden took office and pledged to confront Russian aggression.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: Administration officials told reporters on a briefing call that U.S. intelligence has assessed "with high confidence" that Federal Security Service (FSB) officers poisoned Navalny using the nerve agent Novichok.The 7 Russian officials sanctioned by the Treasury Department include FSB director Aleksandr Bortnikov, domestic policy chief Andrei Yarin, first deputy chief of staff Sergei Kiriyenko, deputy defense minister Aleksey Krivoruchko, deputy defense minister Pavel Popov, federal prisons director Alexander Kalashnikov, and prosecutor general Igor Krasnov.The U.S. will also add 14 entities linked to the production of chemical and biological weapons in Russia to a Commerce Department blacklist.The sanctions were coordinated with the European Union, which announced separately on Tuesday that it had sanctioned four Russian law enforcement officials for their roles in the "arbitrary arrest, prosecution and sentencing" of Navalny — as well as the ensuing crackdown on protestors.What they're saying: "The United States is not trying to reset our relations with Russia, nor are we attempting to escalate," one administration official told reporters.The official added that this was the first in a series of actions responding to Russia's adversarial actions, noting that a response to the massive SolarWinds hack of U.S. government agencies would be coming "sooner rather than later."But the official added that the administration plans to work with Russia on issues like nuclear arms control, even as other aspects of the relationship are "adversarial."Background: Navalny, an anti-corruption activist often described as "the man Vladimir Putin fears most," was poisoned last August with Novichok, a calling card of the Russian security services. He has accused Putin of ordering the attempted assassination, a charge that the Russian strongman denies.Navalny spent months recovering in Germany before flying back to Russia three days before Biden's inauguration, where he was immediately arrested for allegedly violating parole. The detention sparked widespread protests across Russia.Navalny was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison last month and transferred last week to a notorious prison camp known for imposing "extreme psychological pressure" on inmates.Between the lines: Navalny's allies have called on the U.S. and EU to sanction a list of 35 Russian oligarchs and officials believed to be responsible or complicit in human rights abuses or corruption, arguing that their close ties to Putin and vast international wealth would render the sanctions more effective.A senior administration official said today's action would focus on government officials, but that this was only the first of a series of steps. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Human origins: 'Little Foot' fossil's big journey out of Africa

    How the priceless skull of an ancient ancestor was brought to the UK from South Africa for study.

  • Israel's High Court Recognizes Religious Conversions Of Liberal-Leaning Groups

    People who convert to Judaism through the Reform and Conservative movements are Jewish, Israel's High Court of Justice has declared.

  • New World’s Adrian Cheng Plans Up to $400 Million SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- New World Development Co.’s Adrian Cheng is planning to raise funds through a special purpose acquisition company in the U.S., according to people familiar with the matter, making him the latest Hong Kong tycoon to jump on the blank-check firm bandwagon.Cheng is working with advisers on the potential SPAC’s initial public offering, said the people, asking not to be identified as the information isn’t public. The blank-check company could raise $200 million to $400 million, one of the people said.Deliberations are at an early stage and details such as size and strategy could still change, they said. A representative for New World said the company had no immediate comment.Cheng, who’s the chief executive officer of New World, joins fellow Hong Kong tycoons Li Ka-shing and Richard Li in planning a blank-check company, tapping what has become a red-hot market in the U.S. with over $60 billion raised through the vehicles, more than half of the total amount fetched in all of 2020, data compiled by Bloomberg show.SPACs raise money from investors and then look to acquire another business, usually a private one, within two years. Historically just a U.S. product, a growing number of Asia-based funds and financiers have been setting up blank-check companies with the aim of snapping up a target in the fast-growing region.So far this year, eight blank-check companies backed by Asian sponsors including Primavera Capital and Hopu Investment have gone public in the U.S., raising a total of $2.42 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s an acceleration from 2020, when 11 Asian SPACs raised $2.26 billion in the whole year.New World Development, whose businesses span across real estate, retail and infrastructure, is also looking for a senior executive to oversee its merger and acquisition activities in areas such as health care and logistics as it expands beyond property, Bloomberg News reported this month.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.K. in Intensive Talks With Stellantis on Car Factory’s Future

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K. government will continue discussions with Stellantis NV over support for a car factory in England that the manufacturer has threatened to close.“The government is absolutely committed to ensuring the future of manufacturing” at the Ellesmere Port site near Liverpool, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said Monday in parliament. Authorities in the coming days and weeks will “continue this intensive dialog with the company,” he said.The government is under pressure to reach a deal with Stellantis to safeguard the plant and avoid it becoming a post-Brexit manufacturing casualty. Options for the factory, which employs about 1,000 people and makes Opel and Vauxhall models, include shutting it down if the state fails to provide adequate support, the company has said.Stellantis is considering revamping the factory for production of fully electric cars, Bloomberg News reported last week, a move that would reflect the U.K.’s planned combustion-engine ban from 2030. For the overhaul to go through, the company is seeking financial incentives and commitments on the post-Brexit trade of auto parts, including batteries.Ellesmere Port has emerged as an early test case for the U.K.’s carmaking prospects after the trade agreement reached in late December. Stellantis Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares froze spending in the country due to Brexit-related uncertainty. The factory is key for the region’s economy, with as many as 7,000 supply-chain workers depending on it for their livelihoods, the Unite union has said.The U.K. government is also trying to develop a local battery-making industry, Kwarteng said, predicting the country would need more than one so-called gigafactory before the 2024 election.“We remain dedicated, absolutely committed to securing U.K. battery manufacturing,” he said. “There are number of sites that we’re looking at.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Strengthens Over 91.165, Weakens Under 90.950

    The direction of the March U.S. Dollar index on Monday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the 50% level at 90.950.

  • Canada’s $373 Billion Fund Chooses Safety After CEO Resigns

    (Bloomberg) -- Mark Machin’s big mistake got him drummed out of Canada’s national pension manager in a matter of hours. It’s a turn of events that puts the fund in the hands of a former industrial scientist who has made few waves in the world of finance.John Graham was promoted to chief executive officer of the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board on Friday, putting him in charge of a $373 billion global portfolio that includes everything from Britain’s Southampton port to Germany’s Axel Springer media empire to the Petco retail chain.The fund needed a new CEO quickly after Machin was found to have flown to the United Arab Emirates, where he received a Covid-19 vaccine. He had committed a double political sin -- taking a trip in defiance of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s warnings to avoid international travel, and getting a shot most other Canadians can’t get because of the country’s limited vaccine supplies.After the Wall Street Journal revealed Machin’s travel on Thursday evening, he resigned.The board surprised some CPPIB managers by turning to Graham, who was not seen as the natural successor to Machin, according to people familiar with the situation. The organization was thrown into a situation it might not have been prepared for: Machin had been CEO for less than five years and wasn’t expected to leave soon.But Graham is described by associates as a safe pick -- smart and sophisticated, with the cautious mindset of a Canadian public servant. He will likely follow the existing strategy of expanding international offices and investing more in private assets, these people said.”When you look at his CV, you see credit, private markets -- that is a significant part of the future as to where that retirement-savings investment process needs to go, in order to be successful and generate net real rates of return that are high enough,” said Keith Ambachtsheer, a pension adviser who has provided strategic advice on governance, finance and investment issues to Canadian pension funds, including CPPIB.Graham, 49, spent almost a decade as a research scientist at Xerox Holdings Corp. after completing a doctorate in physical chemistry. He started at CPPIB in 2008 in the portfolio design group before switching to private investments and credit.In 2018, Machin promoted Graham to senior managing director in charge of a credit investments team spread across Toronto, New York, London and Hong Kong. The group’s recent focus has been growing in Asia and emerging markets, particularly in China, India and Brazil.“These are markets that are going to grow, they are going to be increasingly relevant in the global economy and it makes sense to spend time to build out capability and the infrastructure to invest,” Graham said in a 2019 interview with Bloomberg.Private CreditGraham was also in charge of making a deeper push into private credit, where borrowers bypass traditional capital markets, to fill a need for yield made scarce by low interest rates.In an interview in December, Machin said exuberance in public markets was a signal to him to extend his fund’s already-huge bet on private assets. He had continued to build the Canadian fund’s private holdings since becoming its first foreign-born leader in June 2016.About 25% of CPPIB’s portfolio is in private equity and another 17% in real estate and infrastructure, most of which is private, as of Dec. 31, according to fund disclosures.The strategy is seen as a success, and the fund has returned 9.7% annualized over the past five calendar years after expenses. Almost all of that was on Machin’s watch as CEO.But it wasn’t enough to save his job in a country where a number of public figures have blown up their careers by leaving for vacations or other discretionary reasons during the pandemic.Ontario Finance Minister Rod Phillips was forced to resign on Dec. 31 after it was revealed he took a Caribbean vacation at a time when many businesses in the province had been ordered to shut their doors. A cabinet minister in Alberta, Tracy Allard, quit her post after she went to Hawaii.‘Fragile Public’Nearly a year into the pandemic, “there’s a tremendously fragile public that is out there that is not going to have a lot of tolerance for CEOs who are seen to be flouting the rules,” James Moore, an adviser for law firm Dentons and former Canadian cabinet minister, said in an interview on BNN Bloomberg Television.That may explain why Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland’s office rebuked Machin for his Dubai trip, despite a government practice of saying as little as possible about CPPIB’s operations. The fund’s top executive reports to a government-appointed board, but the directors are businesspeople including Royal Bank of Canada Chairwoman Kathleen Taylor, not political figures.CPPIB’s board missed its chance to send the message that it is truly independent by accepting his resignation over one lapse of judgment instead of defending him, according to a senior executive of another large pension fund who asked not to be identified because he isn’t authorized to speak about the situation publicly.Claude Lamoureux, the former head of the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, said Machin should not have had to leave.“I think if he worked for another board and not CPPIB, I’m sure the decision would’ve been different,” Lamoureux said on BNN Bloomberg. “Yes, it’s mistake but it’s not a mistake to receive the penalty it received.”(Updates with former OTPP head commentary at end of story)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GBP/USD Daily Forecast – U.S. Dollar Pulls Back

    GBP/USD gained upside momentum and is trying to get above the resistance at 1.3980.

  • Here are 9 get-rich tips from Warren Buffett's annual shareholder letters

    Among investors, Buffett’s annual advice is eagerly awaited and closely followed.

  • Monthly stimulus checks may be on the way for families later this year

    A bill in Congress would give families up to $300 a month per child starting this summer.

  • Traders on Yield Watch in Bond Markets ‘Not for Faint-Hearted’

    (Bloomberg) -- After last week’s market turmoil, there’s really just one question on traders’ minds: how central banks will react to the jump in bond yields.The manner in which markets anticipate the likely policy response will be key to determining risk appetite Monday following a week in which 10-year Treasury yields, a benchmark for global borrowing costs, surged to almost triple their levels of August. The move underscored how investors are starting to fret about an acceleration in inflation that might prompt the Federal Reserve and other central banks to tighten policy sooner than expected. The S&P 500 had its first back-to-back weekly decline since October, while implied volatility in Group-of-Seven currencies rose the most since June.“We are moving to a type of market condition that’s not for the faint-hearted,” said Nader Naeimi, the head of dynamic markets at AMP Capital Investors in Sydney, adding that he will continue betting against Treasuries. “The focus right now is the Fed and central banks. If they sound alarmed about the recent back-up in bond yields, then the curves will likely start flattening.”As trading got underway in Asia Monday, yields on Australia’s 10-year government bonds slumped 19 basis points to 1.73%. Yields on the three-year benchmark eased half a basis point to 0.11%, versus the central bank’s target of 0.1%. In New Zealand, 10-year yields slipped 5 basis points.The Reserve Bank of Australia waded in with A$3 billion ($2.3 billion) of unscheduled bond purchases last week in an effort to calm markets. Governor Philip Lowe may signal policy makers’ resolve to restrain borrowing costs at a policy meeting Tuesday. The country’s 10-year note yield climbed around 50 basis points in the week through Friday.For all the recent whiplash in bond markets though, Friday provided some respite amid some month-end buying and attempts by policy makers to soothe markets. European Central Bank Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel said more stimulus could be added if the surge in yields hurts growth, while Fed Chair Jerome Powell called the run-up in yields “a statement of confidence” in the economic outlook.The 10-year Treasury yield ended the week at 1.40%. It had surpassed 1.60% at one point on Thursday.Still, investors will be looking for more reassurance in coming days as Powell delivers what are likely his final public comments before a mid-month policy meeting. A string of other officials are also scheduled to speak.More VolatilityThe volatility in Treasuries is “more than likely” to carry onto this week, said Marc Ostwald, chief economist and global strategist at ADM Investor Services in London. “Markets are still in the mood to challenge the Fed view of running everything hot.”Mansoor Mohi-uddin, chief economist at Bank of Singapore Ltd., expects central bank officials to express more concern about the move in yields in coming days because tighter financial conditions may hurt the U.S. recovery.“We expect the Fed to stop observing that surging yields are benign, for example by signaling it may delay tapering if bond markets remain volatile,” he said. “A shift in tone by the Fed would help stop 10-year Treasury yields rising further towards 2% in the next few months and instead stay at very low levels still to the benefit of risk assets.”(Updates with opening of trading in Australia)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • How to make sure your next stimulus check is the full $1,400

    The payments in President Biden's COVID relief plan will rely on an IRS formula.

  • Suze Orman's 5 rules to avoid going broke in retirement

    The personal-finance superstar doesn’t want you running out of coin in your golden years.

  • Analysts Say These 3 Dividend Stocks Are Top Picks for 2021

    The market pendulum has been swinging from one extreme to the other recently, making a difficult environment for investors to track. The ups and downs of the fast-changing situation are the exact opposite of what investors want to see. What investors would most like to see, of course, are returns. And whether the markets are up or down, following the analysts’ ‘top picks’ makes a viable investment strategy. The Wall Street pros can do the footwork, and their published reports can inform our market decisions, acting as a set of guideposts for investors. We’ve opened up the TipRanks database to take a closer look at three of these ‘top picks.’ These are all names providing dividends, a sure-fire way to ensure a steady income no matter what direction the market is heading in. If that’s not enough, all three received enough support from Wall Street analysts to earn a “Strong Buy” consensus rating. Ellington Financial (EFC) We’ll start in the financial sector, where Ellington Financial inhabits the real estate investment trust niche. Ellington puts its energies into a wide range of real estate activities, including commercial and residential mortgage loans, equity investments, and mortgage-backed securities. The company uses a series of risk management tools to mitigate the natural risks of mortgage-backed securities, and ensure profits for investors. Ellington’s recent quarterly report, for 4Q20, showed the third consecutive increase in EPS, which was up 38% from Q3 to reach $1.44. For the full-year 2020, EPS came in at 39 cents per common share, down 15% yoy, on net income of $17.2 million. Like most REITs, Ellington pays out a regular dividend – and Ellington has been able to maintain regular dividend payments throughout the corona crisis year, despite a cut at the height of the panic. The most recent declaration, made in early February for a March 25 payout, was for 10 cents per common share, the same as the last three payments. The company pays out the dividend monthly, and has been increasing it gradually after last year’s cut. The current payment gives a yield of 7.5%. In his coverage of Ellington, Maxim analyst Michael Diana writes, “EFC's equity is allocated 85% to credit assets, and almost all have done well. Of particular note are non-QM loans and reverse mortgage loans. Not only has demand for these credit classes been high, but EFC also has material equity stakes in the companies that originate these loans; thus, EFC profits twice. With smaller mortgage companies going out of business during the pandemic, competition has decreased, leading to favorable pricing.” At the bottom line, Diana says simply, “EFC remains our top pick under our mortgage REIT (mREIT) coverage.” To this end, Diana rates EFC a Buy and his $19 price target suggests a one-year upside of ~20%. (To watch Diana’s track record, click here) There is general agreement on Wall Street that EFC is a quality investment, and the analyst consensus rating shows that: it is a unanimous Strong Buy, based on 4 recent reviews. The shares are priced at $15.77, and their average target is $17.25, implying a 9% upside potential from current levels. (See EFC stock analysis on TipRanks) OneMain Holdings (OMF) Sticking with the financial sector, but in services rather that REITs, we’ll take a look at OneMain Holdings. This company’s subsidiaries offer a range of financial services, including consumer finance and insurance, to a customer base that normally gets neglected by the mainstream finance industry: retail customers who lack access – for whatever reason – to the regular banking and credit financing industry. The importance of this market segment should not be ignored, and OneMain showed that in fiscal year 2020 by bringing in $4.4 billion in total revenue. Closing out the 2020 calendar year, OneMain reported $1.23 billion in top line revenue for Q4 and $2.67 in earnings per share. While revenues were flat sequentially, EPS was up 43% from the previous quarter – and up 39% year-over-year. Like EFC, OneMain pays out a dividend – but unlike the REIT, OneMain uses a unique supplemental dividend policy. Each second and fourth quarter, the company pays out its minimum dividend per common share – but in the first and third quarters, it adds a one-time supplement to the payment. The minimum payment is currently set at 45 cents per common share; the last common share dividend paid, on February 25, was for $3.95. Analyst Michael Kaye, of Wells Fargo, is impressed with OneMain, and doesn’t hold back in his comments on the company: “We believe OMF is one of the best stories in consumer finance and that it is surprisingly still under the radar of many financial investors. OMF is a unique excess capital return story, in our view, and we expect $8.30 of dividends to be paid in 2021 which would equate to a 14.5% dividend yield. We also view the new credit card initiative positively as it should drive incremental growth, add value to their franchise, leverage their underwriting, distribution and servicing capabilities. OMF remains our top pick in our coverage.” Kaye rates OMF shares an Overweight (i.e. Buy) and his $65 price target implies an upside of 34% over the course of the next year. (To watch Kaye’s track record, click here) It’s not often that the analysts all agree on a stock, so when it does happen, take note. OMF’s Strong Buy consensus rating is based on a unanimous 10 Buys. The stock’s $63.60 average price target suggests a 31% upside from the current share price of $94. (See OMF stock analysis on TipRanks) Devon Energy (DVN) For the last ‘top pick’ stock we’re looking at here, we’ll switch over to the energy industry. Devon Energy, with a market cap of $15 billion, owns mineral rights – that is, the right to explore and drill – on 1.8 million acres in Texas and in adjacent areas of Oklahoma and New Mexico. This is one of North America’s most productive oil regions, and in recent years, the output here helped make the US a net exporter of fossil fuels. Devon also controls production areas in the mountain state of Wyoming. All told, Devon has over 10,000 wells in active use and an estimated 752 million ‘barrels of oil equivalent’ worth of proven reserves. In the fourth quarter of 2020, Devon showed a series of strong performance metrics. Production averaged 333,000 barrels of oil equivalent daily, boosted by a 7% quarter-over-quarter increase in crude oil output. Operations yielded a cash flow of $773 million for the quarter, of which $263 million was free cash flow. In conjunction with the earnings report, Devon announced a regular dividend payment of 11 cents per share, along with an additional variable dividend of 19 cents per share. Both are payable on March 31. Scotiabank’s Paul Cheng reiterates his decision to make Devon a top pick, writing, “We still see significant fundamental upside despite the YTD outperformance and the stock now trading at >4x its 2020 trough… We see little reason to expect that relevance, size, liquidity, etc concerns will prevent the stock from re-rating higher. As the company continues to deliver attractive fundamental results and execute on its shareholder-friendly strategy in the coming months and years, we expect DVN to outperform as the market gains further appreciation for the story and begins to more fully reflect these fundamentals in the share price.” Cheng’s Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating is supported by a $30 price target implying a 12-month upside potential of 31%. (To watch Cheng’s track record, click here) Overall, there are 19 recent stock reviews of Devon Energy, and they break down 17 to 2 in favor of Buys versus Holds, making the analyst consensus rating a clear Strong Buy. DVN is selling for $22.83 per share, and the average price target of $24.89 suggests ~9% upside from that level. (See DVN stock analysis at TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • The 7 worst things people do with their stimulus checks

    Americans could get $1,400 more from Uncle Sam — and many won't know what to do with it.

  • Institutions Are Making Bullish Bets on Bitcoin Rallying to $75K by May – Or Even Higher

    Institutions are loading up on bull call spreads in anticipation of a continued bitcoin price rally.

  • What To Know About Dave Portnoy And The New BUZZ Social Media Sentiment ETF

    An exchange-traded fund will launch this week seeking to take advantage of tracking mentions of stocks on the internet to beat the overall market. The company behind the ETF has signed one of the biggest internet personalities to help with the launch. What Happened: The VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF (NYSE: BUZZ) is set to launch on March 4. Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy shared the news Tuesday with a video press conference on Twitter. The ETF will use artificial intelligence to track social buzz on the top 75 large-cap stocks each month. The fund will hold stocks with market capitalizations of over $5 billion. Portnoy promoted the new ETF, saying the new fund is something “that I am part of, that I am putting my face behind, my reputation behind.” The index behind the ETF will use artificial intelligence to monitor over 15 million online posts a month. A basket of 75 stocks will be ranked each month using the algorithm. Emergency Press Conference - Introducing $BUZZ ETF pic.twitter.com/sgTc4MUS8e — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) March 2, 2021 Related Link: Dave Portnoy Joins Benzinga’s Power Hour To Talk GameStop, Robinhood And More Why It’s Important: The algorithm for the ETF was created five years ago, according to Portnoy. He said he was approached by the team behind the fund. The fund will be “constantly rotating” its positions, suggesting BUZZ will be an active ETF. The algorithm behind the ETF beat the S&P 500 by 42% in 2020, Portnoy said. The BUZZ index has outperformed the S&P 500 since the index launched in 2015 according to the fund’s Twitter account. The fund could see strong interest from retail traders looking to invest in the stocks that are favored positively by users on Twitter and Reddit. The rise in stocks like GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) has sent retail traders to search sites for trade ideas based on what the majority of traders are getting into. “If you don’t adapt, you die,” Portnoy said. Portnoy is one of the top influencers on the internet with over 2.3 million followers on Twitter and an active following from Barstool Sports fans. Portnoy owns stock in Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN), which has a big stake in Barstool Sports. Top Holdings: The BUZZ Index has a list of holdings on its website. Here is a look at the current top holdings in the index: Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR): 3.5% DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG): 3.4% Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F): 3.1% Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB): 3.0% Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN): 2.9% Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL): 2.9% Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD): 2.9% American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL): 2.8% Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX): 2.8% Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA): 2.8% See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaGreen Eggs & SPAC: What Could Tweet From Elon Musk Mean?DraftKings Analysts Cheer Strong Q4, Sports Betting Growth And SBTech Integration© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • China overtakes US to host most dollar billionaires as 2020 stock market rally defied Covid-19 and minted wealth at a record pace

    One in every two newly minted dollar-denominated billionaires last year were in China, the first country to exit from a nationwide pandemic lockdown and the only major economy to have expanded last year, according to a list by Hurun Report. China surpassed the United States last year to become the first country with more than 1,000 dollar-denominated tycoons, with 1,058 billionaires last year compared with 696 in the US, according to the latest Hurun Global Rich List 2021. Of the 610 newly minted tycoons globally, 318 were in China, compared with 95 in the US based on January 15 valuations, Hurun said. "The world has never seen this much wealth created in just one year, much more than expected for a year so badly disrupted by Covid-19," said Rupert Hoogewerf, chief research and chairman of Hurun Report. "A stock markets boom, driven partly by quantitative easing, and flurry of new listings have minted eight new dollar billionaires a week for the past year." Get the latest insights and analysis from our Global Impact newsletter on the big stories originating in China. The richest individuals on the planet became collectively richer in 2020 while the world was mired in unprecedented economic slumps caused by the worst public health crisis in decades, with the collective wealth of the 0.01 per cent swelling by 32 per cent to US$14.7 trillion. Their ranks also grew to encompass 3,228 known billionaires across 2,402 companies in 68 countries, according to the report. Elon Musk is the world's wealthiest centibillionaire. Photo: Reuters alt=Elon Musk is the world's wealthiest centibillionaire. Photo: Reuters China had six of the world's top 10 cities with the highest concentration of billionaires, with Beijing at the top of the ranking for the sixth consecutive year as home to 145 of the ultra rich. Shanghai was in second place with 113 billionaires, edging out New York with 112. Hong Kong was in fifth place with 82 billionaires, behind Shenzhen's 105. Elon Musk was the world's wealthiest centibillionaire, as the 622 per cent surge in Tesla's stock price in 2020 bolstered his fortunes to an estimated US$197 billion, more than Amazon.com's founder Jeff Bezos at US$189 billion. Colin Huang Zheng, founder and CEO of the online group discounter Pinduoduo. Photo: CNS via Reuters alt=Colin Huang Zheng, founder and CEO of the online group discounter Pinduoduo. Photo: CNS via Reuters Zhong Shanshan, founder and chairman of the water bottler Nongfu Spring, was one of the newest members of the multibillionaires' club, with US$85 billion in estimated wealth in seventh place. His bottled water company's initial public offering (IPO) was one of the Hong Kong's hottest stock sales, locking up a record HK$677 billion (US$87 billion) in capital, about a third of the city's cash in circulation, in subscriptions by enthusiastic retail investors. Zhong, based in the Zhejiang provincial capital of Hangzhou, was Asia's new richest person, booting Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries off his spot with US$83 billion, Hurun said. "Asia has, for the first time in perhaps hundreds of years, more billionaires than the rest of the world combined," said Hoogewerf. "Wealth creation is moving to Asia." Ma Huateng, also known as Pony, was the world's 14th-wealthiest billionaire, with his rank rising by eight spots as the net worth of the founder and chief executive of Tencent Holdings rose 70 per cent to US$74 billion. The family of Jack Ma, whose Alibaba Group Holding owns this newspaper, fell four notches to 25th spot with their wealth growing 22 per cent to US$55 billion. (Left to right): Henderson Land Development's Martin Lee Ka-shing, Co-Chairmen; Lee Shau-kee, Former Chairman; and Peter Lee Ka-kit, Co-Chairmen. Photo: Sam Tsang alt=(Left to right): Henderson Land Development's Martin Lee Ka-shing, Co-Chairmen; Lee Shau-kee, Former Chairman; and Peter Lee Ka-kit, Co-Chairmen. Photo: Sam Tsang Wealth creation was helped by the boom in global equity markets, led by Nasdaq's 44 per cent increase and a 35 per cent gain in the Shenzhen stock market. India and Japan rose by over 20 per cent, the report said. The US dollar depreciated 7 per cent against the yuan and weakened by 9 per cent against the euro, it added. Only three Hong Kong billionaires made it to the top 50 in China, as Old Money fortunes by the tycoons Lee Shau-kee of Henderson Land Development, Li Ka-shing of the Cheung Kong Group and Henry Chen of New World Development were dwarfed by their mainland counterparts. Electric vehicles (EVs), e-commerce, blockchain and biotechnology were the fastest growing industries in the past year, the report revealed. The list saw billionaires whose wealth were amassed from EVs more than tripling their fortunes, with the fastest wealth creator being Li Bin of EV maker NIO, up 10-fold to US$10 billion. E-commerce platform Pinduoduo's founder Colin Huang Zheng was propelled into the top 20, with his estimated wealth surging 286 per cent to US$69 billion, Hurun said. This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved. Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

  • Bitfarms Plans Massive Bitcoin Mining Expansion With Purchase of 48,000 MicroBT Devices

    The company expects the miners to increase its hashing capacity to 8.0 exahashes from its present 1.0 EH once all are operational.