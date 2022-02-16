U.S. markets close in 4 hours 54 minutes

ClimeCo Taps Cargo to Help with Global Branding

2 min read

GREENVILLE, S.C., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ClimeCo, a global leader in the environmental commodity market, has hired advertising and marketing solutions agency Cargo to help enhance their global brand campaign. Cargo will be working on several advertising, video production, and public relations initiatives designed to help ClimeCo expand their global business and marketing reach.

"We are thrilled to be working with one of the world's best, and most respected, environmental commodity developers," says Ty Thornhill, Marketing Manager and Strategist at Cargo. "ClimeCo offers us an opportunity to promote the important work they are doing to help organizations achieve their sustainability goals. It's a chance to do great work for a great cause."

In 2021, ClimeCo was named to Inc. Magazine's Best in Business list in the Environmental Services category. The award recognizes companies who have had an extraordinary impact on their clients and customers, communities, industries, the environment, and society, and honors those that have gone above and beyond to make a positive difference in the world.

According to Nancy Marshall, ClimeCo's Vice President, Marketing, "Our mission is to employ market-based solutions to solve global environmental problems. Partnering with Cargo will help us amplify our efforts in sharing the knowledge and stories behind our amazing projects, in hopes that they will inspire others towards enhanced environmental stewardship."

In recent months, Cargo has announced a spate of new business wins and new hires. Additionally, the agency has grown from 32 employees in January 2021 to over 70 employees today, making it one of the nation's fastest-growing agencies.

About ClimeCo

ClimeCo is a respected global advisor, transaction facilitator, trader, and developer of environmental commodity market products and related services. They specialize in voluntary carbon, regulated carbon, renewable energy credits, plastics credits, and regional criteria pollutant trading programs. Complimenting these programs is a team of professionals skilled in providing sustainability program management services and developing and financing of GHG abatement and mitigation systems.

About Cargo

With offices in Greenville, SC, and Toronto, Canada, Cargo has been delivering advertising and marketing solutions and services to clients since its founding in 2006. The agency specializes in connecting big brands with small to medium-sized business customers, and services some of the world's largest and best-known companies. You can learn more about Cargo at www.thecargoagency.com




View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/climeco-taps-cargo-to-help-with-global-branding-301483100.html

SOURCE Cargo

