Clinch Continues Global Expansion with New Senior-level Recruits

·3 min read

Executive-level Additions Join to Support New Partner Integrations and the Advancing Agency Adoption of Clinch's Omnichannel Campaign Management Platform, Flight Control

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinch, the leader in dynamic ad serving and personalization and creator of Flight Control, the Omnichannel Campaign Management Platform, announced today a series of new hires across the US and EMEA. The new additions were strategically selected for their vast ad tech experience, and proven expertise bringing innovative SaaS technologies to market, and will serve Clinch's expanding sales, ad operations, creative solutions, and business development teams.

Clinch logo (PRNewsfoto/Clinch)
Clinch logo (PRNewsfoto/Clinch)

"Our hiring strategy in 2022 is largely tied to the demand driven by Flight Control, which is why we've looked to individuals with unique expertise building, innovating, and selling SaaS-based technologies that serve a wide array of advertisers ," said Oz Etzioni, CEO of Clinch. "We are confident that our team additions, who are all industry veterans, will continue the momentum of our rapidly expanding footprint in the US and Europe."

Among the new hires are:

  • Chris Grimsey, VP of Sales EMEA, is responsible for leading and expanding the Clinch sales team across Europe and driving adoption of Flight Control, the very first powerful SaaS platform built to eliminate complexity in campaign workflows and make agencies and internal brand media organizations more efficient and profitable. Grimsey previously served as Senior Sales Lead at Google working with global brands on improving their digital marketing and measurement via tech platforms and solutions, and Adobe where he led pre-sales strategy to support the adoption of Adobe's digital marketing solutions.


  • Rodrigo Oscar Vazquez, VP of Partnerships and Technical Integrations, supports business development partnerships at Clinch, and is responsible for building and innovating processes around partner onboarding and integrations. Most recently, Vazquez served as a CTO and co-founder of Sparkflow, where he helped build a platform for the mobile advertising era using HTML5 and responsive design to deliver formats seamlessly across devices, with unique social, video, and interactive capabilities.


  • Jessica Hondolero, VP of Creative Solutions, is responsible for analyzing client needs and devising the appropriate strategy and recommendations to deliver creative excellence. Previously holding a position at Flashtalking by Mediaocean, Hondolero is a creative ad tech leader with over 22 years of experience designing, developing, and leading personalized digital ad campaigns for some of the world's most recognizable brands.


  • Steve Tschosik, VP of Midwest Sales, is an industry veteran with over 20 years of adtech experience. Tschosik is tasked with driving adoption of Clinch solutions to advertisers in midwest. Tshosik held positions in a variety of ad tech companies such as OwnerIQ, ValueClick, and eSignal/Raging Bull.

About Clinch

Clinch is an AI-powered Creative Personalization platform that delivers consumer-tailored ad experiences across all channels, to drive online and in-store performance and sales. Clinch provides brands and agencies with an omni-channel creative solution that leverages data to automate, personalize and optimize display and video ad experiences at scale, across programmatic, social media, in-app, native, and OTT / CTV. For more information visit clinch.co

Media Contacts:
Kate Tumino
ktumino@kcsa.com
212-896-1252

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clinch-continues-global-expansion-with-new-senior-level-recruits-301544677.html

SOURCE Clinch

