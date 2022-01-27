U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,311.00
    -30.50 (-0.70%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,820.00
    -235.00 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,048.00
    -110.50 (-0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,953.00
    -19.70 (-1.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.12
    -0.23 (-0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.20
    -14.50 (-0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    23.42
    -0.39 (-1.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1235
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8480
    +0.0650 (+3.65%)
     

  • Vix

    31.96
    +0.80 (+2.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3450
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5900
    -0.0700 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,477.03
    -243.09 (-0.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    834.12
    -21.69 (-2.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.78
    +98.32 (+1.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,745.17
    -266.16 (-0.99%)
     

ClinChoice Looks to Advance Global Safety Operations with LifeSphere MultiVigilance

·2 min read

MIAMI, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ArisGlobal, the leading provider of life sciences software that automates core drug development with its end-to-end technology platform LifeSphere®, today announced ClinChoice has enlisted the LifeSphere MultiVigilance solution to manage pharmacovigilance activities worldwide. This partnership marks the leading global-based Clinical Research Organization (CRO) to entrust ArisGlobal's data management platform with safety processes such as intake, triage, and processing for its sponsors.

ArisGlobal Logo
ArisGlobal Logo

With business in US, China, Europe, India, Japan, and Philippines, globalization of safety data is a core need of ClinChoice, who made the move to LifeSphere in search of multiple language requirements, agile response times, and customization capabilities. ClinChoice continues to be The Standard of Excellence for biostatistics, clinical operations, data management, statistical programming, CDISC, regulatory affairs, medical affairs and pharmacovigilance.

"At ClinChoice, our sponsors value globalization in tandem with efficient, accurate, and rapid solutions. By moving our pharmacovigilance data processes to LifeSphere to support several global markets and languages, we are confident that our sponsors will be able to quickly collect and process data, leading to medical breakthroughs faster and more accurately than ever before," shares Mr. Ling Zhen, ClinChoice Global Chairman & CEO.

Pat Jenakanandhini, Chief Product Officer at ArisGlobal, adds that, "ClinChoice is an ideal partner in the globalization of pharmacovigilance. ArisGlobal and ClinChoice have both been in the market for several decades with a core focus on advancing therapy development and improving global health. We are honored to provide market-leading technology to assist ClinChoice in this mission and to be on par with their standard of excellence."

About ArisGlobal

ArisGlobal is transforming the way today's most successful Life Sciences companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. Our end-to-end drug development technology platform, LifeSphere®, integrates our proprietary cognitive computing engine to automate all core functions of the drug development lifecycle.

About ClinChoice

ClinChoice is a clinical CRO dedicated to offering high-quality one-stop service to biopharmaceutical, Vaccine, Medical Device, Cosmetics, Nutraceuticals, and Consumer Products clients. These services include Clinical Operations, Project Management, Biostatistics, Data Management, Regulatory Affairs, Pharmacovigilance, Device Safety Medial Affairs, Medical Writing, toxicology, innovative and AI based IT solutions and implementation, and other product development and registration services. ClinChoice has development centers across the US, China, Europe, India, Japan, and Philippines with more than 2500 dedicated professionals globally.

SOURCE ArisGlobal

