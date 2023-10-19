A new clinic will open its doors on Friday, offering affordable consultations to the community, according to a clinic news release.

Clinica Hispana Rubymed will open the Hispanic Health Clinic at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 20, at 2314 50th St.

"We are thrilled to bring accessible, culturally competent healthcare to the Hispanic community in West Texas," said Aldo Arredondo, Medical Assistant at Clinica Hispana Rubymed. "Our committed team of healthcare professionals is prepared to offer comprehensive care to patients of all ages."

The clinic will offer blood tests, clinical laboratory testing, ultrasounds, women's health services, pediatric care, family planning, weight management, blood pressure monitoring, diabetes management, allergy and asthma care, abscess drainage, STD testing, ear cleaning, electrocardiograms (EKG), pregnancy testing, nebulization, DOT exams, and screenings for influenza, COVID-19, and allergies.

The clinic hopes to help people overcome hurdles in healthcare, including language barriers and limited health insurance coverage. One of the ways it will do this is by offering consultations for $25, according to the release.

The clinic will be open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Sundays. People can contact the clinic at 806-214-1132, or lubbock@clinicahispanarubymed.com.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Clinica Hispana Rubymed to open Hispanic Health Clinic in Lubbock