Clinical Alarm Management Market Report 2022-2027: Rising Adoption of Big Data Analytics and M-Health Tools & Potential of Utilization in the Developing Nations Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo

Global Clinical Alarm Management Market

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Alarm Management Market Research Report by Product (Bed Alarms, EMR Integration System, and Nurse Call System), Component, End User, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Clinical Alarm Management Market size was estimated at USD 1,218.76 million in 2021, USD 1,438.01 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 17.87% to reach USD 3,268.90 million by 2027.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Clinical Alarm Management to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

  • Based on Product, the market was studied across Bed Alarms, EMR Integration System, Nurse Call System, Physiological Monitors, and Ventilator Alarm Management.

  • Based on Component, the market was studied across Services and Solutions.

  • Based on End User, the market was studied across Ambulatory Care Centers, Hospitals, and Long-Term Care Centers.

  • Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Clinical Alarm Management Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Geriatric Population and High Incidence of Chronic Diseases

  • Effective Clinical Management Ensuring Enhanced Patient Safety

  • Adoption of Clinical Decision Support Tools and Centralized Monitoring Systems

Restraints

  • Reluctance from Traditional Healthcare Providers

Opportunities

  • Rising Adoption of Big Data Analytics and M-Health Tools

  • Potential of Utilization in the Developing Nations

Challenges

  • Concerns Regarding Data Security & Nursing Shortages

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights

6. Clinical Alarm Management Market, by Product

7. Clinical Alarm Management Market, by Component

8. Clinical Alarm Management Market, by End-user

9. Americas Clinical Alarm Management Market

10. Asia-Pacific Clinical Alarm Management Market

11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Clinical Alarm Management Market

12. Competitive Landscape

13. Company Usability Profiles

14. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Ametek, Inc.

  • Amplion Clinical Communications, Inc.

  • Ascom Holding AG

  • Connexall, GlobeStar Systems Inc.

  • Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

  • GE Healthcare

  • Hill-Rom Services, Inc.

  • Johnson Controls International PLC

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.

  • Masimo Corporation

  • Medtronic PLC

  • Mobile Heartbeat, LLC

  • Nihon Kohden Corporation

  • Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

  • Software Team Srl

  • Spok Holdings, Inc.

  • Stryker Corporation

  • TigerConnect, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gyhno8

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


