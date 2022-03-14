U.S. markets close in 2 hours 20 minutes

Clinical Architecture Announces the Release of SeekDx™ for Clinical and Billing Documentation

·3 min read

New smart search solution for documenting patient diagnoses and health concerns that is just what the doctor ordered

CARMEL, Ind., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinical Architecture, a leading provider of healthcare interoperability and data quality solutions, is excited to announce the release of their newest product offering, SeekDx™.

(PRNewsfoto/Clinical Architecture)
(PRNewsfoto/Clinical Architecture)

SeekDx provides a smart, clinician friendly diagnosis search that returns an appropriate ICD-10-CM code and clinically oriented SNOMED CT code that streamlines the documentation of patient diagnoses and health concerns in the inpatient and ambulatory setting.

Physician burnout has skyrocketed to the top of the agenda in medicine with the Harvard School of Public Health and other institutions deeming it a 'public health crisis1.' What is frustrating physicians the most? Documentation. A staggering 44% of physicians indicate that documentation takes too long2. SeekDx helps by arming providers with an easy-to-use, reliable way to simplify the creation of relevant, consistent, and complete patient documentation.

The United States Core Data for Interoperability (USCDI) requires that SNOMED CT and ICD-10-CM be used when documenting conditions, diagnoses, problems, and health concerns3. SeekDx supports the correct selection of these standard codes directly, without the complexity, ambiguity, and cost of an interface terminology, where studies have shown that differences in mapping can lead to loss of granularity of the clinician's intent.4

"Clinical Architecture is excited to provide a new approach to diagnosis search and documentation in the inpatient and ambulatory setting," said Charlie Harp, Chief Executive Officer at Clinical Architecture. "Our approach directly leverages the standard terminologies needed for clinical, administrative, and billing purposes so a patient's diagnosis is clear, unambiguous, and not subject to change by external forces. Our goal is to provide an alternative to organizations who are looking for a simple, elegant diagnosis search solution without the cost and complexity of existing solutions in the space."

SeekDx supports this goal by providing:

A powerful, smart search that:

  • Returns SNOMED CT, ICD-10-CM, and other meaningful data needed to support clinical, administrative, and billing processes.

  • Leverages broad synonymy and a wide range of filtering capabilities to help providers and coders easily arrive at the proper diagnosis codes.

  • Supports end user favorites, displays the most commonly selected terms first, and provides drill-down search when more specific coding is needed.

An Unparalleled Ability to Capture Clinical Intent by:

  • Empowering providers to document diagnoses at the appropriate level based on their specialty and care setting.

  • Allowing providers and coders to choose exactly what they want to include in the patient record by coding directly to SNOMED CT and ICD-10-CM.

  • Eliminating costly, time-consuming patient data reconciliation to ensure clinical intent is maintained when updates to standards occur.

Clinical Architecture will be unveiling SeekDx at HIMSS22 in Orlando, Florida, March 14-18, 2022. To learn more, visit Clinical Architecture at Booth #3811 or visit our website at www.clinicalarchitecture.com/seekdx .

About Clinical Architecture

Founded in 2007, Clinical Architecture delivers healthcare enterprise data quality solutions focused on managing vast amounts of disparate data to help customers succeed with analytics, population health, and value-based care. We comprehensively address content acquisition and distribution, master data management, reference data management, data aggregation, semantic interoperability, normalization, clinical decision support, and clinical NLP. Our solutions are currently used by 4 of the top 5 health systems, HIEs, population health vendors, and EHR vendors as well as The Joint Commission, the CDC, the Defense Health Agency (DHA), and other government organizations. For more information, visit www.clinicalarchitecture.com.

1. Datz T. Leading health care organizations declare physician burnout as 'public health crisis'. Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. https://www.hsph.harvard.edu/news/press-releases/leading-health-care-organizations-declare-physician-burnout-as-public-health-crisis/.

2. Berg S. Family doctors spend 86 minutes of "pajama time" with EHRs nightly. American Medical Association. https://www.ama-assn.org/practice-management/digital/family-doctors-spend-86-minutes-pajama-time-ehrs-nightly.

3. United States Core Data for Interoperability Data Classes: Problems. Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology. https://www.healthit.gov/isa/uscdi-data-class/problems#uscdi-v2.

4. Burrows EK, et al. Standardizing Clinical Diagnoses: Evaluating Alternate Terminology Selection. AMIA Jt Summits Transl Sci Proc. 2020 May 30;2020:71-79. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32477625/.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clinical-architecture-announces-the-release-of-seekdx-for-clinical-and-billing-documentation-301501576.html

SOURCE Clinical Architecture

