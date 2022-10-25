Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Global Market Report 2022: Growing Automation Propels Sector Expansion
DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clinical Chemistry Analyzers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market to Reach $16.5 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Clinical Chemistry Analyzers estimated at US$12.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Reagents, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$10.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Analyzers segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR
The Clinical Chemistry Analyzers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 4.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027.
Other Products Segment to Record 3.4% CAGR
In the global Other Products segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 3.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
What's New for 2022?
Rising Aging Population Propels the Market for Clinical Chemistry Analyzers
Shrinking Form Factor of Core Laboratories
Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Propels the Need for Clinical Chemistry Analyzers
Dry Chemistry Analyzers Register Steady Growth
Portable Albumin Analyzers Gain Popularity
Improvements in Clinical Laboratories Design to Drive Operational Efficiencies
Continuous Flow Analysis Registers Significant Growth
Growing Automation Propels Market Growth
Rising Emphasis on Lab Automation to Augur Well for Market Growth
Supplementing Labs and Automated Instrumentation
Picking a Chemical Analyzer
Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Drives the Demand for market
Clinical Chemistry Keeps Buzzing & Boasts Ample Room for Product Innovations
Influx of New Assays & Biomarkers Propels Market Growth
Focus on New Connections and Data
Focus on Research and Development
Greater Number of Tests for HIV and Sexually Transmitted Diseases Amplify Growth
