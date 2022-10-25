U.S. markets close in 6 hours 3 minutes

Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Global Market Report 2022: Growing Automation Propels Sector Expansion

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clinical Chemistry Analyzers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market to Reach $16.5 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Clinical Chemistry Analyzers estimated at US$12.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Reagents, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$10.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Analyzers segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR

The Clinical Chemistry Analyzers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 4.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027.

Other Products Segment to Record 3.4% CAGR

In the global Other Products segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 3.8% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 98 Featured) -

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Beckman Coulter Inc.

  • Biobase Biodusty (Shandong), Co., Ltd.

  • Dirui Industrial Co., Ltd.

  • EKF Diagnostics

  • ELITechGroup

  • Erba Mannheim

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

  • Genrui Biotech Inc.

  • Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

  • Horiba, Ltd.

  • KPM Analytics, Inc.

  • Medica Corporation

  • Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

  • Randox Laboratories Ltd.

  • SFRI SAS

  • Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

  • Shenzhen New Industries Biomedical Engineering Co., Ltd.

  • Siemens Healthineers AG

  • Teco Diagnostics

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • Trivitron Medical Systems (P) Ltd.

What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to a digital archives and Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Rising Aging Population Propels the Market for Clinical Chemistry Analyzers

  • Shrinking Form Factor of Core Laboratories

  • Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Propels the Need for Clinical Chemistry Analyzers

  • Dry Chemistry Analyzers Register Steady Growth

  • Portable Albumin Analyzers Gain Popularity

  • Improvements in Clinical Laboratories Design to Drive Operational Efficiencies

  • Continuous Flow Analysis Registers Significant Growth

  • Growing Automation Propels Market Growth

  • Rising Emphasis on Lab Automation to Augur Well for Market Growth

  • Supplementing Labs and Automated Instrumentation

  • Picking a Chemical Analyzer

  • Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Drives the Demand for market

  • Clinical Chemistry Keeps Buzzing & Boasts Ample Room for Product Innovations

  • Influx of New Assays & Biomarkers Propels Market Growth

  • Focus on New Connections and Data

  • Focus on Research and Development

  • Greater Number of Tests for HIV and Sexually Transmitted Diseases Amplify Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j4dth1

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clinical-chemistry-analyzers-global-market-report-2022-growing-automation-propels-sector-expansion-301658324.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

